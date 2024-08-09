The Met Office has spoken: it's about to get very hot - here are make-up artists best long-lasting make-up tips

As a beauty editor and cosmetics lover, there's one thing that I'm particularly passionate about and that's long-lasting make-up. As a sweaty girl with a T-zone more slippery than an oil rig, I know all too well how quickly a beautiful, fresh face of make-up can fall apart on a hot summer's day - even if you've worn one of the best foundations for oily skin. Likewise, for long days where you need things to stay put (I'm talking weddings or festivals), it's extra tough to know how to maintain make-up perfection.

Luckily, over the years I've picked up some brilliant tips and tricks, and have trialed plenty of products and have come up with a list of essentials I'm truly confident in. I've also spoken with some of my favourite make-up artists for their own hacks and product recommendations, resulting in your ultimate long-wear make-up guide.

What should you do for long-lasting make-up?

Tip 1: Layer, layer, layer

All three of the make-up artists I spoke with recommended the layering technique for longevity. This is as it sounds: essentially, "you apply a little, add a little more, [then] set with powder," says Madeleine Spencer, Beauty Journalist and Makeup Artist. "Whatever formula you are going to use, use lots of thin layers as opposed to one thick one," echoes Ruby Hammer MBE, Founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty.

This especially comes into play with your base makeup, which sets the tone for your entire face. "It’s not so much about the product, but how you apply it; layering, that’s your biggest ally," explains SUQQU’s senior MUA, Jorge Balzaretti. "Opt for a lightweight foundation to let your skin breathe," he says. A skin tint or a tinted moisturiser would work well too. "Apply thin layers of the product to help it stay in place. And then set it with a translucent powder (a thin one is much preferred, as you can also do several layers)."

If you really struggle, Jorge says that using less product altogether is definitely advisable. "Focus on prepping the skin with your skincare, use concealer instead of foundation, and just enhance your eyes with a waterproof mascara, a bit of bronzer around the contours, and some long-lasting lipstick, avoiding excess make-up on the rest of the face."

Tip 2: Focus on one feature

Madeleine says that for make-up longevity for occasions, such as weddings or festivals, focusing on one area of the face to draw attention to is a solid idea.

"I’d say pick a feature you’re going to make an effort with and let that be the thing you put energy into maintaining or choosing longer products for."

She adds: "If for example, you love eyeliner, get a waterproof one and let the rest of your face be a little more carefree. Or if you wear red lipstick all the time, do that in a longer formula, and put less energy into your eye make-up."

Tip 3: Be strategic with formulas

When it comes to whether to opt for powder, cream or liquid formulas to make your look last longer, it really comes down to preference and skin type.

"It depends on what sort of make-up wearer you are and what happens to your skin over the course of a day," says Madeleine. "If you sweat a lot and your make-up slips and you prefer it to look more matte, use powder formulas and tuck a powder into your bag to contain sweat.

"If you want it to look very sheer and stay put, liquids are great," she continues. "If your skin is on the dry side and you want to really add some juiciness, opt for a balm - but be aware that more often than not, balms don’t last very long, so you might need to carry it with you. The good news however: most balms can triple up as a lip, cheek, and eye product, so you will only need for top-ups of colour."

Jorge adds that "using different formulas, like cream under powder, can enhance durability and create a natural finish." So don't be afraid to experiment and see what combinations work for you. For example, I love using cream/ liquid blush, but when I need longevity, I'll set my cheeks with a little powder blush on top.

Your new long-lasting make-up kit

Perhaps most importantly, the right products in your kit can make all the difference, here's what the experts recommend snapping up:

1. A gripping primer

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas

"For longer lasting make-up, this is the time to invest in a primer (suited to your skin type); it will make all of your make-up last longer," says Ruby. As someone with oily skin, I've done the legwork when it comes to primers that prolong make-up on warmer days – Tatcha's is your winner. It feels super silky and smooth going on, and somehow a little grippy, so make-up stays put.

2. A cheek and lip stain

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

Make-up is becoming smarter, meaning formulations are harder and longer-wearing when you need them to be. "Lean into the innovative new formulas which really fix, like the tinted cheek waters by Milk Makeup," says Madeleine. "They're great cheek (and lip) colours, and stay put." With a stain-like finish, these seriously won't shift, no matter the temperature.

3. An eyeshadow primer

Eyeshadow smudging everywhere? Invest in a primer to lock in that look. Whether you choose cream or powder eyeshadow formulas, this potion by Urban Decay will keep them looking fresh for longer.

4. A waterproof liner

Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

PSA: waterproof formulas are your new summer BFF; they may be tougher to remove, but their longevity on hot or long days make them *so* worth it. Stila's is a beauty editor favourite.

5. A waterproof brow product

got2b glued for Brows & Edges Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

Another must-have waterproof buy, this kept my brows in place for a full three hour surfing lesson. Designed for edges and shaping brows, I also use it for a natural lash look when I don't want to wear black mascara. This is particularly lovely for summer and works incredibly well when it's very hot.

6. A setting powder

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder

If matte isn't your thing but you still want to keep oil at bay, I recommend Chanel's Les Beiges formula, which sets makeup with more of a natural finish and doesn't tone down glow.

7. A setting spray

Vieve Invisiveil Setting Spray

You really won't go far without an effective setting spray, and Vieve's (which Ruby recommends) is a new favourite. "Finish any look with a good setting spray to lock everything in place, and you'll beat the heat without breaking a sweat," says Jorge.

8. Blotting powders

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder

According to Jorge, "blotting papers will become your besties; they absorb excess oil instantly." I can certainly concur; I carry mine around everywhere, particularly during warmer months and for long days. My favourites are these ones by Fenty, which have become a modern day essential.