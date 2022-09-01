The best foundation for combination skin to balance oily and dry types

Air con might not be your friend, but these foundations are
Finding the best foundation for combination skin is no easy business. When it comes to picking a base, you need something that won’t exacerbate oil levels to the point of greasiness, but also won’t make dry patches even worse – all while leaving you with a flawless finish, of course. Doesn’t sound like that much to ask, does it? Surely finding the best foundation can’t be that tricky?
It’s important that before applying your base, that you prep the skin with the relevant skincare. Pair the best serum with the best moisturiser for combination skin to create the best canvas on which to apply your foundation. Remember, it all starts with the skin.
The best primer is another great way to prep your skin. Not only will it create a smooth base to apply your foundation, but these handy products will help to keep your makeup in place all day long. Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, recommends using two different primers to target combination skin. Make sure to use a hydrating primer, such as the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, on any dry patches. Then, use a mattifying primer such as the Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer on oiler areas.
Now, onto the foundation. Thankfully, the ever-evolving world of beauty science has come so far that, fortunately, foundation formulas can (and will) target more than one specific skin concern. There are even formulas that adapt to your skin throughout the day for optimal results, like Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick and Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Foundation, which took five years to develop.
The best foundation for combination skin
Read on for our combo skin tested guide to the best foundation for combination skin. We’ve included everything from the best affordable option to the best luxury buy.
Revlon ColorStay Foundation For Combi/Oily Skin, £12.99 | Boots
Best drugstore option:
If your skin is on the oily side of combination, this is a great buy for you, as the velvety finish will really balance out that overactive T-zone. It's oil free and also contains salicylic acid, a pore-decongesting, anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps with the fight against greasy skin.
Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay, swears by this foundation for her combination skin. "This is the one beauty product that I know I will rebuy for years to come. It was one of the first foundations I ever tried, and I'm yet to find a drugstore formula that lives up to this one."
Number of shades: 23
Coverage: Medium
Formula: Liquid
Finish: Matte
MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, £30 | Lookfantastic
Best full coverage option:
Although its main selling points are that it's oil-free and controls skin's oil levels, MAC's Studio Fix foundation is actually suitable for all skin types. The lightweight, matte formula is buildable and blends really easily, meaning you can go as heavy as you like with your coverage. It's really no wonder it's well known for being a make-up artist kit bag staple.
Number of shades: 67
Coverage: Medium to full
Formula: Liquid
Finish: Demi-matte
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, £35.50 | Lookfantastic
Best luxury option:
The rationale for this foundation was that it needed to look, and feel, like the wearer's own skin – not oily, powdery to the touch, or any of those other bug bears you can have with fuller coverage foundations. The emollients in the foundation target dry patches while simultaneously, while mineral particles work to control oil, mattify skin and prevent excess shine. A little goes a long way, so consider it an investment.
Number of shades: 24
Coverage: Light to medium
Formula: Foundation stick
Finish: Demi-matte
bareMinerals Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF15, £29 | Boots
Best powder foundation:
BareMinerals original formula is renowned for only having five ingredients. Mineral foundation is particularly great for combination skin as it mattifies oily areas but is so fine that it won't cake up around dry places – though avoid areas where you have flakiness as it can cling to them and emphasise them.
Our Health Editor, Ally Head, loves this product. "I used to always use tinted moisturiser as I could never find a foundation to suit my combination skin, but after trying this, I'm fully converted."
Number of shades: 30
Coverage: Buildable
Formula: Powder
Finish: Demi-matte
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, £24 | John Lewis
Best for an airbrushed finish:
Five years in the making comes a foundation that's designed to work for every single skin type - a one size fits all formula, if you will. Described as a 'hyper-intelligent' formula, the foundation sits evenly on the skin and is packed with hero ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightness and laricyl, a mushroom extract that helps to firm skin.
Number of shades: 15
Coverage: Full
Formula: Liquid
Finish: Demi-matte
L’Oréal True Match Foundation, £9.99 | Boots
Best affordable option:
Another high street beauty steal, True Match buffs into the skin well and allows the skin to breathe while you wear it. What makes it so blendable is that the pigment is so fine, so the finish is very natural-looking.
Number of shades: 48
Coverage: Natural
Formula: Liquid
Finish: Dewy
Lord and Berry Cream Foundation, £30 | Feelunique
Best cream foundation:
Helping to control shininess throughout the day, L&B's Cream Foundation also contains hyaluronic acid to boost skin's hydration levels, as well as nourishing argan oil; this has a comedogenic level of zero, so while it helps to moisturise dry patches, there is no chance whatsoever that it'll clog your pores and worsen breakouts.
Number of shades: 18
Coverage: Medium
Formula: Cream
Finish: Silky
Clinique Superbalanced Makeup, £31 | Lookfantastic
Best oil-free foundation:
This clever foundation is PERFECT for combination skin, because it adds moisture to those areas that desperately need it, whilst also absorbing oiliness from those greasy spots. You don't need to use much, but it can't be built up for a full coverage look.
Number of shades: 16
Coverage: Medium
Formula: Liquid
Finish: Natural