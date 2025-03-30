At 32, the ‘pink sugar rush’ make-up trend is making me feel 16 again—here’s how I’m embracing the super sweet look
I want everything PINK
At 32, I'm surprised (but delighted) to find that I'm having more fun with make-up than ever. And part of that fun experimentation has included embracing all things glittery, shiny and cute. I've been getting back into shimmer lip glosses as well as glitter eye looks, and most recently, I've fallen fully into the rabbit hole of the "pink sugar rush" trend.
First introduced to me by brand Too Faced, this look is as it sounds: sugary sweet, unapologetically glitter-filled and—of course—pink. Described as "a dreamy, dopamine-boosting flush of vibrant pinks that melt onto your skin like the ultimate sugar rush," by Too Faced, the brand encourages make-up enthusiasts to "think playful, flirty, and totally irresistible."
This is a trend that can be embraced as boldly as you'd like; be it a pop of pink on the cheeks and a little glitter gloss on the lips, or an all-out shimmery eye look combined with highly-pigmented pink highlighter.
"It’s easy to shy away from this one, thinking it’ll be too saccharine on an adult, but it’s worth reconsidering; pink is really flattering, and shimmer cleverly deployed adds lustre and life," notes Madeleine Spencer, beauty editor and make-up artist. "I’d suggest first taking a tonal approach if you want it to look modern, so you’d apply a little of the shimmery pink to, say, your eyelids, and deepen the colour on your lips.
"If you don't feel confident doing that, just create a generally polished look, and add one pink, shimmery product and really embrace the fun of it," she adds.
Personally, I like to pick one feature to boost with a little sugar rush: usually my lips. The new offerings by Chanel and Too Faced are absolutely stunning and so much fun, while the 'Half Magic Beauty Y2K' shade of its bestselling Magic Drip Lip Gloss is an old favourite of mine.
Another easy way to do it? A more pink blush than you may be used to. For powder fans, the OG Dior blusher is unbeatable. I also like Mac's new Strobe liquid blushers, which combine pigment with the glossy radiance of a highlighter, making them ideal for this trend.
If you're really keen to go all out with this trend, try a sparkling pink eyeshadow with glitter. The Too Faced pigments are super impressive when they catch the light.
Alternatively, you can go ultra-lowkey with the pink sugar rush vibe and opt to wear it on your nails. I think it looks best with a fairly sheer pink glittery polish, like O.P.I's Princesses Rule.
Inspiration for how to wear the "pink sugar rush" trend
Follow Hailey Bieber's lead and choose a pretty pink blusher, then take it across the bridge of your nose and the cheeks. This works best with a cream formula.
These gorgeous shimmery nails by one of my favourite Insta nail accounts are the perfect level of sugary sweet.
Cream and liquid formulations definitely work best for this look; take Too Faced's inspo above, which focuses on glossy, dewy skin with hints of pink.
This manicure I had recently is still one of my faves, my nail artist used O.P.I's Princesses Rule on a clear extension base.
Chanel Beauty's new CAMÉLIA FUTURA line will fulfil all your pink sugar rush needs.
A simple swipe of sheer glitter eyeshadow in pastel pink is sometimes all you need. Stick to a cream formula for a dewy finish.
A great example of how embracing the trend all-over can make the biggest impact, Sable Yong's look is a pink dream.
This pink glittery eye is disco perfection. Just imagine it on the dancefloor!
Another genius way to wear the pink sugar rush trend is with a bold neon eyeliner, worn all around the eye.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
