New year have you craving change? 6 hairstyles top pros confirm will transform your look
New year, new hair
While trying out a new makeup trend or switching up your favourite perfume are great ways to refresh your beauty routine for the new year, if you’re looking to try out a new look, I’d argue nothing has the power to totally transform quite like a hairstyle. If you’ve ever sat in your hairdresser's chair and opted for a big chop, a fresh colour or simply embraced a new way to style your strands, you’ll know what I’m talking about: that feeling as you step outside the salon transformed with a chic new hairstyle is pretty unmatched.
And, I’d argue, if you’re thinking about booking a hair appointment for just such a restyle, there’s no better time to do it. After all, January is a month of embracing change and setting your intentions for the new year so why not do that with a completely new look?
If you’re still unsure of what 2025 holds in store for you hair-wise, allow me to help. I’ve spoken to six of the biggest names in the hair world to find out which styles they not only think will be trending in 2025 but which cuts have the power to leave you feeling completely transformed (in the best way possible) when you step out of the salon. So, whether you’re looking for a way to get ahead on the biggest hair trends of 2025 or you’re simply looking for a way to refresh your look, keep scrolling to see what they have to say…
The best transformative hair styles for the new year
1. The Pixie
A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachelgoodwinmakeup)
A photo posted by on
When Emma Stone debuted her dramatic pixie cut at the Golden Globes earlier this year, jaws dropped for all the right reasons and she firmly cemented the sharp short cut as the ultimate transformative style of 2025. “The hottest hairstyle of 2025 is the pixie cut,” Amelia Evans, Creative Director of Hare & Bone agreed, “and it’s perfect for anyone willing to have a drastic change.”
“The great thing about this look is it suits most face shapes and it can be bespoke to the client's features. For example by leaving the edges slightly longer, which adds a more delicate finish. The fringe length can also be determined by bone structure and what suits the face shape to help soften the look or give the cut an edge, if that’s what your client is looking for. Best of all, this style is low maintenance on a daily basis but it would need upkeep with a haircut every 6-8 weeks or so depending on hair texture and hair density.”
Emma’s stylist used only a boar bristle brush and styling cream to create her striking look.
2. Hair Fillers
A post shared by HADLEY YATES (@hadleyyatessalon)
A photo posted by on
For those who want to embrace full, healthy-looking hair in 2025, hair stylist and hair extensions specialist Hadley Yates has the secret, “Adding some natural fullness back into your hair by using mini keratin bonds is a great way to transform your look,” he told me, “This can work on all hair lengths to give your hair a fresh, healthy and stronger look.”
“After a festive season of over-styling paired with dry hair from winter, hair fillers help to disguise wispy ends, giving you a healthy new year refresh without obvious extensions. Plus, hair fillers are super versatile when it comes to styling so you can use your dryer and brush for a polished look or keep it undone with a tong. Paired with K18 to rebuild the amino acid chains in your hair, nothing says new year like full, healthy hair."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
K18’s cult hair mask repairs hair from the inside for stronger, softer, smoother strands.
3. Bella Bang
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)
A photo posted by on
It’s official, the fringe is back and it’s a great way to transform your look without the need for a full restyle. When it comes to 2025’s trending fringe styles, hair stylist and Babyliss ambassador Syd Hayes thinks we’ll be looking back for inspiration, “I recently gave Bella Hadid a truly incredible fringe in Dubai, which was inspired by Jane Birkin rocking in the earliest days of her career in the ‘60s,” he told me. “The bangs hit an inch or so below her brows and nearly brush her eyelids while the rest of her hair was styled simply, with the lengths flowing down her shoulders in subtle bends.”
“This year fringes won’t be a thick, straight-across bang or a flirty, Sabrina Carpenter-style curtain bang, but a mix of the two,” Syd continued, “they’ll have a lighter, feathery approach in the centre of the forehead for texture and movement. For Bella’s bang, I used the BaByliss Air Wand to give more volume to her locks, and then pin curled large sections to give extra wave and movement.”
This super powered tool can give body and volume to bangs and fringes.
4. Embrace your natural texture
A post shared by SALON64 (@salon64london)
A photo posted by on
Whether you have curls, coils or a soft wave, leaning into your natural texture rather than styling with tongs and tools can be a great way to refresh your look. “My clients are rediscovering their hair’s natural texture and embracing the beauty of their curls and waves,” Ricky Walters, Hairstylist and Founder of Salon64 told me. “Many are surprised to learn their hair even has movement or curl after years of blow-drying and straightening has masked its true potential.”
“This year, clients are choosing to unlock their natural texture, educating themselves on the right products, techniques, and curly haircuts that enhance and celebrate their unique curls, allowing them to showcase their hair’s true character and beauty.”
5. Boy bobs
A post shared by nara (@naraaziza)
A photo posted by on
Proof that we’re still not over short cuts, bobs are set to stick around for 2025 and they make the perfect cut for those wanting a hair change this year. “Bobs have stolen the spotlight for a few years in a row now and the ‘Boy Bob’ the newest variation is set to gain momentum in 2025 with model and influencer Nara Smith providing the inspiration,” says Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at Neäl & Wølf.
“The great thing about this style is that they can be worn tucked behind the ears for a sophisticated look or flicked out at the ends to give a 90s playful edge. Plus, this low-maintenance bob can also be embraced in its natural texture for an effortless look, ideal for those with naturally curly or wavy hair.”
A curling wand will create defined turned out ends like Nara’s.
6. Experiment with colour
A post shared by Peter Lux 🌱🧜🏾♂️🏄🏾♂️🙏🏽 (@peterluxhair)
A photo posted by on
If you’re not ready to try a new cut, colour is a great way to transform your look. "Already in 2025, I've seen my bright blondes transitioning into more blended bronde tones while the Dua Lipa-inspired cherry red remains a popular choice," said Oli Tracey, Hairstylist and Crazy Color Ambassador, "One of my all-time favourite colours is cyclamen, a powerhouse pink shade. It delivers a striking magenta hue on dark blonde base and lighter while, for darker bases, it creates a rich wine-red tone with a shiny pink glow that catches the light beautifully."
"What I love most about Crazy Color on natural hair is its low commitment. The colour gradually fades back to your natural shade allowing you to enjoy bold, vibrant tones without the long-term commitment. It's the perfect way to experiment with bright, playful colours and embrace change this year!"
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Don't be put off by this perfume note—it's a one-way ticket to a rich and sexy evening scent
Smoky and sophisticated
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Skipped alcohol this month? 7 surprising Dry January benefits that'll convince you to keep going
Congratulations - you’re almost there.
By Frances Daniels
-
I tried Reformer Pilates at home using just a foam roller - and my core feels transformed
It may be the Reformer alternative we've all been looking for.
By Katie Sims
-
Don't be put off by this perfume note—it's a one-way ticket to a rich and sexy evening scent
Smoky and sophisticated
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
This classic cream has really surprised me—now I understand why it’s been a fan favourite for over 100 years
The simple yet hydrating formula banished my winter skin
By Matilda Stanley
-
I swear by these 6 clever tips to make my manicure last longer—and they've been approved by the experts
Go longer between salon appointments
By Jazzria Harris
-
These two top hairstylists just confirmed fringes are back in a *big* way for 2025; here's how to wear them
If you're thinking about bangs, nows the time
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I searched for years for the perfect styling cream that would leave my curls hydrated, defined and bouncy—mission accomplished
For the bounciest and most defined curls
By Lollie King
-
Looking for ways to soothe your skin? These 12 products are expert-approved winter skin saviours
They use the products in their own routines
By Tori Crowther
-
Foodie fragrances are set to be *the* scents we'll all be wearing in 2025—a perfume expert just confirmed to me
From gummy bears to ripe tomatoes
By Mica Ricketts
-
In a quest for radiant, hydrated and smooth skin I've turned to these 7 K-beauty products
In K-beauty products, we trust
By Tori Crowther