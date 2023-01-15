I've tried hundreds of foundation brushes—these are the 8 I think are worth investing in

If you ended up here looking for the best foundation brush after getting your hands on the best foundation (opens in new tab) and are wondering if you should invest, I might dash your expectations a little when I tell you that you don't *need* a make-up brush. Truly, plenty of make-up artists (me included) are happy to apply with fingers, and you'll often get great results doing just that.

But (and it's a big but) the right make-up brush does make things easier, more precise, more even—whether you're applying tinted moisturiser a full-blown foundation for oily skin.

Over the course of my career as a beauty journalist and make-up artist, I've used hundreds of them, filtering the brilliant from the so-so, compiling a collection of brushes I'd be happy to use on my face or on a clients', and the below edit contains only the ones I'd invest in.

Before you choose, I asked fellow make-up artist Daniel Sandler for his make-up brush rules and he shared some of his wisdom:

Daniel Sandler's make-up brush rules

"Use just the tip of the brush to apply your base - you don't need to get it into most of the brush head; doing so is uneconomical as you waste so much product, plus it's so much easier to clean just the tip."

"My application method is a kind of gentle flicking motion back and forth over the entire face and neck. I start using a small amount of base and then add more if necessary to certain areas."

"Synthetic brush fibres are perfect with liquid or cream bases, as natural hair would clump together."

The Best Foundation Brush Criteria

Below is my edit of all the brushes I use regularly, and really rate. They all are high quality and deliver brilliant application—but each have slightly different strengths, which is where this guide comes in...

1. Sigma F80 Flat Kabuki

Best foundation brush for a novice

Sigma F80 Flat Kabuki £21 at Look Fantastic If you struggle with make-up application, it doesn't get easier than a flat kabuki. All you have to do is dip it in foundation (you can apply the foundation from the back or palm of your hand for most ease), then buff in little circles all over your face. For Makes buffing foundation on easy

You can build layers with it Against The brush head won't allow you to get into small areas unless you angle it

2. Westman Atelier Foundation Brush

Best luxury foundation brush

Westman Atelier Foundation Brush View at Cult Beauty View at Harrods View at NET-A-PORTER The quality of make-up artist Gucci Westman's brand Westman Atelier is unparalleled, and her brushes are things of beauty. I especially like that the brush bristles are white, making it easy to know your brushes are truly clean during the washing process after use (if you're using liquid foundation, it's good practise to wash your brushes after each use if possible to reduce bacteria and for the best application). Using it is a pleasure thanks to the soft fibres which apply liquid foundation smoothly, every time. For It is very soft on skin

It applies foundation smoothly without streaks Against It's pretty expensive

You can't buff with it

3. MYKITCO. 0.7 My Flawless Foundation Angled Brush

Best foundation brush for speed

MyKitCo. 0.7 My Flawless Foundation Angled Brush £21 at Look Fantastic Want to slap your foundation on at top speed and still have a perfect application? Get this one. Like a kabuki, it buffs foundation in for a seamless finish, but the angle means you can easily slide it into the nooks and crannies of your face and make sure you've got an even layer everywhere. For Makes buffing foundation in easy

The angle means it can slide into smaller areas Against The bristles are very densely packed so it sometimes takes a little longer to clean

4. Lisa Eldridge No 1 Seamless Blend Brush

Best foundation brush for a customisable finish

Lisa Eldridge No 1 Seamless Blend Brush £45 at Lisa Eldridge Size can be vital to how well a brush works, and this one is testament to that. Not too big, and not too small, it allows you to brush a little bit of foundation on section by section, giving you the ultimate control over what - and how much - goes where. For Is the perfect size for controlled application

The bristles are supremely soft Against You can't buff foundation on with it, but rather have to lay it down

5. Trish McEvoy Wet/Dry Even Skin Brush

Best all-in-one foundation brush

Trish McEvoy Wet/Dry Even Skin Brush £55 at Trish McEvoy On the one side, a foundation buffing brush, on the other, a mini concealer buffing brush. Both are comprised of densely-packed fibres which allow for seamless, smooth edges and lots of control, and it does make things much easier to have one brush for all your base make-up needs. For Can apply foundation and concealer

They're both perfect for buffing in make-up

The smaller head can also be used to apply details like liquid highlighter Against If you keep your brushes in a pot, you'll need to lie this one down instead.

6. Delilah Fuller Coverage Foundation Brush

Best full-coverage foundation brush

Delilah Fuller Coverage Foundation Brush £28 at Delilah If you're all about a solid application of foundation and don't want to spend ages building and building layers, this brush is going to be the one for you; thanks to the curved edge and seriously tightly-packed bristles, you can use a slight slide and press motion and achieve quite impressive coverage. For Achieves high coverage, quickly

Is soft enough to press into skin to achieve maximum foundation in an area Against It's not the best at applying just a dash of coverage, if you want a brush that does both

7. Monika Blunder Beauty Foundation and Blush Brush

Best foundation brush for lightweight coverage

Monika Blunder Beauty Foundation and Blush Brush £31 at Space NK The thing I most love about this brush is that it refuses to overdo foundation, so if you're keen to apply just a whisper, seamlessly, this will do it, every time. It's handy that it also doubles up as a blush or highlighter brush, so if you find you only use a foundation brush on special occasions, you'll still get plenty of use out of this. For It makes applying a dash of foundation a doddle

It doubles up as a blush or highlighter brush Against It wouldn't be the one for applying a thick layer of anything

8. Louise Young LY01 Mini Foundation Talon

Best foundation brush for detail