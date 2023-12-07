I stopped using foundation the moment I tried the IT Cosmetics CC Cream - here's why

A hugely popular base product, IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is truly an icon of the make-up world.

Created by a co-founder who herself has rosacea, and with the intel of plastic surgeons and dermatologists, its coverage is brilliant. Not only is it renowned for being one of the best CC creams, it also happens to be one of my personal favourite bases.

As a beauty editor, I'm forever testing the newest foundation launches and comparing them against old favourites. But this takes pride of place in my everyday make-up bag. Here's what you need to know about it.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50+ £36.50 at Lookfantastic

Skincare-make-up hybrid products have been something of a trend over the last couple of years, but IT Cosmetics’ CC has been doing this for years (10 years, to be precise). The ingredients list features skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and niacinamide for comfortable and skin-beneficial wear.

There’s also an SPF of 50, a nice added bonus that’ll support your SPF underneath, though you should of course be applying one of the best facial sunscreens separately as part of your skincare routine beforehand.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

While the name CC cream might suggest a lightweight colour-correcting base, it's closer to one of the best foundations in terms of consistency and coverage, the latter of which full and lasts well though the day. In my opinion, you don't need as much as a full pump for everyday wear because it’s so pigmented. A note on the shade range; I personally can only speak firsthand about the lighter shade options, but in my experience, the shades do come up darker than you might expect.

At £36.50, it is a bit of an investment, but as a little stretches a long way your purchase should last you ages. (You could get the travel size if you're new to it.) If you've been considering trying it, I can seriously recommend it.

Other products from the Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream range