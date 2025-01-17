Psst—these beauty experts just predicted the 7 things that will be huge for beauty in 2025

I’m not sure of the exact moment I felt like we’d reached peak beauty microtrend, but in recent years it certainly felt like the trend carousel was going faster than ever at times. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good viral hair or make-up moment, but I can understand why consumers were feeling fatigued by the constant naming (and renaming) of beauty trends.

So how do you tell what makes a true make-up or hair trend in 2025? Some trends are obviously gimmicky from the get-go, while others seem sure to stick around for the entire season at least, but it’s not always easy to tell which will be fleeting viral moments versus longer-standing trends.

But I’ll tell you who is tapped into the trends that are on the brink of blowing up: beauty editors. Not only do we catch onto the growing beauty movements on social media, but we also hear from experts like hairdressers about what more and more clients are interested in, or dermatologists on the increasingly-asked queries and innovative skin treatments that are about to hit the market.

That’s exactly why I fired off a load of emails and WhatsApps to ask some of my peers to make one beauty prediction for what’ll be hot in 2025—to present you with a kind of beauty "forecast" for the year ahead. Here’s what they had to say…

7 beauty experts share their predictions for 2025

1. Va-va-volume

"Call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect, but I predict big voluminous hair on the beauty horizon. I typically opt for loose, beachy waves when I'm sitting in the stylist's chair, but recently I've been telling them to go big and bombshell-like. The rise of the hot brush might also have something to do with it—never before has a bouncy blowout been more achievable at home. After a pared-back year of slicked-back buns, nude lips and the return of the French manicure, it's time to bring back the glamour."

— Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

2. Charmification

"Much like we've seen in fashion with bag charms making a comeback, I expect we're also going to see 'charmification' in beauty for 2025. From Rhode's viral phone case to Bubble's lip balm phone charms, we're already seeing beauty brands offering merch for our devices. Creators on TikTok are even adding charms to their Summer Fridays lip balms, too. I predict we'll see more beauty brands offering options to personalise and accessorise their products." — Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor at Who What Wear UK

3. Precision make-up products

"I think that 2025 will be a year in which we continue to embrace more pared-back, minimalistic beauty routines, but I think that this year’s effortless aesthetic will have a little more polish than its predecessors. Unlike the bare-faced 'clean girl' look of the previous two years, I expect we’ll see a rise in slightly more high-maintenance make-up products that allow us to shape, define and conceal exactly the areas that we want to. Sure, the overall finish might be of bare-faced beauty, but there’s a whole lot of skill going on here. We’ve already seen Lisa Eldridge launch her incredible Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil this year, but I expect ultra-fine brow pencils, lip liners, freckle pens and eyeliners will boom. Existing products like REFY’s Lip Sculpt and Merit’s Brow 1990 fit the bill, too. Sure, these precision tips and concentrated formulations might take a few more minutes to apply than a multipurpose cheek tint, for instance, but the effort will be undeniably worth it. Pulled-together perfection." — Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor and Copywriter

4. 'Boring' skincare

"I predict that 'boring' skincare will be something both editors, influencers and brands will embrace in 2025. Now, I'm not saying that skincare as self care is dead, but rather that the products and routines most likely to give you better skin are somewhat boring; they don't prioritise fancy packaging or gimmicky ingredients. Instead, I think we're going to see more people of influence talking about the 'boring basics', backed by science in their routine. For example, a £2 basic but brilliant cleanser, prescription creams, an expensive but straight-to-the-point serum and a moisturiser that gets the job done.

"You can still have the self-care and sensorial element to a routine like this (think of things like facial massage), but these basic routines often deliver the results we're actually after vs 10-step routines. I think we'll see the back of skincare routines on TikTok chosen solely by the colour palettes of packaging and a shift towards 'boring but brilliant' type GRWMs. Our skin likes consistency and often also simplicity, so that's what I'm forecasting for 2025." — Tori Crowther, Freelance Beauty & Health Journalist and Copywriter

5. Bigger blush energy

"This year, I think we’ll see more people embracing blush than ever before. Instead of a light dusting, I believe it will take centre stage, becoming more noticeable than ever—blush trends have continued to dominate the beauty space over the years and I don’t think they show any signs of slowing down. Personally, I think this is a trend I can definitely get behind. I often look at my make-up and wish I’d applied even more blush, so I’m excited to incorporate that into my beauty routine this year. Big blush energy.

"Some of my favourites include the Merit Flush Balm, thanks to its creamy formula and true long-lasting finish and NYX Professional Makeup’s Buttermelt Blush, which offers vibrant shades that are easy to incorporate into any make-up look." — Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Journalist

6. Lower maintenance hair colour

“Maybe I’m biased because it’s long been the approach I’ve taken with my own hair, but we’re definitely seeing some lower maintenance looks creep in as the biggest 2025 hair colour trends. The statement looks still have a place, don’t get me wrong, but we seem to have moved away from things like ultra-cool silvery blondes, for example, which require much toning and regular sessions with the best purple shampoo. Instead, muted shades like mocha mousse or looks like eco blonde (grown-out roots that have a real nineties vibe) seem to be taking over. Not to mention the wider copper hair movement that’s reigned supreme for the past few years, which, as it fades with time, progresses through several different lovely shade variations. I think we’re heading into a real ‘lived-in’ hair era and I’m very much into it.” — Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter

7. DIY beauty

"Forget the lipstick index, 2025 will be the year of the at-home tool. From LED masks to underlashing kits, at-home beauty has evolved drastically over the past few years. Rather than a replacement for salon appointments (I think we all discovered our skill limits in 2020), I predict that this new age of at-home tools that work to extend the life of our treatments will become the go-to small luxury buy this year." — Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty and Lifestyle Journalist