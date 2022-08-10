Dry flaky skin? There's a perfect foundation for that...
The best way to look after dry skin is to treat it with as many hydrating products as possible. That means using a nourishing cleanser, a hyaluronic acid serum, a tip-top moisturiser and the best foundation for dry skin. Armed with the right formula, the best foundation can deliver a hit of moisture to your skin while simultaneously bathing it in a veil of pigment.
It’s all about knowing what to look for. Get it wrong and you might end up with a formula that settles in creases and cracks or makes flaking look worse.
Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, has dry skin and she’s always on the lookout for a foundation that makes her skin look and feel dewy throughout the day. ‘The trouble with my dry skin,’ she says. ‘Is that it’s so often crying out for moisture-rich creams that certain foundations just can’t handle my needs. I often use one of the best tinted moisturisers, as I feel like I’m getting that extra hit of hydration. However, they don’t always provide enough coverage, so I need a foundation that can offer me both: hydration and adequate coverage.’
Preparation is key with this skin type too. Foundation won’t gather on dry patches if they aren’t there to begin with. It all starts with a really good skincare routine. With drier skin types, you want to ensure that you’re using things like a hyaluronic acid serum and the best moisturiser for dry skin. If you do have a lot of dry flaky patches and your skin feels rough, then make sure that you are exfoliating regularly. Something like a gentle at-home face peel twice a week should do the trick.
Best foundation for dry skin 2022
Katie has tirelessly tested all of the below formulas and and this is her edit of the ones that truly deserve a spot on the best foundations for dry skin list.
Rest assured your dry skin worries are a thing of the past…
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation, £60 | Space NK
Best long-lasting
This oil-free protective gel foundation contains 60% charged water and seaweed extracts and has the unique ability to transfer water into the skin and prevent water evaporation. Which is exactly what you want from a foundation for dry skin.
'I used this foundation on my wedding day,' Katie says. 'And my skin looked glowy and hydrated even at the end of the day when I had consumed more champagne than I care to divulge.'
Number of shades 15
Coverage Medium
MAC Studio Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, £30 | Lookfantastic
Best for dewy skin
Loved by make-up artists and beauty lovers alike, Face and Body is one of the most famous foundations in the world. Super fluid with buildable coverage.
'I like to apply this as I would a cream
Number of shades 30
Coverage Sheer, but seriously buildable
Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation SPF 40, £53 | Selfridges
Best for glowy skin
The Intensive Serum Foundation is formulated with skin-loving nutrients, so you feel happy applying it knowing that it's being kind to your complexion. Offering a high level of SPF 40, this a great anti-ager and the super fine pigment won't settle into fine lines or patches of dry skin.
'I'm a total sucker for the lavender scent of this foundation,' Katie admits.
Number of shades 23
Coverage Medium
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk, £44.50 | Lookfantastic
Best for A-list skin
Touted by famous faces everywhere as their go-to, from Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian, this formula is glowy, fresh skin in a bottle. It has enough moisture that it doesn't cling to dry skin and make it look patchy, so you can rest easy knowing your complexion is A-OK.
Number of shades 40
Coverage Medium
Clinique Even Better Refresh Hydrating & Repairing Makeup, £31 | Lookfantastic
Best for full coverage
Another formula laced with hyaluronic acid. It honestly just feels like you're applying another layer of your serum, it's so comfortable and light which you don't often get from a full coverage foundation.
Number of shades 30
Coverage Full