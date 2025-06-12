I’ve Used This Lightweight, Luminous Foundation For Years— Now, Thanks to Added Skincare Ingredients, it’s Even Better

What do I have in common with Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney? Well, sadly, it’s not bone structure, bags of money, or the same designer handbag collection. What we do all share, however, is a love for Chantecaille’s Future Skin Foundation .

Known for its lightweight gel-like texture, medium buildable coverage and dewy, luminous finish, the little silver pot has built up a cult following since it first launched back in 1999. In the past 25 years, it’s become the go-to base of both celebrities and their makeup artists, not only when it comes to red carpet glam and events, but also for on-screen appearances. In 2023, it went viral when Euphoria makeup artist, Donny Davi, revealed Chantecaille’s Future Skin Foundation was the secret behind the cast’s almost wet-look glow, while The Crown’s makeup artist, Cate Hall, revealed she used the base on nearly every cast member.

And, as if that doesn’t already cement Future Skin as the ultimate IT-girl foundation, I’ve got news for you—Chantecaille has also just reformulated the product and taken it up a notch by infusing it with even more skin-loving ingredients. That means this isn’t just a foundation with A-list appeal, but it also works hard to get your skin looking and feeling its best, too. So, let’s take a deep dive into what’s new…

What’s so good about Chantecaille’s Future Skin Foundation?

While, of course, its A-list credentials and viral appeal prove Future Skin’s popularity, to get to the bottom of why it’s so beloved, you need to look at its ingredients. It blurs the skin while ensuring a natural-looking finish, and it does this thanks to a 58 per cent water content, which hydrates as it covers, ensuring you’re left without any unwanted dry patches or flakiness.

Both the original Future Skin Foundation and the newly reformulated base also contain a super-powered botanical complex of aloe, arnica and chamomile to soothe, while rosemary and green tea extract work to repair and protect the skin.

But Chantecaille hasn't stopped there; on top of this, the newly launched Future Skin Foundation contains even more skincare ingredients. You’ll now also find a skin-smoothing plant-based retinol alternative as well as chaga mushroom extract, which works to firm the skin, and duckweed extract, to add another layer of hydration. The combination is designed to offer a flawless yet natural-looking coverage, which looks fresh and hydrated at the end of the day.

As a fan of the original formula, I knew I had to see how the new Future Skin Foundation compared. My thoughts ahead.

A beauty editor's honest review

As a fan of the original Future Skin Foundation, I’ll admit, I was both excited and sceptical to give the reformulated pot a try. While on the one hand it promised everything I want from a foundation—added hydration, firming and lifting as well as the dewy finish I know and love—any beauty lover will know how temperamental ingredients can be and how the slightest variation can transform a product you once loved into something unrecognisable.

I’m pleased to say, though, that this isn't the case with this product. In terms of texture and consistency, both the original Future Skin and the newly launched variation feel incredibly similar. They’re both lightweight, apply smoothly and leave me with a healthy, dewy looking sheen. There’s no tightness, most likely due to the high water content, yet it doesn’t disappear either, even on my dehydrated and oily complexion. Instead, it gives the appearance of skin that has just had a juicy face serum applied to it, but with the coverage wanted from a foundation.

What I love most about the reformulated foundation, however, is that the longer it sits on the skin, the better it looks. After a few hours of wear, it almost melts into the skin for the most perfect dewy finish. It also settles slightly less obviously into my fine lines, meaning even after a full day in the office, it still looks great.