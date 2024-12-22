I just quizzed the best fragrance experts around—these are the 2024 perfumes they *really* recommend

We've been absolutely spoilt when it comes to 2024 fragrance launches. It felt like month after month, new, beautiful and exciting perfumes were hitting the shelves. As a beauty editor, despite living and breathing beauty, I am always excited to hear what my fellow editors and experts are raving about when it comes to newbies in the market. This is particularly true with fragrance, where our love is so personal and truly runs deep. We get a front-row seat in learning first-hand the craftsmanship and expertise that goes into making these scents that sit proudly on your dressers and earn genuine compliments. The best part of that is sharing it with those equally fascinated by the world of fragrance.

Every perfume recommended here has been done with a passion that comes through so clearly. If you're looking for a fragrance that's launched this year and truly knocks your socks off, this is where you'll find it. These are the 9 best fragrance launches of 2024, recommended by the people who have tried them all. While some have proved seriously popular this year, other's might surprised you...

1. Chanel Comète

(Image credit: Alice du Parcq)

Chanel Comète Eau De Parfum £215 at Chanel "I fell under the spell of Chanel Comète this year. I know it's so beyond many people's budgets and such a decadent purchase, but MY GOD, WHAT A SCENT. It's a whispery, soft, powdery trail of glimmering icing sugar stardust on the skin, with pillowy iris and glistening musks, and for me, it was love at first sniff. It's what I call a Pyjama Perfume: a nude, skin-melting scent that feels like warm silk and cocoons you with comfort and reassurance. It might appear subtle and gentle, but it lasts for hours on the skin and people notice it on me all the time. It's a masterpiece and I have no issues with waiting another four years for Olivier Polge, Chanel's Master Perfumer, to create the next artwork for the 'Les Exclusifs' line. They are always worth the wait." – Alice du Parcq, fragrance presenter, expert and host

2. Acne Studios Par Frederic Malle

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle Eau de Parfum £200 at Cult Beauty "It will come as no surprise to anyone who knows me that I consider Acne Studios par Frederic Malle to be not just the best fragrance launch of 2024, but one of the best of the decade. Every time I wear it, someone tells me I smell good and asks after it. It isn't the sort of perfume that pretends to swaddle you up in nostalgia or emotion. Instead, you get exactly what it gives—an explicitly clean, crystalline-fresh aroma. It possesses bubble-bath softness without any of the bubbly lightness. Think of this as a lathered-up bar of Imperial Leather with a hint of a painfully luxurious, zingy cleaning spray. It is, hands down, the most freshly expensive-smelling scent I have ever encountered." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

3. NOYZ Sh*tty Day

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

NOYZ Sh*tty Day Eau De Parfum £85 at Harrods "There were a few contenders for my favourite perfume of the year, but I had to go with NOYZ's Sh*tty Day. For me, this brand ticks a lot of boxes—the branding is smart, the fragrances are wearable and, by 2024 standards, they aren't wildly expensive for perfume at £85 for 50ml. The launch has been very well thought-out—I just read that they were the first fragrance brand to launch with shelf space in every single Ulta store. I've got a few favourites from the five-strong range, but Sh*tty Day is by far and away my favourite. It's kind of salty, creamy, softly sweet and a little woody all at once with notes like salted fig, amber, clary sage and tonka all on the go. The perfect pick me up on a... (I'll spare you the cliché)". – Lucy Abbersteen, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie

(Image credit: Nateisha Scott)

Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum £170 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "The mark of a great fragrance, for me, is its versatility—being something I’ll reach for multiple times a week, even though I base my fragrance choice on my mood. Victoria Beckham’s 21:50 Réviere took me by surprise. A warm, vanilla-infused gourmand, it sits softly and subtly on the skin for hours. When layered (and I know perfumers would wince at this) with an oud, it truly sings. I’ve worn it on both warm and cool days, and it adapts beautifully to different temperatures. Compliments inevitably follow, which is always a bonus." – Nateisha Scott, Beauty Editor, Vogue Business

5. Merit Retrospect

(Image credit: Grace Day)

Merit Retrospect L'Extrait de Parfum £79 at Merit Beauty "Up until a few months ago, I would have struggled to pick for this piece—I’ve spent most of this year bouncing between my classic staple perfumes and rediscovering some old favourite scents. However, thanks to the recent launch of Merit Retrospect, the decision has been made much easier. I’m truly obsessed with this scent, and have worn it almost every day since it arrived—my bottle is already perilously low! I described it to a friend as smelling like the pages of a glossy magazine—fresh, crisp paper with a hint of old-school classic perfume. It’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever smelled before, so doesn’t feel typically day or night, or winter or summer, which I love because it makes it so so wearable." – Grace Day, freelance beauty editor and esthetician

6. Hermès Barénia

(Image credit: Sophia Panych)

Hermès Barénia Eau De Parfum £70 at Boots "Hermès Barénia is, hands down, the most exciting perfume launch of the year. For one, it’s a chypre, which is unusual in 2024. Chypre is an old French fragrance category based on a specific combination of notes inspired by the island of Cyprus: bergamot, rose, patchouli, and oakmoss. Perfumers talk about it as 'fragrance of contrasts' since it smells both fresh and woody at the same time. Unfortunately, classic chypres can also smell really old fashioned, which is why Hermès’ perfumer Christine Nagel made some tweaks that resulted in a version that's utterly new and unexpected. She opted for green bergamot, swapped out rose for a delicate white lily from Madagascar, and used part of the oakmoss tree that smells more like rum than wet, mossy earth. Finally, she added miracle berry at the top that’s tart and wildly irresistible. With all of that, Barénia manages to smell both elegant and edgy, beautifully shifting throughout the day as it interacts with your skin to become something entirely and uniquely your own." – Sophia Panych, beauty journalist and brand consultant

7. Dedcool Xtra Milk

(Image credit: Tara Ledden)

DedCool Xtra Milk Eau de Parfum £71 at Space NK "I own more bottles of perfume than I do pairs of shoes—I don’t like wearing the same scent as other people, which means I’m constantly rotating and layering different fragrances in the pursuit of something unique. My favourite compliment is ‘you smell good’—for balance, I absolutely hate it when someone asks ‘what perfume are you wearing’ because I either have to lie or face the possibility that said person will buy the perfume, so I gravitate towards shapeshifting scents that tend to smell different on everyone. There are two that stand out to me this year: Dedcool Xtra Milk Eau De Parfum, which finally landed in the UK back in March, and Merit Retrospect L’Extrait—both of them have a heavy dose of musk, which is what makes them so personal, as it’s second-skin effect amplifies your natural scent, yet they’re completely different. Dedcool’s Xtra Milk is subtle, clean and a little bit salty, like fresh laundry drying in the sun at the seaside, whereas Merit’s Retrospect is far heavier and more sophisticated. It opens with an attention-grabbing leather that reminds me of a shiny Chesterfield sofa – and has the same retro-feeling aldehydes found in Chanel No.5 – but as you wear it, softer vanilla and floral notes take over. It’s mature without being stuffy, and it’s got serious longevity. I can still smell it on my clothes days after I’ve worn them. – Tara Ledden, Beauty Editor, Fabulous Magazine

8. Parfums de Marly Palatine

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix)

Parfums de Marly Palatine Eau de Parfum £245 at Selfridges "Parfums de Marly Palatine Eau de Parfum is a nice fresh, fruity, sweet fragrance. It's not too sweet due to being so powdery, so it has a good balance and is a great all-day type of fragrance. I also love the packaging of Parfums de Marly fragrances. At £245, it's not the cheapest, obviously. Typically, when I test fragrances, I find that a lot of the high-end ones aren't my favourite, but this is one I'd genuinely say is worth the price. It's an investment but a great fragrance for special occasions, either to gift or be gifted." – Vanese Maddix, beauty and lifestyle journalist

9. Creed Delphinus

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)