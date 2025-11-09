I’ve Tried a Lot of Hair Tools in My Time, and These Are Definitely the 5 Best Curling Wands for Short Hair

Not all curling wands are created equal, and different lengths and cuts will require slightly different styling tools for best results—hence why the best curling wands for short hair need to be on your radar if you have a cropped style.

Although I'm now in the process of growing my hair as long as possible, inspired by ethereal mermaid hair, there was a time when I swore by an above-shoulder crop. However, my mistake was assuming that I could use the same heated tools I had invested in when I had almost waist length hair and get the same results. Now, that's not to say that each haircut you get requires new curler purchases—I'm all about investing in one or two quality tools that will serve you at all different stages.

However, there are undoubtedly several curling wands that are designed for short hair, and trust me when I say that you will notice a big difference in the appearance of your curls if you choose the right one. So, to make the process easy, I've rounded up the many curling wands for short hair that I have tested over the years to help you pick the very best one for you. Plus, we've already broken down how to curl your hair from home to avoid any fuss.

What curling wand size is best for short hair?

The size of curling wand you choose should be dictated by the type of curl you want rather than the length of your hair. However, those with shorter hair will often find that smaller barrels provide more versatility and are much easier to use when you have less hair to play with.

The thinner the wand, the tighter the curl. Barrels 20mm and below tend to be the smallest on the market for a ringlet finish, whilst those 20-32mm provide a classic, polished curl. Tools 32mm and above are designed to create big, bouncy waves and may be easier for those with thicker hair to use.

Best curling wands for short hair, tried and tested

1. ghd Creative Curl Wand

(Image credit: lookfantastic)

ghd Creative Curl Wand Best curling wand for short hair overall Specifications Shape: Tapered Barrel size: 23-28mm Today's Best Deals £159 at ghd Reasons to buy + Works for all lengths + Heats up in 25 seconds + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Only one heat setting

I firmly believe that anyone who has tried this curling wand will agree that it is one of the best on the market. It works for every single hair length, as I've learnt first-hand, which makes it a fantastic investment that you can be sure you will use for years. The heat up time is incredibly quick at just 25 seconds, it doesn't over-heat the hair (instead staying at 185°C) and you can create everything from loose waves to tight, bouncy curls with it. The reason it works so well for short hair is the tapered barrel and shorter length that make it extra easy to create a customised look.

2. Remington Curling Wand

(Image credit: Amazon)

Remington Curling Wand Most affordable curling wand for short hair Specifications Shape: Tapered Barrel size: 13-25mm Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Amazon (save 55%) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Offers great variety + Variable heat settings Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality as other tools

I have had this Remington curler in my collection for about a decade now, and it hasn't let me down yet. It's incredibly affordable and boats some impressive features for the price tag. The tapered barrel starts at just 13mm so it provides plenty of versatility for shorter hair, and there are 30(!) heat settings. This is brilliant for shorter, finer hair that requires a more gentle heat. The wand is also infused with almond oil for a deliciously shiny bounce.

3. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer Best curling wand for short hair for salon results Specifications Shape: Tapered Barrel size: 30mm Today's Best Deals £479.99 at Dyson Reasons to buy + Gives a salon curl + Takes hair from wet to curled + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Dryer rather than heat styler

I have stuck with one multi-use styling tool throughout all my hair lengths, and it's the Airwrap. My thick hair takes hours to air dry no matter how short it is, and I love that this takes me from wet to curled in one step. The tapered, conical curler wand is small enough to use on cropped cuts, and it's very gentle—a plus for shorter hair to avoid any tugging close to the root. It's also brilliant for boosting volume and creating extra bounce, which can be tricky when you have shorter lengths to work with.

4. Babyliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong

(Image credit: Sephora)

Babyliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong Best cordless curling wand for short hair Specifications Shape: Straight Barrel size: 25mm Today's Best Deals £80.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for travel + Small size + Ceramic barrel Reasons to avoid - 3 hours charge for 40 minute use

Cordless curling wands are brilliant for travel or on the go styling, and this one from Babyliss is the perfect short length for cropped hair. There's no faffing around with an extra long barrel that just gets in the way or risks singeing your skin. My worry was that it wouldn't get as hot as plug-in tools, but I needn't have worried. It goes up to 180°C and can be used for 40 minutes without charging. Plus, I love the travel storage case it comes with for easy storage.

5. ghd Curve Thin Wand

(Image credit: Amazon)

ghd Curve Thin Wand Best thin curling wand for short hair Specifications Shape: Straight Barrel size: 14mm Today's Best Deals £124 at ghd Reasons to buy + Great for thin, short hair + Provides plenty of bounce + Great for all hair types Reasons to avoid - Creates tight curls

I love that this wand can be used to add curls to straight hair or to make naturally coily hair more uniform and bouncy when needed. The small 13mm wand makes it ideal for very short hair that thicker barrels won't work for, and it has all the same technical selling points as other ghd tools. Promising up to 24 hours of curl definition, it's a brilliant option if you want your hair to stay in tact for as long as possible. Wider barrel curls often fall out quickly, particularly on shorter hair, and this wand negates that brilliantly.