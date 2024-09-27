The centre-parted bun is *still* the chicest way to wear your hair—as a die-hard fan, here's how to do it

Although I’m a beauty editor, I have to confess, I am a complete novice when it comes to hair styling. While I love to write about the latest hair trends and trending hair colours, my repertoire for creating looks on myself is pretty limited. I usually work from a rotation of three styles: a 90s-style blow dry (using my favourite Amika hot brush), soft waves and, finally, a centre-parted bun. Then, once I’ve completed the trifecta, I know wash day has arrived and I begin the circuit all over again.

Because of this, however, I’ve honed my skills at perfecting the centre-parted bun over the years and now, not to brag, but I’d say I’ve got it down to an art form. So much so that I don’t only wear it day to day but it’s my go to hair style for big events and nights out, too. You see, not only does the centre-parted bun take minimal effort (even if you’re new to the style, I promise you, it’s so easy to do, especially with the right slicked-back bun products) but it also gives an incredibly polished look that makes any outfit look chic and put together. When you take into account both of these things, I’m sure it makes sense as to why I’ve stuck with the signature style for so long.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

And, I’m not the only one who swears by the slicked-back style. A favourite off-duty look of the most stylish celebrities and supermodels, sported by everyone from Hailey Bieber to the Kardashian cohort and Zoe Kravitz, it’s now firmly cemented as the ultimate cool girl hairstyle. I even spotted it on the streets of NYFW earlier this month, confirming it’s a look that comes fashion-girl approved too.

If you’re wondering how to create the perfect centre-parted bun, I spoke to expert hair stylist Syd Hayes to find out his tips and tricks for creating the sleek style. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say, and because I couldn’t help myself, you’ll also find a few tips from a self-confessed centre-parted bun obsessive (me) as well…

So, why do we love the centre-parted bun?

“The centre-parted bun, to me, always feels timeless, effortless and elegant,” says Hayes, “but it is so popular now as it really pushes the 90s theme we’re seeing in hair trends. Plus, The new supermodels and power women of today like Bella, Kendall, and Hailey Bieber all look insane with the chic low bun.”

While I agree, the centre-parted bun undoubtedly feels elegant and I personally love it for the clean, polished look it creates, I have to be honest, there is another reason I’m a huge fan of the style and, thankfully, Syd agrees. “The centre-parted bun is also amazing to do if you have dirty hair and you want to go straight out that night,” he told me. “It’s chic and sleek!”

As someone who has been known to skip wash day thanks to the slicked-back style, I'm pleased to say now I can do so guilt-free. My favourite trick is to apply a deep treatment, like K18's leave-in mask, before pulling my hair into a bun so my strands can reap the benefits while still looking ultra-polished.

Centre-parted bun inspiration

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

A leader in the centre-parted bun trend, Hailey Beiber's slicked-back style is a lesson in keeping things sleek and simple.

A post shared by Miles Jeffries (@milesjeffrieshair) A photo posted by on

Once you’ve mastered the classic bun, try an intricate knot like Laura Harrier’s chic detailed style here.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) A photo posted by on

Zoe Kravitz is rarely seen without a centre-parted bun. Here she shows you can wear the parted look with higher knots too.

A post shared by Miles Jeffries (@milesjeffrieshair) A photo posted by on

Ayo Edebiri took the classic style to the next level with dried flowers for the 2024 Met Gala.

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) A photo posted by on

If you’re worried a traditional centre-parted bun may be too harsh, leave a strand free, like Kim, for a nod to the 90’s.

How to style the centre-parted bun

The key to achieving a super-sleek, centre-parted bun is creating a smooth canvas to work with. “The Babyliss Air Wand makes it super easy for any hair type to work a low bun,” says Hayes. “It comes with two separate attachments—one to help smooth the hair and the other to give volume. I use the smoothing attachment, which glides through your hair quickly and easily like a hot knife through butter,” he adds.

“Then, use a tail comb to create your perfect centre parting. Next, take your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. My top tip: put your head down as it will allow you to get a lower neat pony. Then, apply a serum into your hands and twist your hair into a low knot. Grip into place using some bobby pins or U-shaped pins and finish with a strong hairspray.”