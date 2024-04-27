When it comes to my daily hair routine, I’ve spoken at length about how I like to keep things fairly low-maintenance. For the most part, my haircare consists of a weekly hair wash (dry shampoo is my best friend for extending those in-between days) followed by a quick blast with a hairdryer in the winter and an air-dry during the warmer months. And while I’m passionate about my rotation of shampoos and conditioners, I am far more laidback about the other products that I put on my hair—the occasional mask might get a look in, but styling creams, hairsprays, and texture boosters are a rarity. However, while I will happily skip most hair products without a second thought, the fact that my hair is naturally prone to frizz, static and flyaways means that a daily application of hair serum is a non-negotiable for me.

In fact, a serum is single-handedly the best hair product for frizz at my disposal. I apply it to wet hair before drying and styling, once I’ve finished to seal the deal, and every single morning to keep my hair looking as shiny and sleek as it is possible for my hair texture. However, not all hair products are created equal, and on my quest to discover the very best hair serums I have definitely come across some duds. So, what is it that causes a frazzled hair texture in the first place and what should we be looking for in our search for the best hair products for frizz?

As the hair stylist behind Maya Jama’s sleek, glossy strands, celebrity stylist and TRESemmé Ambassador Ross Kwan certainly knows a thing or two about nailing a frizz-free hair style. And, according to him, there are a few factors which cause hair to get frizzy: dehydration, hair that’s been chemically treated, and humidity. But what can we do to combat that?

Ross suggests looking out for one key ingredient when choosing the best hair products for frizz and that’s silicone. “When applied to hair either before or after styling, silicone will help to repeal water and humidity so it’s a great way to keep the hair glossy and shiny without frizz,” Ross explains. “Both prepping the hair with the correct products before styling and finishing with a silicone-based product like the TRESemmé Lamellar Shine Finishing Oil will create a great foundation for your hair to remain frizz-free between washes.”

Ahead, I’m sharing nine of the very best hair products for frizz, including the best hair serums that I use every single day.

1. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Leave-In Serum

(Image credit: L’Oréal Paris)

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Leave-In Serum Best hair serum for damaged or bleached hair Today's Best Deals £15.99 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Really smooths and nourishes dry hair + It smells incredible + Well-priced Reasons to avoid - Might be too heavy for very fine hair

This is the hair serum that I reach for most frequently for smoothing frizz thanks to just how effective it is at softening coarse strands and reducing the fuzz of flyaways that I tend to get on top of my head. It really holds its own against some of the more expensive hair products for frizz that I’ve tried too—delivering on its promises to strengthen brittle hair and boost shine. And while scent isn’t everything, whenever I use this (on wet or dry hair) I feel like I’ve had a fancy hair treatment in-salon as it smells that good.

2. Tresemme Lamellar Shine Leave-In Cream Serum

(Image credit: Tresemme)

Now that I’ve got to grips with it, this is one of the best hair products for frizz that I’ve ever tried—but I was a bit confused at first by the multitude of ways that you can use it. Apply it before your shampoo as a shine booster, after shampoo as a rinse-off conditioning treatment, or (my preference) smoothed through the lengths and ends of clean, damp hair for an ultra-sleek, frizz-free style. It coats each strand of hair without weighing it down, to leave an expensive-looking shine with basically no flyaways. It’s so impressive especially considering the high street price point too.

3. Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

(Image credit: Olaplex)

Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum Best hair serum for coarse textures Today's Best Deals £21 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Works well when heat-styling or air-drying + Defines natural texture, but smooths flyaways Reasons to avoid - Honestly not much—it’s really good

I have already written a love letter to the Olaplex No.9 serum as it really is one of the best hair products for frizz out there. Olaplex is, of course, renowned for its bond-repairing abilities and this serum contains some of the same patented technology to really repair and strengthen hair. The thing I love most about it, though, is that it really does minimise static and almost creates a barrier between your hair and the outside elements. Plus, it helps your hair to retain the style that you’ve created between washes so it offers real longevity.

4. Umberto Giannini No More Frizz Curl Serum

(Image credit: Umberto Giannini)

Umberto Giannini No More Frizz Curl Serum Best affordable hair serum for curly hair Today's Best Deals £8.95 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Adds a nice sheen to hair + Smooths and defines curls Reasons to avoid - Might weigh finer hair down

Argan oil is the star ingredient of this silky serum, which not only delivers on smoothing hair but also helps to detangle and define curls when applied to wet hair. It also has the added benefit of protecting against heat damage so it’s a great option if you regularly blow-dry or use hot tools on your hair to style it. The texture of this serum is quite thick—so a little goes a long way and it might be a little heavy for finer hair textures—but it really does deliver on improving both the appearance and manageability of curls and leaves them looking so bouncy and conditioned.

5. Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Best hair product for dull, brittle hair Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis View at ASOS (UK) View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A leave-in treatment that boosts shine + Packed with ingredients to deeply nourish hair Reasons to avoid - For use on damp hair only

Not only is this one of the best hair products for frizz, it’s one of the best products for overall hair health. Packed with the kinds of ingredients you’d expect from your moisturiser, this leave-in treatment harnesses peptides and lipids to restore moisture to excessively dry strands and condition and soften the hair so it looks more smooth and shiny. You apply two pumps to clean, dry hair then style as usual and even hair that’s prone to flyaways will be left with a glass-like shine.

6. Oribe Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum

(Image credit: Oribe)

Oribe Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum Best hair serum for fine hair Today's Best Deals £62 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Lightweight texture that doesn’t weigh hair down + Improves elasticity and strength of hair + Smells amazing Reasons to avoid - It is very expensive

Like all Oribe products, this luxurious serum is pricey—but, in my opinion, it’s worth it if you want to achieve the kind of soft, shiny hair that you normally only get after a professional blow-dry. Packed with strengthening chia seed, antioxidant-boosting bamboo leaf, and a bouquet of floral extracts, not only does this hair serum smell absolutely incredible but it really strengthens, hydrates, and smooths frizz. I’d say that its lightweight texture lends itself particularly well to finer hair types that are prone to flyaways, but it would work well for everyone. It’s a real delight to use and my hair always feels so swishy, soft and sleek afterwards.

7. John Frieda Frizz Ease All-in-1 Original Serum

(Image credit: John Frieda)

John Frieda Frizz Ease All-in-1 Original Serum Best high-street hair serum for frizz Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Protects from heat styling + Versatile formula that works on wet or dry hair + Affordable Reasons to avoid - There are different versions for different hair types

Frizz Ease was the first ever hair serum that I used. In fact, my mum first bought it for me when I was at primary school and would apply it after washing my hair to make combing out the knots and tangles easier. I continued to use it throughout my teenage years and early 20s and, honestly, probably still would if I hadn’t started working in an industry which meant I had the chance to try hundreds of different products. It does exactly what it says on the bottle—tames frizz. And more than that it actually helps to detangle, boost shine, hydrate and protect against heat styling. There are three different versions available depending on if your hair is coarse, medium thickness, or fine but the formula is on par with hair products for frizz that are triple the price.

8. Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish

(Image credit: Color Wow)

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish Best hair serum for megawatt shine Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Beauty Expert UK - Due to close 26.04.24 View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + A true glossy, high-shine finish + Seals cuticles for sleek, smooth strands + Use on wet or dry hair Reasons to avoid - Too much can make hair look greasy rather than shiny

If you want hair that practically glows then this hair serum is the answer. You need only the tiniest drop (trust me—use this stuff sparingly unless you’re going for a wet-look style) to achieve a really slick and shiny style. Formulated to have the conditioning benefits of an oil with the radiance and frizz-smoothing benefits of a serum, it really does leave hair feeling healthier and more hydrated. The thing I love most about it though is the way that it almost locks frizz and flyaways down by temporarily sealing your cuticles, which means it has real longevity between hair washes.

9. Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Treatment

(Image credit: Amika)

Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Treatment Best in-shower hair product for frizz Today's Best Deals £29 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Helps to create a sleek, glossy blow-dry + Softens really dry and frazzled strands + Smooths the surface of the hair Reasons to avoid - You apply to mid-lengths and ends so not the best for flyaways at the crown

This innovative new in-shower smoothing treatment from Amika acts as the final step in your hair wash routine. Enriched with glycolic acid to smooth cuticles and create a barrier from frizz, you simply saturate the mid-lengths and ends of your hair after washing and conditioning, leave for one minute and then rinse away. After blow-drying and styling as normal (it works best with heat styling) your hair will be left shinier, softer and less frizzy overall. Plus, the fact that you've locked the treatment in with heat means it really maintains a sleek appearance for days at a time.