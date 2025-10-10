Ponytails are the classic hairstyle that almost every one of us turns to daily. Whether it's a slicked-back high pony or a quick get-the-hair-out-of-my-face up-do, this everyday style is incredibly versatile, whatever your hair length. Bobs and low buns might have enjoyed their time in the limelight over the past 12 months, but ponytail hairstyles are timeless and and are here to stay. They may not be super transformative, but they work all year round—summer, right through to winter.

Naturally, the exact style you go for will be driven by your length, texture and face shape. Whilst some looks will come easily, almost second-nature, to you, others require more prep and planning.

Consider this your ultimate guide to the humble ponytail, where we prove that it is oh-so much more. We sat down with Hair Stylist and Co-Founder of AEVUM Salon, Tom Smith to pick his brains about the must-try styles.

Best ponytail hairstyles 2025:

1. High pony

The high pony requires confidence, as it's a powerful look. "It's a lifting style that adds height and attitude," says Smith. "It's great for longer, thicker hair. I recommend using two hair bands, rather than one, for a more secure hold."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the most famous high pony in the world, Ariana Grande has adapted her iconic look in recent years so that it sits at the top of her crown, rather than at the top of her head. It now reads more elegant than princess of pop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is no stranger to a high ponytail, but adding a plait to the length and a bow to the top gives it a modern, but playful take.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna is another big fan of the high ponytail. Sometimes she wears it straight with a slight curl at the end which is very pretty, but this voluminous wavy look is a Marie Claire favourite.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smith recommends a strong hairspray that will help hold and set the style. His favourite is the Evo Builder's Paradise. The Color Wow is great for adding body, as well as long-lasting hold.

2. Low ponytail

The low ponytail is similar to the sleek low bun—it's just as refined, but a little softer and more understated. "A low pony leans more casual and French than the higher alternatives," Smith says. "It's great for mid-length to longer hair and also suits fine or thinner hair types." Smith says that it works best with a parting—he recommends setting your parting, tucking hair behind your ears then look down before tying your hair into place. This ensures that it sits low enough on the nape of your neck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington is someone who isn't afraid to experiment with her hairstyles, but one that she's seen with often is the low pony where she allows her natural texture to shine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to have a single strand out of place, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's hair is always the picture of perfection. Here her low ponytail is a tale of two halves—it's pulled back tightly and neatly, secured with her own hair, but the actual ponytail has been left with a slight rough texture to it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow's loose take on the low pony is both elevated and relaxed at the same time. The high shine finish and the exaggerated low fastening with a simple hair tie is extremely effective and easy to replicate.

Smith says that the key with a low pony is to keep your crown super sleek, so taming flyaways is the key to achieving this. He likes using a light wax spray, like the Redken Wax Blast, but if you prefer something a little less full on the Larry King Haircare's Flyaway With Me Kit is great for on the go.

3. Preppy ponytail

Similar to the high ponytail, the preppy pony is mid-high, super swishy and very bouncy. It's a look you can picture on a cheerleader—hence the name. "It's full of movement and girlish, a carefree yet polished style," explains Smith. He says that those with wavy hair will love it, but adds that those who've had a bouncy blowdry will be able to achieve very easily. "It's great on day two, or beyond hair, when there's a little more hold and grit which helps hold the projection and bounce."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra loves a preppy pony, it's the perfect off-duty look that she's often seen sporting out and about. She likes to take to the red carpet with a more elevate version too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a time (pre-Rhode) when Hailey Bieber's go-to look was the preppy pony and her appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 was the pinnacle. It's the ultimate cheerleader look, complete with bow.

The key to the bounce is to create your ponytail first then style the ponytail. "Tong the ends only, or subsection and curl," says Smith, who recommends a flexible hairstyle that allows the pony to move.

4. Half-up ponytail

An often overlooked style, the half-up ponytail is a super wearable, flattering and feminine look. "It actually gives the illusion of longer hair and adds lift to the face," Smith says. If you have thick hair, this is a great one to try and it removes a lot of the density away. Smith likes it on curly and wavy hair. To find the right 'half way point', Smith recommends following your cheekbones, tracing up and back to your crown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri continues to delight us on screen and on the red carpet. Here she pairs her elegant Emilia Wickstead gown with her beautiful braids, which are tied back in a half-up pony with great effect.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner's half-up do feels very 60s, but the make-up, jewellery and clothing keep it thoroughly modern. To tone down the retro nod, lower the height of your ponytail.

Depending on how you plan to style it, it's all about texture and finish products. It you're looking for something a bit more relaxed with movement, then a dry texture spray through the lengths should do it. But if you want the glossiness of Sophie Turner, the Smith says a shine serum will add softness.

5. Swept up ponytail

Most of us create this look every day when we're wanting to move the hair our of the way. We use our hands to comb it up and away, but actually when styled this is really beautiful take. Very girly, very romantic. "It's whimsical," says Smith. "The swept up ponytail has texture and body. It looks great on anyone with wavy or curly textures. If you have fine or straight hair, then adding in texture first is essential."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Emmanuel's swept up do was created by taking sections, then securing it into place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This looks like it was created by model Doutzen Kroes herself, using her fingers as a comb. When in actual fact a lot more will have gone into this look for the Cannes red carpet. But this proves that even the everyday looking style can be elevated and refined for formal events.

To create that airy swept up texture, Smith recommends a styling powder to add hold and grip. A dry texture spray would also do the job well.

6. Slick parting pony tail

If you are after a super sharp look, then this is the ponytail for you. Smith says that you can opt for any height of ponytail, because the emphasis of this look is on the clean lined-parting, the gelled down texture and the razor straight length.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen B showing us exactly how to do on the Grammy's red carpet. Beyoncé's perfectly straight centre parting, completely slicked down crown and poker straight length are award-winning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're a fan of the Kardashian/Jenner crew, you cannot deny that the women of the family know how to turn a look. Kendall's Met Gala hair from 2018 is perfection. She's wearing diamonds, but this style could just as easily work with a pair of gold hoops from Cos.

Despite its clean look, this style is best achieved on dirty hair. If that's not to your taste, you can use a wax or pommade. "Create the parting first using a tail comb," says Smith. "then sleek the rest with a flat boar bristle brush."