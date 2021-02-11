Trending:

A look back at Meghan Markle’s most memorable hair moments – from Suits to Sussex Royal

Kate McCusker
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Every iconic Meghan Markle hair moment you need to know about

    Since she landed on our screens a decade ago, Meghan Markle has given us some of the best celebrity hair and beauty looks of recent times. (The flawless skin, nude lip and tousled waves combo – need we say more?) So much so, that it’s lead us to ask the question: does Meghan Markle have the best hair in the royal family?

    Sure, she’s got some stiff competition in the form of Princess Diana’s iconic crop, and Kate Middleton’s signature blow dry (which Prince William reportedly gave her a hand with on their wedding day), but Meghan’s laid-back take on royal beauty is entirely her own.

    Since Meghan and Harry went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017, Meghan’s been upending the royal tradition of bouncy blowdries and neat as a pin updos. (Though she’s served some incredible looks on that front, too.)

    Instead, the former Suits actress has opted for low tousled buns with wispy baby hairs framing the face, sleek, pared-back ponytails and loose, tousled waves.

    And don’t even get us started on that iconic back-combed messy bun, styled by French celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant, that she wore with her second wedding dress.

    Yep, for every expert fashion choice Meghan makes, there’s an infallibly chic hair one to go with it. Because though she might be more royal than red carpet these days, there’s an unmistakable Hollywood glamour to every hairstyle Meghan wears.

    When styling her hair for events, Meghan frequently partners up with George Northwood, a signatory of the ‘undone’ look – who’s also responsible for Claudia Winkleman’s fringe and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s ‘lob’.

    So in homage to Meghan’s most memorable looks (and because we miss her here in the UK), we’ve rounded up the best Meghan Markle hair moments – from pre-Suits days to Sussex Royal-era.

    Because nobody does beauty quite like her.

    Keep scrolling for the best Meghan Markle hair looks from the mid noughties to now…

    Meghan Markle hair
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 1 of 24

    2006

    Attending the COACH Legacy Photo Exhibit in East Hampton, NY

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 2 of 24

    2009

    Attending a pre-Emmy party in Beverly Hills

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    This is an image 3 of 24

    2010

    Attending a press event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    This is an image 4 of 24

    2011

    Attending the launch of The Alexa Chung For Madewell Fall 2011 Collection in Los Angeles

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    This is an image 5 of 24

    2012

    At a premiere in West Hollywood

    meghan markle hair evolution
    This is an image 6 of 24

    2012

    Attending a Suits Story Fashion Show in New York

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 7 of 24

    2012

    At the GQ Men of the Year Party in Hollywood

    Meghan Markle hair
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 8 of 24

    2013

    At a Golden Globes After Party in Los Angeles

    Meghan Markle hair
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 9 of 24

    2013

    At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto

    Meghan Markle hair
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 10 of 24

    2013

    At a Gala Tribute To Cate Blanchett during the 51st New York Film Festival

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 11 of 24

    2014

    At a press event for Suits in Pasadena, California

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 12 of 24

    2015

    Attending a press event in New York

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 13 of 24

    2016

    At the season 5 premiere of Suits in LA

    meghan markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 14 of 24

    2017

    At the Invictus Games in Toronto (the first event she attended with Prince Harry)

    Meghan Markle hair
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 15 of 24

    2018

    Announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at Kensington Palace

    meghan markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty
    This is an image 16 of 24

    2018

    The first of the two updos she wore to wed Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 17 of 24

    GettyImages-960174068

    The second updo she wore to her wedding reception at Windsor Castle

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    This is an image 18 of 24

    2019

    Attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Prince Harry

    meghan markle hair evolution
    This is an image 19 of 24

    2019

    Attending an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) at City, University Of London

    meghan markle hair evolution
    This is an image 20 of 24

    2019

    With a newborn Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle

    meghan markle hair evolution
    This is an image 21 of 24

    2020

    On a royal visit to South Africa

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    This is an image 22 of 24

    GettyImages-1210643407 (1)

    Attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London with Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 23 of 24

    2020

    Attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London

    Meghan Markle hair evolution
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 24 of 24

    2020

    Attending the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey

    Reading now

    Popular