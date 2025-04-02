I’m not easily swayed by trends, but this easy swap earned me my most complimented make-up look to date

As a sworn member of the “blush blindness” club, my make-up routine is never complete without a healthy wash of colour. My only problem? I always end up playing it a tad too safe with my best blusher shades—ever remaining within my comfort zone of the familiar mauve-y hues and babydoll pinks. Naturally, the beauty journalist within me saw this as a challenge, so I decided to ditch my usual blushers (however painful it was) in favour of a shade that I never expected to end up on my cheeks: lilac.

Make no mistake, however intimidating it may seem, lilac blush isn’t anything new for those of us familiar with Korean make-up trends. Muted pastel tones are very much a recurring presence in K Beauty , with lilac hues often found in everything from eyeshadow , lip products, and of course, blush. The appeal of lilac is fully justifiable: “Unlike traditional pinks and peaches, lilac adds a cool-toned, modern twist that feels both youthful and sophisticated,” says Jamie Coombes , Dior Makeup International Pro Artist.

One glance at the Autumn/Winter 2025 beauty runway looks (courtesy of brands like Richard Quinn ) will also reveal that frosted and ethereal make-up is very much in—making an even bigger case for introducing unexpected pastel hues into your make-up routine.

So my logic was simple: what better time to partake in this trend if not spring? Celebrity MUA Liz Pugh agrees: “This season, we’re moving beyond the usual blush shades instead of something even fresher—lilac tones that truly brighten the complexion and add that much-needed radiance after the colder months.”

Admittedly, I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t skeptical at first. As a seasoned beauty writer, I had my reservations about whether or not a lilac blusher would carry enough pigment or if it would end up taking away the warmth from my face, resulting in a washed-out complexion. To my surprise, I was proven otherwise.

Luckily, with more brands introducing more unique blush shades to their range, finding the right products was not an issue. Most shades that I’ve tried (be it in cream, liquid or powder form) ended up complementing my neutral undertones most unexpectedly. Once blended, the lilac ends up looking more natural, while steering into a subtle cool pink territory without looking too out-of-place. When layered with the right highlighter , the result is simply stunning: an iridescent sheen paired with a soft wash of pastel pink. And once I added a dab or two onto my eyelids and the center of my lips, it was “game over”. Later in the day, I received so many compliments that I declared this look my signature.

Does lilac blush work on all skin tones?

“Lilac works surprisingly well across many skin tones,” shares Pro Makeup Artist Vincent Ford . “On fair skin with cool or neutral undertones, it can enhance the natural rosiness of the cheeks. For medium and tan skin tones, a lilac also helps brighten the face,” he adds.

That said, lilac blush may prove trickier for deeper skin tones. As Pugh explains, “while it completely depends on the pigment in the product, some lilac blushes can look ashy on darker skin tones if too much white base is used in the formula.”

To avoid this, Pugh recommends trying layering instead: “Start with a rich plum or deep pink blush, then blend a touch of lilac on the highest points of the cheeks for a multidimensional, luminous look.”

As far as undertones go, while it’s true that “lilac blush naturally flatters cool or neutral skin tones,” Coombes suggests that it can also be versatile enough to pair well with warm undertones too, “especially when blended with peach or rose hues,” he explains.

How to apply lilac blush

According to Coombes, when it comes to applying lilac blush, moderation is key. “Apply the blush gradually rather than all at once. Since lilac is a cool-toned shade, overapplication can appear stark – so start with a light touch and build up gradually,” he says.

If you find yourself a bit intimidated by diving straight in with lilac, Pugh suggests layering your blush with other shades. “Just be mindful of colour harmony—avoid pairing lilac with warm peaches, as the contrast can feel too jarring. Pair lilac with pink tones for fair skin or deeper berry and plum shades for darker skin tones,” she adds.

Application-wise, if you’re opting for a cream or liquid formula, Ford recommends “applying a small amount to the back of your hand first, then using your fingers to press it onto the cheeks to ensure a lighter application. Lilac blush tends to have a soft-focus look, so applying it lightly onto the cheeks helps maintain that airy appearance.”

When applying powder blush, Pugh advises to “use a dense brush and make sure to tap off any excess before touching the face.”

“Since powder blush can cling to excess oils, I always blot the skin with blotting paper or apply a light dusting of translucent powder before layering it on. This technique keeps everything looking fresh, radiant, and perfectly blended,” she shares.

How to pair the rest of your make-up with lilac blush

“Since lilac is a statement shade, balancing the rest of your make-up is essential,” Coombes reiterates. “Choose a soft pink, mauve, or nude gloss for lips to maintain a fresh and effortless look.”

In order to make your look appear more cohesive, Pugh recommends “keeping the rest of the make-up in cool tones—this means skipping warm brown eyeshadows, and opting for a taupe brown instead.”

“A soft wash of lilac or grey on the eyes is a dreamy pairing, letting the cheeks take centre stage. Keeping eye make-up simple works best—think a subtle sweep of pearl shadow for a luminous effect, paired with tightlined eyes for soft definition,” she adds.

If you want the blush to stand out, Ford suggests that “a dewy skin finish enhances lilac.” You can achieve this through applying a lightweight, dewy foundation with lots of glow and enhancing it using luminous complexion products for a radiant base. He also recommends finishing the look with a light, glossy lip with a cool undertone.

While a more muted lip combo is a fool-proof choice, “if you prefer a bold statement, consider a cool-toned berry lipstick,” says Coombes. There’s no right or wrong here: both will naturally flatter the lilac hues on your cheeks without taking the attention away from the blush.

Best lilac blushes for every skin tone

1. Huda Beauty Blush Filter in Ube Cream

(Image credit: Huda Beauty)

Huda Beauty Blush Filter in Ube Cream Best for fair skin tones Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty

One of the latest additions to the Huda Beauty liquid blush lineup, the shade Ube Cream is perfect for fair skin tones. While there's an obvious cool-toned lilac undertone, this shade won't wash you out and will instead add a lovely pinky hue with a smidge of shimmer. This quality formula has a weightless gel-like consistency that blends out like a dream, featuring impressive and buildable pigmented finish.

2. Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp Best for medium skin tones Today's Best Deals £22 at Glossier

Every beauty buff knows that as far as blushers go, the Glossier Cloud Paint is easily one of the best formulas around. The shade Wisp, for one, is a great option for medium skin tones or an olive undertone. It perfectly nails the balance between traditional lilac and plum hues that seamlessly brighten the skin and create that ethereal look. Just beware that with this pigmented formula, a little really goes a long way.

3. Haus Labs Color Fuse Longwear Glassy Lip + Cheek Stick in Glassy Lilac

(Image credit: Haus Labs)

Haus Labs Color Fuse Longwear Glassy Lip + Cheek Stick in Glassy Lilac Best for deeper skin tones Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora

Having gone viral all over #BeautyTok, the Haus Labs cream blush is widely considered to be the best for dark skin tones, and deservedly so. Unlike most lilac blushers, this specific shade doesn't rely on a white base (which is precisely what often results in an ashy finish on dark skin), making it easy to blend and layer. Plus, it's noticeably more pink-ish too, which is good news for those of us who may be intimidated by a traditional lilac shade.

4. Dior Forever Glow Maximizer in 010 Lilac

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Forever Glow Maximizer in 010 Lilac Best lilac blush topper Today's Best Deals £36 at Harrods

While it's not a blush per se, this hybrid highlighter formula is a stunning blush topper that can create the most beautiful frostbitten blush look with a touch of lilac. Simply place a few dots on the high points of your cheeks and watch it melt into your skin and complement the blush underneath. For a more cohesive look, try dabbing a bit of this formula on your eyelids to mimic a subtle shimmery eyeshadow.

5. e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Bold-Faced Lilac

(Image credit: e.l.f.)

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Bold-Faced Lilac Best pigmented formula Today's Best Deals £8 at Amazon

I've learnt time and time again that when it comes to affordable makeup, e.l.f. is ahead of the game. One of my personal favourites has to be the Camo Liquid Blush in shade Bold-Faced Lilac, which is my go-to choice for an "full glam" look. It's genuinely one of (if not the most) pigmented blushes in my collection, delivering a beautiful cool-toned flush in seconds.

6. Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Blush in Lilac Love

(Image credit: Nudestix)

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Blush in Lilac Love Best for a dewy finish Today's Best Deals £31.50 at Lookfantastic

Let's face it: dewy skin isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so if you're after a lilac blush that will offer that fresh, glowy finish, look no further than this clever formula from Nudestix in the shade Lilac Love. Thanks to the handy brush applicator and the compact design, it's perfect for travelling or on-the-go application. Plus, since it's not too bright and not too pale, the colour itself is flexible enough to complement all skin tones.