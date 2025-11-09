I’ve Tried a Lot of Hair Tools in My Time, and These Are Definitely the 5 Best Curling Wands for Short Hair
For every budget and hair type
Not all curling wands are created equal, and different lengths and cuts will require slightly different styling tools for best results—hence why the best curling wands for short hair need to be on your radar if you have a cropped style.
Although I'm now in the process of growing my hair as long as possible, inspired by ethereal mermaid hair, there was a time when I swore by an above-shoulder crop. However, my mistake was assuming that I could use the same heated tools I had invested in when I had almost waist length hair and get the same results. Now, that's not to say that each haircut you get requires new curler purchases—I'm all about investing in one or two quality tools that will serve you at all different stages.
However, there are undoubtedly several curling wands that are designed for short hair, and trust me when I say that you will notice a big difference in the appearance of your curls if you choose the right one. So, to make the process easy, I've rounded up the many curling wands for short hair that I have tested over the years to help you pick the very best one for you. Plus, we've already broken down how to curl your hair from home to avoid any fuss.
What curling wand size is best for short hair?
The size of curling wand you choose should be dictated by the type of curl you want rather than the length of your hair. However, those with shorter hair will often find that smaller barrels provide more versatility and are much easier to use when you have less hair to play with.
The thinner the wand, the tighter the curl. Barrels 20mm and below tend to be the smallest on the market for a ringlet finish, whilst those 20-32mm provide a classic, polished curl. Tools 32mm and above are designed to create big, bouncy waves and may be easier for those with thicker hair to use.
Best curling wands for short hair, tried and tested
1. ghd Creative Curl Wand
ghd Creative Curl Wand
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I firmly believe that anyone who has tried this curling wand will agree that it is one of the best on the market. It works for every single hair length, as I've learnt first-hand, which makes it a fantastic investment that you can be sure you will use for years. The heat up time is incredibly quick at just 25 seconds, it doesn't over-heat the hair (instead staying at 185°C) and you can create everything from loose waves to tight, bouncy curls with it. The reason it works so well for short hair is the tapered barrel and shorter length that make it extra easy to create a customised look.
2. Remington Curling Wand
Remington Curling Wand
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have had this Remington curler in my collection for about a decade now, and it hasn't let me down yet. It's incredibly affordable and boats some impressive features for the price tag. The tapered barrel starts at just 13mm so it provides plenty of versatility for shorter hair, and there are 30(!) heat settings. This is brilliant for shorter, finer hair that requires a more gentle heat. The wand is also infused with almond oil for a deliciously shiny bounce.
3. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have stuck with one multi-use styling tool throughout all my hair lengths, and it's the Airwrap. My thick hair takes hours to air dry no matter how short it is, and I love that this takes me from wet to curled in one step. The tapered, conical curler wand is small enough to use on cropped cuts, and it's very gentle—a plus for shorter hair to avoid any tugging close to the root. It's also brilliant for boosting volume and creating extra bounce, which can be tricky when you have shorter lengths to work with.
4. Babyliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong
Babyliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Cordless curling wands are brilliant for travel or on the go styling, and this one from Babyliss is the perfect short length for cropped hair. There's no faffing around with an extra long barrel that just gets in the way or risks singeing your skin. My worry was that it wouldn't get as hot as plug-in tools, but I needn't have worried. It goes up to 180°C and can be used for 40 minutes without charging. Plus, I love the travel storage case it comes with for easy storage.
5. ghd Curve Thin Wand
ghd Curve Thin Wand
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love that this wand can be used to add curls to straight hair or to make naturally coily hair more uniform and bouncy when needed. The small 13mm wand makes it ideal for very short hair that thicker barrels won't work for, and it has all the same technical selling points as other ghd tools. Promising up to 24 hours of curl definition, it's a brilliant option if you want your hair to stay in tact for as long as possible. Wider barrel curls often fall out quickly, particularly on shorter hair, and this wand negates that brilliantly.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.