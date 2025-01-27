My hair is prone to dryness - these are the products that I swear by to bring it back to health

I’m not sure if it’s down to over-styling or the cold weather, but my hair has felt very dry and sorry for itself over the last few weeks. My auburn strands are usually pretty shiny and happy, but I’ve found they’ve lacked their usual bounce and the ends have felt quite brittle.

Of course, it’s not the first time this has happened. There are all kinds of issues that can cause hair to become dry and lacklustre—everything from hormones and ageing to cold temperatures and central heating can all zap moisture and play havoc with the health of hair. I’ve struggled with brittle strands in the past, and I found that after having my son a few years ago, my hair seemed to completely change in texture and was much rougher and prone to frizz and flyaways than ever before. I made it my mission to nurse my new-mum hair back to health and I tried out a long list of products to find an at-home, hydration kit for whenever my thirsty hair required a big drink again.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

If your strands are feeling a little frazzled, don’t panic – as I have listed my favourite moisturising recommendations below that will all help to replenish, soften and add shine to dull hair in need of some TLC. It’s worth remembering that everybody’s hair is different and what works for me, may not be the answer for you, but there’s a wide range of options below that can be added to any stage of your haircare routine, as well as tips from the experts, that can all help to restore happiness to dull strands whenever dryness takes hold.

The very best products for dry hair

1. Moroccanoil Original Treatment

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Moroccanoil)

Moroccanoil Original Treatment Best oil for dry hair Reasons to buy + Fast working + Multi-tasking + A bottle lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy compared to some other hair oils

This silky oil from Moroccanoil is a cult product because it really does work wonders to reboot dull locks. It’s packed full of antioxidant-rich Argan oil, as well as a blend of vitamins to nourish frazzled strands. I rub a grape-sized amount through wet hair before blow-drying and it makes a massive difference to how soft and glossy it looks afterwards. Just be careful not to over-apply, as it can feel a little heavy and sticky if you use too much—use a minimal amount first and add more if needed. When my hair is particularly parched, I will pat a smidge of it over dry mid-lengths to ends too. It smooths down flyaways and split ends easily.

2. Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Treatment

(Image credit: Aussie)

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Treatment Best mask for dry hair Reasons to buy + Smells amazing + Really does work fast + Easy to rinse out Reasons to avoid - The fruity scent might be too much for some

When I’m lacking on time but need to show my hair some love, this is the treatment I will reach for. It’s a deep conditioning mask product that's designed to work in just three minutes, and it genuinely does work wonders at super speed. It's packed full of macadamia oil that quickly revives rough and sad-looking strands, and I will use it instead of my usual conditioner. The fruity and floral aromas smell incredible and my hair always feels much stronger after using it.

3. Attitude Super Leaves Moisture Rich Shampoo

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Attitude)

Attitude Super Leaves Moisture Rich Shampoo Best shampoo for dry hair Reasons to buy + Lovely scent + Softens brittle strands + Large bottle Reasons to avoid - Not readily available

This nourishing shampoo for dry hair from this new-to-me brand is such a treat to use when my strands are feeling brittle. The formula is vegan, made up of 97% natural ingredients including quinoa and jojoba. It's super gentle on my scalp and hair while working wonders to restore softness to rough locks. As well as working well to hydrate, it leaves my hair smelling gorgeous—the pear and papaya aroma lingers all day without being too much.

4. Percy & Reed I Need A Hero! Overnight Wonder Mask

(Image credit: Percy & Reed)

Percy & Reed I Need A Hero! Overnight Wonder Mask Best treatment for dry hair Reasons to buy + Works while you sleep + Washes out well without any greasy feel + You get a few applications from one tube. Reasons to avoid - Slightly annoying that you have to wash it out the next morning

Percy & Reed products always feel like a treat to use on my hair. When my strands are super parched, this one can make a huge difference to how soft and strong they feel again. It has a very light and runny texture to it, that is designed to be rubbed through dry roots just before bed and to be left in while you sleep. I expected it to feel very greasy but it absorbs well and isn’t too noticeable or messy on pillows. Once it's rinsed out in the morning, it leaves frazzled hair looking much less fuzzy and feeling super swishy. I love it for a super deep treatment without too much faff.

5. L'Oréal Elvive Colour Care 8 Second Wonder Water

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: L'oreal)

L'Oréal Elvive Colour Care 8 Second Wonder Water Best in-shower treatment for dry hair Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Softens split ends well + Lots of applications in one bottle Reasons to avoid - Very runny texture means its quite easy to waste product

I’m a big fan of L'Oréarl Paris and its hair products never disappoint. The Wonder Water is another amazing quick-fix option for when I’m in a hurry, and this colour-protect version is great for taking care of my dyed red hair when it’s feeling particularly parched and lacking shine. The clear and runny texture can be applied directly to wet ends, and instantly leaves my strands feeling slippery and smooth. The sleek and soft vibe continues when my hair is dried, and it leaves it feeling noticeably softer and wonderfully glossy.

6. Noughty Thirst Aid Conditioning & Detangling Spray

(Image credit: Noughty)

Noughty Thirst Aid Conditioning & Detangling Spray Be de-tangling spray for dry hair Reasons to buy + Lightweight mist + Smells lovely + Non sticky Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough for very thick hair

I have quite long hair that always seems to get in a tangle, and this is worse when my hair is feeling dry. Roughly brushing through knots can cause loads more damage which can make the whole situation worse and lead to far more flyaways. I spritz this spray through freshly washed and still-wet hair and it adds a slippery feel to strands that makes tangles much easier to deal with, but without feeling sticky or heavy once my hair is dried. It's packed full of oils and shea butter which help to hydrate and smooth too.

7. Nuxe Hair Prodigieux Pre-Shampoo Nourishing Mask

(Image credit: Nuxe)

Nuxe Hair Prodigieux Pre-Shampoo Nourishing Mask Best pre-shampoo treatment for dry hair Reasons to buy + Deeply nourishing + Smells lovely Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

The range from French brand Nuxe is really luxurious, and will add a spa-like vibe to your routine. This silky oil is designed to be used on dry hair before your shampoo to replenish and nourish thirsty hair. I leave it on for 10-15 minutes before my usual rinse and the gorgeous botanical aroma is seriously calming, while the oil feels silky and smooth without any mess. After washing my hair, my dry strands feel far happier and with lots of extra shine.

8. FUL Hyaluronic Acid Hair Serum

(Image credit: FUL)

FUL Hyaluronic Acid Hair Serum Best serum for dry hair Reasons to buy + Adds shine + Non-sticky Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive compared to other serums

Serums for hair are just as effective as serums for your face. The fine texture penetrates deeply and absorbs well, and can make a huge and quick difference to dryness. This formula is infused with hyaluronic acid which is a natural humectant and will hold up to 1000x its weight in water, so quickly brings back softness and shine to brittle strands. I will rub through a pea-sized amount before using my straighteners or curling tong, and then again post-styling to tame flyaways and add a sleek and high-shine finish.

9. OUAI Leave-In Conditioner

(Image credit: Ouai)

OUAI Leave-In Conditioner Best leave-in conditioner for dry hair Reasons to buy + Fights frizz + Non-sticky + Adds shine Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

Don’t be put off by a leave-in conditioner if you’re worried about it weighing down your hair or feeling greasy. These types of products are designed specifically to be worn on hair without any oily feel, and this one is up there as one of the lightest I’ve tried. I will mist a little over towel-dried hair before I blow-dry and style, and it works well to bring back suppleness and softness to brittle strands while protecting against further heat damage.

What are the key causes for dry hair?

Figuring out what the main issues are that are affecting your hair can help you find the right product and solution for you. I spoke to Fudge Professional Global Ambassador, Jonathan Andrew about what the most common causes for brittle strands are, and he explained: “Hair can feel dry and brittle due to several contributing factors. For example, in the summer people are out more often in the sun, and it can tend to make the hair feel a lot drier. Whereas in the winter months, one of the main reasons is the fluctuations in temperature—warm, cold, damp, or freezing, these can start to make the hair feel a lot drier. There are also a lot of other contributing elements such as wearing scarves, coats, hats etc. People tend to wrap up a lot warmer, which can add friction to the hair, and this can also make it feel dry and brittle. Things like air-con, and going in and out of hot and cold rooms can all have an impact on your hair that you might not be aware of. It could also be colour related, environmental or even from too much heat when styling.”

How can we keep dryness at bay?

Andrew goes on to tell me: “My go-to for dry hair is always a deeply moisturising and damage-reversing shampoo and conditioner. The Fudge Professional Damage Rewind duo, are a great option as the formulas penetrate into the hair to reconstruct damaged bonds that have been affected by environmental or chemical stresses. Care products like these with damage-healing ingredients will make a difference to your dry hair.

"My other product is the correct hairbrush and how you use it. If you have dry hair always opt for a gentle detangling brush like the Tangle Teezer or Manta. You can use these in the shower, and on both wet and dry hair. The key is to always start brushing from the bottom up so you’re not creating too much pressure or pulling on the scalp area. This will avoid breakages.”

What’s an easy heat-free hairstyle?

If you think using your hairdryer and heated brush are the cause of your hair dryness, it might be worth having a break from high-heated tools for a couple of days a week. I asked Andrew for tips on an easy heat-free style and he told me: “My favourite heat-free hair style is one of the simplest ones that you can do. I love this one because I think it just gives a really soft texture, especially in the winter because you tend to wear your hair up more. So, once you’ve cleansed your hair, spritz with a texturizing product like a salt spray (I use the Fudge Professional Salt Spray). Don’t think of this as purely a summer product, it’s my go-to for texture all year round and probably my most-used styling product in my kit bag as it’s so versatile. It adds texture, hold, and shape and really works well in maintaining any style.

Spray the salt spray throughout your hair and then part your hair into 3 sections and plait each section whilst the hair is damp. The plaits can be as tight or loose as you like. Leave it until the hair is dry (this style works great if you just want to wear the plaits outside, too). Once dry, undo the braids and then you can lightly shake or brush through with your fingers. This is just going to give you that soft beachy texture that works well any time of year. Wear your kinks down or try tying this up - it's going to give you that really lovely bouncy, textured ponytail.”