The best foundation for combination skin to balance oily and dry types

Air con might not be your friend, but these foundations are

Finding the best foundation for combination skin is no easy business. When it comes to picking a base, you need something that won’t exacerbate oil levels to the point of greasiness, but also won’t make dry patches even worse – all while leaving you with a flawless finish, of course. Doesn’t sound like that much to ask, does it? Surely finding the best foundation can’t be that tricky?

It’s important that before applying your base, that you prep the skin with the relevant skincare. Pair the best serum with the best moisturiser for combination skin to create the best canvas on which to apply your foundation. Remember, it all starts with the skin.

The best primer is another great way to prep your skin. Not only will it create a smooth base to apply your foundation, but these handy products will help to keep your makeup in place all day long. Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, recommends using two different primers to target combination skin. Make sure to use a hydrating primer, such as the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, on any dry patches. Then, use a mattifying primer such as the Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer on oiler areas.

Now, onto the foundation. Thankfully, the ever-evolving world of beauty science has come so far that, fortunately, foundation formulas can (and will) target more than one specific skin concern. There are even formulas that adapt to your skin throughout the day for optimal results, like Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick and Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Foundation, which took five years to develop.

The best foundation for combination skin

Read on for our combo skin tested guide to the best foundation for combination skin. We’ve included everything from the best affordable option to the best luxury buy.