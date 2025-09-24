It’s Silk Press Season: How to Keep Yours Smooth This Autumn

Falling leaves, layered knitwear, and that first crisp bite in the air can only mean one thing: silk press season has arrived. As autumn ushers in a shift in style, many are swapping out braids for a sleek blowout or simply embracing the chance to try something fresh. A silk press remains one of the most transformative ways to showcase the versatility of coily and curly hair—equal parts polished, powerful and perfectly seasonal.

Unlike traditional blow-dries, a silk press uses a specific straightening technique to lift your hair to glossier, silkier heights. Whether you're booked in to see a silk press specialist, or you’ve become a master at smoothing your hair at home, a silk press treatment is a great way to achieve a super-smooth finish without using excess heat, which helps to protect natural coils while boosting body and movement.

The cooler temperatures and lower humidity of autumn and winter can certainly help a silk press last longer than it might in the height of summer. Yet, maintaining that freshly pressed finish is rarely effortless. From battling frizz to preventing your strands from springing back to their natural curl pattern, keeping a silk press smooth, glossy and full of movement throughout the season can still feel like a balancing act.

Can you still work out? What happens if your edges don’t survive a sweaty commute? And how do you avoid heat damage while keeping your style sleek? If these questions sound familiar, you’re not alone. To help sweat-proof your silk press, manage scalp moisture and extend the lifespan of your style, we turned to Dyson’s Global Styling Ambassador, Irinel De León and ​​trichologist and Director of Education at Cécred, Dr. Kari Williams.

What role do ingredients play In ‘sweatproofing’ a silk press?

“A strong silk press starts with the right prep," explains Dr. Kari Williams. In order to get the best results during the treatment, the ​​trichologist says that it’s important to “look for ingredients that strengthen, smooth, and protect to prepare for your hair for a silk press.” At Cécred, she says, this means turning to formulations powered by the brand’s patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment to repair damage and reinforce the hair’s structure, alongside the Phytoseal Complex to smooth the cuticle. Finally, a nourishing Oil Blend—with baobab and marula oils—helps to boost elasticity and deliver luminous shine.

For an at-home silk press routine that can withstand sweaty commutes and workouts, Dr. Kari Williams recommends starting with a clarifying double cleanse. “Begin with a double cleanse to gently remove buildup, followed by a hydrating shampoo to cleanse without stripping moisture,” she explains. Because dehydrated hair is more prone to reverting as it seeks moisture from the air, Williams suggests adding a robust treatment step. “After clarifying, I would apply the Reconstructing Treatment Mask. Its Bioactive Keratin Ferment fills in microcavities along the strand, strengthening hair for a glossy, polished finish. To complete the routine, smooth on a few drops of our Nourishing Hair Oil to enhance shine without weighing the hair down.”

“Less is more with heat—that’s always my philosophy,” says De León. “You don’t need to crank your tool up to the highest setting. Instead, choose tools that regulate temperature to prevent extremes.” Since damaged hair tends to be dry and quick to lose moisture, she explains, using protective tools helps safeguard strands and “protect your silk press from reverting.”

Technique plays a vital role too. “For silk presses, it’s important to work in small sections, keep consistent tension, and avoid going over the same area multiple times,” notes the Dyson Global Styling Ambassador. As for styling products, she stresses that “lightweight heat protectants are essential” to maintain a sleek, lasting finish.

"I look for ingredients in [heat protectants] that hydrate and strengthen, like proteins, amino acids, and omega-rich oils. They add slip and protection without weighing the hair down, so you still get that silky, bouncy movement. I love starting with the Dyson Omega Leave-in Conditioner on damp hair to create the perfect foundation, then finishing the silk press with a touch of Dyson Omega Hair Oil for a lightweight, high-shine finish.”

When using styling tools to maintain a good silk press that can rewrite all manner of sweat induced reversions, De León explains that so much of its success “starts in the chair”. So, if you’re not quite ready to navigate an at-home silk press, the stylist says that choosing “a professional who knows how to prep your hair properly before the press because that foundation makes all the difference."

For the at home silk press pro’s looking to up their sweat-proofing credentials, De León advises using a high-quality blow dryer with a wide-tooth comb attachment to dry and stretch the hair. "Once hair is stretched, I go in with the Dyson Corrale for sleek, long-lasting results.”

How do you preserve a silk press without causing heat damage?

The majority of heat damage on coils and curls happens during re-straightening. To minimise hot tool use, “wrap your hair in a silk or satin scarf at night to preserve smoothness,” advises Dr. Kari Williams. She also recommends applying a light touch of nourishing oil as needed to maintain hydration, fight frizz and keep your style soft yet defined between washes.

If you do end up sweating at the roots and feel tempted to reach for a straightener, De León suggests patience: “Let your roots fully dry before you go back in with any tool. Once dry, you can lightly stretch or smooth the roots with a gentle brush and dryer. That way you’re not stacking heat on damp strands, which is what leads to damage.”

For added protection, she adds, switching to a silk pillowcase at night helps reduce friction—and using less product day-to-day keeps your silk press lighter, bouncier and easier to maintain.

How can I preserve my silk press during workouts?

“Plan around your lifestyle. If you know you’re working out, pull your hair up into a loose, high ponytail or wrap before you sweat. Always keep a silk scarf handy—wrapping during workouts will help protect the style,” advises De León.

“If you don’t have a scarf, I suggest using a headband to keep the hairline dry and straight,” she continues. “Switch to a fresh headband when showering—it makes all the difference. Remember, a silk press is about balance: the right prep, the right tools, and a little mindful maintenance can easily stretch your style while keeping your hair healthy.”

For post-workout care, Dr. Kari Williams recommends using a cool or low-heat blow dryer at the roots, lifting with a brush to re-smooth and help reset the style. This can minimise frizz and keep strands sleek even after exposure to sweat or humidity.

Now you’re equipped with expert guidance to navigate silk press season with confidence.