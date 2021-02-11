Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Every iconic Meghan Markle hair moment you need to know about

Since she landed on our screens a decade ago, Meghan Markle has given us some of the best celebrity hair and beauty looks of recent times. (The flawless skin, nude lip and tousled waves combo – need we say more?) So much so, that it’s lead us to ask the question: does Meghan Markle have the best hair in the royal family?

Sure, she’s got some stiff competition in the form of Princess Diana’s iconic crop, and Kate Middleton’s signature blow dry (which Prince William reportedly gave her a hand with on their wedding day), but Meghan’s laid-back take on royal beauty is entirely her own.

Since Meghan and Harry went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017, Meghan’s been upending the royal tradition of bouncy blowdries and neat as a pin updos. (Though she’s served some incredible looks on that front, too.)

Instead, the former Suits actress has opted for low tousled buns with wispy baby hairs framing the face, sleek, pared-back ponytails and loose, tousled waves.

And don’t even get us started on that iconic back-combed messy bun, styled by French celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant, that she wore with her second wedding dress.

Yep, for every expert fashion choice Meghan makes, there’s an infallibly chic hair one to go with it. Because though she might be more royal than red carpet these days, there’s an unmistakable Hollywood glamour to every hairstyle Meghan wears.

When styling her hair for events, Meghan frequently partners up with George Northwood, a signatory of the ‘undone’ look – who’s also responsible for Claudia Winkleman’s fringe and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s ‘lob’.

So in homage to Meghan’s most memorable looks (and because we miss her here in the UK), we’ve rounded up the best Meghan Markle hair moments – from pre-Suits days to Sussex Royal-era.

Because nobody does beauty quite like her.

Keep scrolling for the best Meghan Markle hair looks from the mid noughties to now…