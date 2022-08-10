Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dry flaky skin? There's a perfect foundation for that...

The best way to look after dry skin is to treat it with as many hydrating products as possible. That means using a nourishing cleanser, a hyaluronic acid serum, a tip-top moisturiser and the best foundation for dry skin. Armed with the right formula, the best foundation can deliver a hit of moisture to your skin while simultaneously bathing it in a veil of pigment.

It’s all about knowing what to look for. Get it wrong and you might end up with a formula that settles in creases and cracks or makes flaking look worse.

Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, has dry skin and she’s always on the lookout for a foundation that makes her skin look and feel dewy throughout the day. ‘The trouble with my dry skin,’ she says. ‘Is that it’s so often crying out for moisture-rich creams that certain foundations just can’t handle my needs. I often use one of the best tinted moisturisers, as I feel like I’m getting that extra hit of hydration. However, they don’t always provide enough coverage, so I need a foundation that can offer me both: hydration and adequate coverage.’

Preparation is key with this skin type too. Foundation won’t gather on dry patches if they aren’t there to begin with. It all starts with a really good skincare routine. With drier skin types, you want to ensure that you’re using things like a hyaluronic acid serum and the best moisturiser for dry skin. If you do have a lot of dry flaky patches and your skin feels rough, then make sure that you are exfoliating regularly. Something like a gentle at-home face peel twice a week should do the trick.

Best foundation for dry skin 2022

Katie has tirelessly tested all of the below formulas and and this is her edit of the ones that truly deserve a spot on the best foundations for dry skin list.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Rest assured your dry skin worries are a thing of the past…