Hello Klean is the brand that encourages consumers to pay attention to the detrimental effects of hard water on hair and skin. Other brands, particularly within haircare, have damage reversal products incorporated into their ranges, but Hello Klean is the sole brand that looks at the bigger picture, and its purpose is to create effective at-home solutions.

So what are these harmful effects, and what is it about hard water that causes them? Hard water is rich in minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as metals such as lead, copper, nickel, and mercury, and chemicals like chlorine. That's not exactly a recipe for gloriously glossy locks or dewy, hydrated skin. Instead, a build-up of these on the hair and skin causes sensitivity, irritation and dryness. "Hair is a porous material, and so any contaminated water or product it’s exposed to has the potential to cause build-up or leave residue," says Tom Smith, hair stylist and co-founder of Aveum Salon. "If this exposure is repeated, build-up can be severe and cause changes to the look, feel, texture of the hair and its compatibility with chemicals like hair colour." When it comes to skin, the story is similar. Dr Sonia Khorana, a GP with a special interest in dermatology who works closely with the brand, says that her patients don't consider water quality enough when it comes to their skin. "These minerals leave a residue on your skin that raises its pH, making it more alkaline," she says. "Over time, this can lead to dryness, tightness, irritation, and increase the risk of eczema." If that wasn't bad enough, back in 2020, the UK was handed the unfortunate award for the worst quality bathing water in Europe.

Karlee Ozener, founder of Hello Klean, felt the effects of hard water when she moved to a new city. She says her skin and hair changed from one day to the next. "After trying countless products with no lasting results, I discovered the true culprit wasn’t my routine; it was the water itself," she says. "My new home was supplied with hard water, a problem affecting over 60% of UK households. It was this discovery that inspired the founding of Hello Klean." Assuming others were suffering as she had, she decided to create a brand that addressed the root cause head-on, rather than the symptoms.

And she did so, with the following products...

Best Hello Klean products

1. Hello Klean Shower Filter

Hello Klean Shower Filter £44 (was £55) at Hello Klean This very, very clever device reduces +90% of chlorine, heavy metals and other impurities from water. Each filter cartridge lasts for around three to four months, and it's essential to change it because otherwise it could create a buildup in your shower. Thankfully, the brand has set up a convenient subscription scheme, which sends you a new refill for your filter every three months. The brand conducted clinical trials to test its efficacy and found that 88% of people reported softer hair and skin, 85% said that their hair was less frizzy and felt less brittle, and a whopping 79% said that their skin was less dry and irritable. It connects very easily between your tap and shower hose. If you're worried about it looking out of place in your bathroom, it comes in beige, chrome and black, so you're bound to find one that suits your scheme.

2. Shower Head 2.0

Hello Klean Shower Head 2.0 £60 (was £95) at Hello Klean Much like the filter, the brand's iconic shower head also filters out 90%+ of the unwanted minerals, metals and chemicals. It also reduces the amount of water that you use by 25%, which is brilliant news for your bills. It works in a very similar way to the filter; you can also sign up to be part of the subscription scheme so that every three months, you will be sent a reminder to change your filter cartridge. This particular attachment replaces a normal shower head, but the brand also has a Rain Shower Head for wall-mounted showers.

3. Hello Klean Full Length Anti-Breakage Hard Water Shampoo

Hello Klean Full Length Anti-Breakage Hard Water Shampoo £18.70 (was £22) at Hello Klean Weak and damaged hair is prone to breakage; it's one of the unfortunate side effects. This shampoo helps to restore your hair's own resilience and give it enough strength to fight back. Don't be put off by the dark colour, it's formulated with activated charcoal, which draws the build-up of metals and minerals away from your strands and out with the wash. There's also lactic acid for further mineral removal, liquorice root to replace lost hydration and the Hello Klean Klean Complex, which acts as a shield against hard water nasties.

4. Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner

Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner £18.70 (was £22) at Hello Klean Colouring your hair isn't cheap; in fact, it's one of the most expensive beauty appointments you can make. If you bleach your naturally dark hair or colour to cover greys, you're also probably booking in every four to six weeks for root touch-ups. So imagine how infuriating it is to know that if you live in a hard water area, you are causing that colour to dim and fade significantly every time you step into the shower. This conditioner is specifically designed to prevent blondes from going brassy. Yes, it has the hallmark violet pigments of a traditional purple shampoo, but it's also powered by that all-important Klean Complex, which is "rich in amino acids and AHAs that neutralise hard water minerals, balanced pH levels and defend against colour fade".

5. Hello Klean Break Down Anti-Flake Scalp Soak

Hello Klean Break Down Anti-Flake Scalp Soak £23.80 (was £28) at Hello Klean Dandruff and a dry, itchy scalp are common side effects of hard water exposure. Often caused by a build-up of minerals and product, as well as dirt and pollution, this serum works quickly (in just five minutes) to break all of that down. It can be used alone or after shampoo for a really thorough cleanse.

6. Hello Klean Press Reset Anti-Dryness Body Wash

Hello Klean Press Reset Anti-Dryness Body Wash £17 (was £20) at Hello Klean Hard water plays havoc on your skin barrier, so it's really important to use products that replace what's lost to help rebuild the foundations. This bi-phase body wash does just that. It's formulated for that precise reason with kombucha (rich in probiotics and vitamin B that are essential to the microbiome), Centella Asiatica (key for soothing and rehydrating the skin), PHA (a gentle, but effective exfoliator) and the brand's Klean Complex, which negates the effects of the hard water.

7. Hello Klean Cold Cream Anti-Dryness Body Cream