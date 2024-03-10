It's needless to say, as a beauty editor I spend my entire year looking forward to seeing the best Oscars beauty looks—and this year's red carpet has delivered. While there are been some insanely great Oscars 2024 fashion moments and Billie Eilish's hair volume is basically all I can think about right now, there has been one particular beauty trend that has really taken the red carpet by storm—the boy bob.

From America Ferrera to Julianne Hough, the 96th Academy Awards has truly cemented the boy bob as the hair trend for 2024. Just this weekend, it was revealed that Gigi Hadid (who sadly isn't attending tonight's Oscars) has chopped off her iconic lengths into a choppy bob. Now, as I sit and watch the celebs roll in for their Oscars 2024 red carpet arrivals, it has become clear to me that the boy bob is having quite a moment.

A post shared by Chris McMillan (@mrchrismcmillan) A photo posted by on

So what is the boy bob? Well, it's essentially a type of relaxed bob that sits just on, or above, the jawline. It is styled in an undone sort of way—think a 90s boy band aesthetic. I'm talking minimal volume, minimal styling, and minimal effort.

The Oscars 2024 red carpet has delivered some of the best boy bobs I have ever laid eyes upon. From the more polished looks, like America Ferrera's side-swept style and Xochitl Gomez's blown-out 'do, to Julianne Hough and Leslie Bibb's sleek French-girl-inspired bobs, they're the best of the best.

If you're toying with the idea of chopping your hair into a bob in 2024, here is the best boy bob inspiration you could need...

Best Oscars 2024 Boy Bobs

Julianne Hough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Xochitl Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Bibb

(Image credit: Getty Images)

America Ferrera