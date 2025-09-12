A Beauty Editor’s Guide to Rich-Girl Hair on a Real-Girl Salary

Historically, the glossier and more elaborate a woman’s hair, the bigger the bank balance. It wasn’t just style—it was a subtle way of saying, "I’ve got people for that". My first real insight into this expensive hair aesthetic came at a Chelsea salon, sitting in the chair of a then-royal hairdresser, where identikit full-bodied blow-dries floated out the door. In that postcode, hair functioned like a Chanel bag: shorthand for old-money and status that money can't buy.

Today, it’s more about the illusion of wealth than actual money. When I asked Elliot Bute, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, what defines 'moneyed' hair, he was clear: “It’s glossy, healthy and understatedly styled. Texture should be deliberate. Whether it's tousled, wavy, or straight it should always be considered, never chaotic.”

So even if weekly blow-dries and luxury products aren’t within your budget, the look is still achievable. And if my Essex lengths can pull off Chelsea gloss, then, honestly, anyone’s can. Here’s how I do it.

1. Don't try too hard

'Fancy' hair feels less staged and significantly more achievable than it did a few years ago. As legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight MBE told me, “It’s all about not trying too hard. You want to make sure the hair doesn’t take over. The key is not to do too much.” He compared it to the red lipstick trick—even if you’re bare-faced, a bold lip makes you look pulled together. Hair, he says, works the same way: a little effort, done cleverly, makes it look expensive without the slog. "Blow-dry just the front section only and see the difference it makes," recommends Sam, or Elliot suggests, "Shift your parting for instant dimension and lift.” It’s simple, but it works. Velcro rollers are my hair sorcery. I only use four, at the crown, and mist them with hairspray; I leave them in while I answer emails. By the time I take them out, I’ve got volume without a hot tool in sight. "A few small tweaks can be all you need," says Sam.

(Image credit: Charley Williams-Howitt)

2. Health = Wealth

No matter how great the colour or cut, if my hair isn’t in good condition, it never looks its best—and it definitely won’t pass for ‘expensive.’ Sam stresses, “Focus on great haircare — a shampoo and conditioner that leaves hair feeling weightless and glossy. A regular treatment at this time of year is essential.” I used to skip this step, but once I started masking weekly, the change in my hair was instant. Ingredients like keratin or quinoa protein don’t just gloss the surface, they rebuild strands from within, which is the difference between hair that shines and hair that actually swishes.

3. Shine gives you status

If there’s one thing that separates ‘nice’ hair from 'moneyed' hair, it’s shine. "Luminous hair quietly says ‘luxury’ without shouting about it," says former Hairdresser of the Year Mark Leeson. For years, I avoided anything resembling a gloss or oil because I was convinced it would leave my fine hair looking greasy and limp. But the truth is, dull or frizzy hair conveys a sense of neglect, while glossy strands imply control and care. Sam reminded me that hair health is under constant attack: “Weather, heat and humidity can zap hair of moisture, leaving it frazzled and dull.” His quick cheat? A glossifier balm or serum. Through trial and error, I have found two of the best that leave no greasiness. Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra-Gloss Spray for Shiny Hair gives a glass-like sheen without heaviness, and Virtue Healing Oil (surprisingly un-oil-like), which I run through damp hair, seems to vanish any dry fluffiness.

4. Getting the right haircut

I’ve learned that a haircut that truly works for you can instantly make hair look more chic—it’s a bit like finding a perfect-fit pair of jeans. For me, that means finding a stylist who takes my face shape, bone structure, and lifestyle into account. "A well-structured cut will grow out gracefully and hold its shape," says Elliot. "Layers or face-framing pieces add movement, so you can go longer between trims." It's true, with the right cut, my hair looks effortlessly styled even when I haven’t spent hours on it. If I end up with a chop that needs constant fussing, it’ll never read luxe, no matter how shiny the strands.

5. Accessories elevate any look

John Frieda's Denim Blow-out service (Image credit: Charley Williams-Howitt)

The right accessory can make hair look instantly more haute. Think of them as jewellery for your strands: a velvet bow, a silk scarf, a tortoiseshell clip—even a touch of denim for a more modern, off-duty spin. The simplest ponytail or bun looks more considered when it’s anchored with something chic. It’s less about being flashy and more about the quiet signals of polish—the kind that make hair look styled, glossy, and subtly moneyed. H&M, Next and even Primark are my go-tos for brilliantly luxe-looking accessories for a smidgen of the price.

6. Discovering couture colour

Worn colour can make both your hair and complexion look flat and tired; fresh colour instantly does the opposite. And you don’t need a full head of foils to get there. I recently discovered precision placement (think of it as contouring for your hair) as a technique that adds light exactly where it flatters your face most. “These soft, golden panels around the hairline make it look like you’ve been somewhere fabulously schmancy in the sun,” says Mark. I tried Goldwell’s new Glow Framing service, and my hair looked like it had the full works, when in reality, it was just a clever sprinkling of colour. At home, I always have glossing toners at the ready to give my hue a re-fresh on the quiet. Both Josh Wood's Colour Glosses and Glaze Supergloss are game-changers for me. They boost natural hair colour and give it a sheen I've only ever had at a salon. Until now.

7. Clever clip-ins

Clip-in extensions are one of my favourite cheats because they’re instantly transformative. Think of them as the push-up bra of hair: the right set takes you from flat or fine to full and voluminous in minutes. Clip-ins may get a bad rap for looking a bit ‘tacky’, but it really comes down to the quality of the hair. And while quality often means spending more upfront, with the right care, they’ll last for years, making the cost-per-wear surprisingly good value. I personally use Remi Cachet (available at Additional Lengths, prices start from £55) because the hair looks like mine, only better. “That’s why they’re perfect for tapping into the ‘moneyed hair’ aesthetic,” explains founder Victoria Lynch. I clip mine in whenever my hair’s looking a bit meh, and the shiny strands deliver an instant lift. The result? That fuller, luxe-looking finish—without the price maintenance, or commitment of salon extensions.

8. The power of scent

There’s nothing better than leaning in for a hug or cheek kiss and catching a hint of hair that smells divine. A subtle scent drifting from your strands works just like a luxury fragrance—it signals polish, sophistication, and a little extra thought. It also mimics that addictive “just-out-of-the-salon” freshness of newly washed, blow-dried hair, which always reads as chic (and expensive). The clever part? Most hair perfumes don’t just smell good; they’re laced with oils, vitamins, or even UV filters to keep hair protected and glossy. I fell for Zara’s Golden Hour: Into The Glow Hair Perfume, £11.99, created by the legendary Guido Palau, last summer, and I still get compliments every single time I wear it.