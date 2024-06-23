When it comes to the best concealers for dry skin, trust me when I say these 8 moisturising formulas won't look cakey or settle in fine lines

It's difficult enough trying to find make-up products that perform well and that you enjoy using. Throw dry skin into the mix and this becomes infinitely more difficult. When looking for the best concealer for this skin type, the key is to find formulas that will nourish the skin not gather in flakes or fine lines. The best concealers for dry skin can feel like an impossible product to find (not to mention expensive), but there are some brilliant one out there that tick all the boxes. They do their job to conceal and brighten, as well as being super easy to apply and lasting well, without ever looking cakey.

But it's not just about the best products, a lot of it is down to application, too. I quizzed my friend and make-up artist Madeleine Spencer on how we can set ourselves up for success when applying concealer to dry skin types

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

How to use concealer when you have dry skin

Like with most great make-up looks (particularly in relation to longevity), it's all about the skin prep. Madeleine starts with a great serum, her favourite being Mortar and Milk’s PHA Barrier Repair Serum, followed by a fantastic moisturiser that you know your skin agrees with. Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, who has dry and dehydrated skin, is currently using Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore - her current go-to moisturiser for dry skin (read her love letter to it here). Madeleine's current favourite is Allies of Skin Peptides and Antioxidants Daily Firming Treatment - an excellent moisturiser for mature skin. Before finishing with your sunscreen. Madeleine then recommends giving your skin a few minutes before moving on to make-up—the perfect opportunity to make yourself a cup of tea.

Concealer application is all about layers, "you want to use a buffing brush in an ideal world for a thin layer evenly spread; imagining laying a very fine film of paint across the prepped skin," she explains. Madeleine uses circular motions to make sure it's neat and coverage is consistent. For dry skin types, choosing a creamy consistency is key to avoid drying the skin out and appearing 'cakey'.

Best concealers for dry skin, according to a beauty editor and make-up artist

1. Nars Creamy Concealer

(Image credit: lookfantastic)

Nars Creamy Concealer Best all-rounder concealer for dry skin Specifications Shade range : 30 Today's Best Deals £26 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Creamy texture + Leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough coverage for some

Nars Creamy Concealer is a favourite of beauty editors and experts for a reason. As the name suggests, its creamy texture is what makes it such a stand-out product as it gives the skin a beautifully hydrated, skin-like finish. You only need a touch to conceal and it stays put well throughout the day with a dusting of powder over the top. It's a formula I've found is hard to beat.

2. e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer Best lightweight concealer for dry skin Specifications Shade range: 24 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at ASOS (UK) View at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Affordable option Reasons to avoid - The doefoot is a little large

e.l.f.'s 16hr Camo Concealer is a fantastic affordable option. It gives incredible coverage that truly lasts all day. The formula is both lightweight yet conceals brilliantly. It dries down quickly so work fairly fast with this one and try out a few application options to get the result that best suits you. I like to first dab it in with my finger and then go in with a fluffy concealer brush to sheer it out, leaving a radiant, natural finish. I do find the doefoot to be a little on the large side so tend to apply the product to the back of my hand before applying to my under eyes.

3. Dcypher Concealer

(Image credit: Dcypher)

Dcypher My Custom Concealer Best concealer for shade match Specifications Shade range: Infinite Today's Best Deals £32 at Dcypher Reasons to buy + Takes the confusion out of choosing your shade + Two formulas to choose from Reasons to avoid - It's a little pricey but you're guaranteed an exchange for the right shade

You might recognise Dcypher from the first AI foundation (which was spookily accurate), but now the brand offers concealer and it's just as fantastic. We're big fans here at Marie Claire and it's a favourite of Madeleine's, too. It's about as tailored as make-up comes; with the perfect shade match, which is AI-generated using photos from your phone. Plus, you can choose from a Skin Tone Match Concealer or a Brightening Concealer depending on where you'd like to use it and your coverage preferences. It's the Skin Tone Match Concealer that will suits dry skin thanks to its creamy formula, which is infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

4. Bobbi Brown Skin Concealer Stick

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Skin Concealer Stick Best concealer for dry skin and covering blemishes Specifications Shade range: 18 Today's Best Deals £29 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Fantastic in place of foundation Reasons to avoid - There's room for more darker shades

Now, you might be thinking that because this is a stick it's instantly going to be drying and cakey but it isn't. It's one of Madeleine's faves and mine too; Bobbi Brown nails it with effective, easy-to-use formulas in my opinion and this is no different. It's a buildable formula that doesn't settle into fine lines and it lasts through the longest days. Use the warmth of your fingers to dab it where needed; starting with less and building coverage as you need it.

5. Et al Intelligent Skin Cream Concealer

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Et al Intelligent Skin Cream Concealer Best for concealing dark circles Specifications Shade range : 16 Today's Best Deals £29 at Harvey Nichols Reasons to buy + Thoughtful ingredients Reasons to avoid - The tube can get a little messy

Another excellent and creamy formula that blends beautifully even on dry skin. A little goes a long way with this so start with just a small dab and buff it into the skin using a fluffy brush. The formula contains lots of soothing ingredients that get to work whilst camouflaging dark circles. It comes in a lovely frosted glass tube with a flat doefoot applicator.

6. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spot Concealer

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spot Concealer Best for evening out skin tone Specifications Shade range: 17 Today's Best Deals £21.60 at Lookfantastic (was £27) Reasons to buy + Handy brush included Reasons to avoid - Needs to add lighter shades to the range

I'll admit that I was a little nervous to try the IT Cosmetics concealer at first. The brand's iconic CC Cream has amazing coverage, but I find it can be a little drying on my skin so I assumed this might be the same. However, after following the necessary prep steps, it turned out to be a favourite. It's thinner in consistency than I'd first expected, giving it a serum-like finish, which looks incredibly natural and doesn't feel the slightest bit drying. It's dual-ended with a handy stippling brush, which worked significantly better than anticipated.

7. Kosas Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer Best for brightening Specifications Shade range: 39 Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way so the tube lasts forever Reasons to avoid - Make sure you prep skin for best results

It took me a minute to really get the hype around this Kosas concealer but once I got the application down, I totally got it. It's tempting to slather on concealer, particularly the first time you use it but this is where it can settle into fine lines and appear unnatural. The trick with this one is using a very small amount and then buffing it generously into the under eye and socket. It has brilliant camouflage abilities and because such a little amount is needed, it doesn't crease or dry out—provided you properly prep the skin.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

(Image credit: Space NK)

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Best long-lasting concealer for dry skin Specifications Shade range: 30 Today's Best Deals £27 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - It contains very faint shimmer, which not everyone will love

Despite being a Charlotte Tilbury stan, I don't often go for the brand's complexion products so had almost written the concealer off before trying it but I'm glad I didn't. It has a much thicker formula than the others here, which means you need to be on it with prep to ensure no dryness. But the prep is worth it because once you apply this concealer, it's not shifting—perfect for special occasions and long days. A little goes a long way so don't go OTT on your first trial; use a small dab and work into the skin using the warmth of your finger. It truly lives up to its name in being radiant with an almost undetectable shimmer that looks beautiful on the skin.