Every iconic Meghan Markle hair moment you need to know about
Since she landed on our screens a decade ago, Meghan Markle has given us some of the best celebrity hair and beauty looks of recent times. (The flawless skin, nude lip and tousled waves combo – need we say more?) So much so, that it’s lead us to ask the question: does Meghan Markle have the best hair in the royal family?
Sure, she’s got some stiff competition in the form of Princess Diana’s iconic crop, and Kate Middleton’s signature blow dry (which Prince William reportedly gave her a hand with on their wedding day), but Meghan’s laid-back take on royal beauty is entirely her own.
Since Meghan and Harry went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017, Meghan’s been upending the royal tradition of bouncy blowdries and neat as a pin updos. (Though she’s served some incredible looks on that front, too.)
Instead, the former Suits actress has opted for low tousled buns with wispy baby hairs framing the face, sleek, pared-back ponytails and loose, tousled waves.
And don’t even get us started on that iconic back-combed messy bun, styled by French celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant, that she wore with her second wedding dress.
Yep, for every expert fashion choice Meghan makes, there’s an infallibly chic hair one to go with it. Because though she might be more royal than red carpet these days, there’s an unmistakable Hollywood glamour to every hairstyle Meghan wears.
When styling her hair for events, Meghan frequently partners up with George Northwood, a signatory of the ‘undone’ look – who’s also responsible for Claudia Winkleman’s fringe and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s ‘lob’.
So in homage to Meghan’s most memorable looks (and because we miss her here in the UK), we’ve rounded up the best Meghan Markle hair moments – from pre-Suits days to Sussex Royal-era.
Because nobody does beauty quite like her.
Keep scrolling for the best Meghan Markle hair looks from the mid noughties to now…
2006
Attending the COACH Legacy Photo Exhibit in East Hampton, NY
2009
Attending a pre-Emmy party in Beverly Hills
2010
Attending a press event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
2011
Attending the launch of The Alexa Chung For Madewell Fall 2011 Collection in Los Angeles
2012
At a premiere in West Hollywood
2012
Attending a Suits Story Fashion Show in New York
2012
At the GQ Men of the Year Party in Hollywood
2013
At a Golden Globes After Party in Los Angeles
2013
At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto
2013
At a Gala Tribute To Cate Blanchett during the 51st New York Film Festival
2014
At a press event for Suits in Pasadena, California
2015
Attending a press event in New York
2016
At the season 5 premiere of Suits in LA
2017
At the Invictus Games in Toronto (the first event she attended with Prince Harry)
2018
Announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at Kensington Palace
2018
The first of the two updos she wore to wed Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018
GettyImages-960174068
The second updo she wore to her wedding reception at Windsor Castle
2019
Attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Prince Harry
2019
Attending an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) at City, University Of London
2019
With a newborn Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle
2020
On a royal visit to South Africa
GettyImages-1210643407 (1)
Attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London with Prince Harry
2020
Attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London
2020
Attending the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey