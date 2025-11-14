Stop Hard Water Ruining Your Hair And Drying Out Your Skin With The 7 Best Hello Klean Products

A hardworking tool kit

image of a womans hands underneath a shower head
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Katie Thomas's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

Hello Klean is the brand that encourages consumers to pay attention to the detrimental effects of hard water on hair and skin. Other brands, particularly within haircare, have damage reversal products incorporated into their ranges, but Hello Klean is the sole brand that looks at the bigger picture, and its purpose is to create effective at-home solutions.

So what are these harmful effects, and what is it about hard water that causes them? Hard water is rich in minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as metals such as lead, copper, nickel, and mercury, and chemicals like chlorine. That's not exactly a recipe for gloriously glossy locks or dewy, hydrated skin. Instead, a build-up of these on the hair and skin causes sensitivity, irritation and dryness. "Hair is a porous material, and so any contaminated water or product it’s exposed to has the potential to cause build-up or leave residue," says Tom Smith, hair stylist and co-founder of Aveum Salon. "If this exposure is repeated, build-up can be severe and cause changes to the look, feel, texture of the hair and its compatibility with chemicals like hair colour." When it comes to skin, the story is similar. Dr Sonia Khorana, a GP with a special interest in dermatology who works closely with the brand, says that her patients don't consider water quality enough when it comes to their skin. "These minerals leave a residue on your skin that raises its pH, making it more alkaline," she says. "Over time, this can lead to dryness, tightness, irritation, and increase the risk of eczema." If that wasn't bad enough, back in 2020, the UK was handed the unfortunate award for the worst quality bathing water in Europe.

Karlee Ozener, founder of Hello Klean, felt the effects of hard water when she moved to a new city. She says her skin and hair changed from one day to the next. "After trying countless products with no lasting results, I discovered the true culprit wasn’t my routine; it was the water itself," she says. "My new home was supplied with hard water, a problem affecting over 60% of UK households. It was this discovery that inspired the founding of Hello Klean." Assuming others were suffering as she had, she decided to create a brand that addressed the root cause head-on, rather than the symptoms.

And she did so, with the following products...

Best Hello Klean products

1. Hello Klean Shower Filter

2. Shower Head 2.0

3. Hello Klean Full Length Anti-Breakage Hard Water Shampoo

4. Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner

5. Hello Klean Break Down Anti-Flake Scalp Soak

6. Hello Klean Press Reset Anti-Dryness Body Wash

7. Hello Klean Cold Cream Anti-Dryness Body Cream

Katie Thomas
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.