Where to Get Botox on Your Face—And What Each Area Does

Gone are the days where Botox, or more accurately botulinum toxin A, equated to a frozen forehead and frigid expressions. Since first becoming available in the late 1980s, it's become a sophisticated and nuanced tool for lifting facial features, enhancing the skin and creating balance—without sacrificing movement.

As the injectable treatment has become more prolific, its use has expanded far beyond the classic three areas (namely, the forehead, frown lines and crow's feet). Now, we're seeing "baby Botox" for barely-there touch-ups, Botox "sprinkles" to help preserve movement, Botox for excessive sweating, jawline slimming and even neck lengthening (hello, "trap-tox").

But with so many options, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. How do you know which treatment is most likely to deliver the results you want? And how can you avoid the dreaded frozen look?

A clear understanding of your options and the key treatment zones will make you better equipped to have an informed and collaborative consultation with your practitioner. So, to clear up any confusion, we spoke to Dr Jennifer Owens, aesthetic doctor and Medical Director of The Glow Clinic, to decode how Botox works in different areas and map out the different treatment options.

Where to get Botox: The Original Trio

“The most commonly known areas are the 'three areas' of the upper face,” explains Dr Owens. “That’s the forehead lines, the frown lines between the brows, and crow’s feet around the eyes.” These are often the first to show signs of ageing due to repetitive movement and thinner skin.

Here, Botox works by relaxing overactive muscles, softening lines and preventing further creasing. The key, however, is restraint. Over-treatment can lead to the "frozen" look of Botox past, so it's always best to start with a small amount and go back for more if you aren't happy with the results.

The Rise of Full Face and Neck Botox

According to Dr Owens, full face and even neck treatments are gaining traction, especially among patients seeking an overall lift rather than just line smoothing. “These more advanced approaches address the balance and expression of the face, rather than individual lines,” she says.

Strategic relaxation of specific muscles, such as those pulling down the jaw or corners of the mouth, can subtly lift features, reduce heaviness, and create a more balanced profile.

Botox, mapped

“Botox is essentially a muscle relaxant,” says Dr Owens. “Where and how we use it can have dramatically different outcomes.” Depending on what you want to achieve and what your concerns are, your practitioner may target a specific treatment site. Here's where to get Botox for different results:

Around the eyes : Injecting around the eyes can smooth wrinkles and also help to open up the eyes making you look awake.

: Injecting around the eyes can smooth wrinkles and also help to open up the eyes making you look awake. The jawline: if you grind your teeth, this can be especially appealing. Botox can be used to relax the masseter muscles (responsible for chewing), which can relieve tension from clenching, and over time can contribute to a slimmer face shape and soften a square jaw.

if you grind your teeth, this can be especially appealing. Botox can be used to relax the masseter muscles (responsible for chewing), which can relieve tension from clenching, and over time can contribute to a slimmer face shape and soften a square jaw. Frown lines and lateral brows: this can create a subtle lifting effect.

this can create a subtle lifting effect. The gums: Botox can be placed near the base of the nose or around the lip to soften a high smile line. “The ‘lip flip’ is one example – treating the orbicularis oris muscle to enhance the upper lip’s appearance when smiling,” says Dr Owens.

Botox can be placed near the base of the nose or around the lip to soften a high smile line. “The ‘lip flip’ is one example – treating the orbicularis oris muscle to enhance the upper lip’s appearance when smiling,” says Dr Owens. Neck bands: Targeting vertical neck muscles (platysmal bands) can reduce sagging and sharpen the jawline, though this is strictly for experienced injectors.

Where to get Botox: Full face vs spot treatment

If your concerns are isolated—maybe there's that one static forehead line no amount of hydrating serum or retinol cream can touch—then this targeted approach might be right for you. However, if you're noticing you look a little tired in general, or your skin seems to lack the elasticity it once had, then a more holistic approach could be more effective.

“Focusing too heavily on one area can lead to that ‘odd’ or unnatural look,” Dr Owens notes. “Full face Botox, when done thoughtfully, enhances balance and expression rather than erasing movement.”

The role of "preventative Botox"

The concept of Botox as a preventative measure to stop wrinkles ever forming has gained popularity over the last few years, especially amount twenty- and thirty- somethings. But Dr Owen urges caution. “I believe there’s a trend of over-treating younger faces in the name of prevention,” she says. As a general rule, if lines are visible at rest (i.e., when the face isn’t moving), treatment might be appropriate.

Every millimetre matters

When it comes to injectable treatments, precision is paramount. "We’re working in three dimensions. Even tiny changes in depth or angle can have a major impact on the outcome,” says Dr Owens.

This is why choosing a qualified and experienced practitioner is so important. “The injector’s skill is the single most important factor in achieving natural, beautiful results.”

Read more about how to stay safe if you're considering tweakments here.