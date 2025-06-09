Mocha Bronde is Summer’s Chicest Hair Colour—and Kate Middleton is a Fan

From crème brûlée to butter biscuit blonde , 2025 has been an incredible year for delicious hair colour trends . And while there was a time where complicated colouring techniques and more experimental shades reigned supreme, there’s one thing that has united this year’s more popular shades—their wearability. Gone are harsh highlights and dramatic balayage and, in their place, more subtle bronzing techniques to achieve a natural, lived-in look .

Yet despite the shift towards shades that require less upkeep, the key to the perfect hair colour this year is that it still looks and feels ultra-polished. Rich in hue and glossy in finish, these modern hair colours might be low-maintenance but they still look incredibly luxe. And that’s exactly the case with mocha bronde—summer’s most coveted shade that’s so expensive-looking that Kate Middleton herself has stepped out wearing it.

Inspired, of course, by Mocha Mousse—Pantone’s Colour of the Year—mocha bronde is a luscious, coffee-toned brunette with pared-back blonde tones. Let’s break it down…

What is mocha bronde hair?

Coined by hair stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith , mocha bronde is a delightfully versatile shade that will appeal to both blondes and brunettes seeking a summer colour switch-up. “It’s a monochromatic and muted neutral blonde that’s very different to the more intense caramel brondes that we saw last year,” explains Smith. In fact, Smith points to Kate Middleton’s new lighter brunette hair as a starting point for this look. “It’s inspired by that lighter, almost kind of mushroomy hair,” he says. “But I’d consider mocha bronde to be adjacent to that mushroom look.”

And if you’re not sure what bronde means? Smith points out that it’s a colour category that is growing hugely in popularity. “It’s very multi-tonal and achieved through highlights and lowlights and various different techniques,” he explains. However, while traditional bronde can be quite bronzy and bright (think sun-kissed hair), mocha bronde is much more muted and neutral—meaning that it’s a more pared-back polished option, and one which will transition quite effortlessly through different seasons.

How do you get mocha bronde hair?

There are a couple of different ways that a colourist may achieve mocha bronde hair in a salon. Smith points out that an all-over colour would lend itself best to the trend, but is the most high-maintenance option in terms of upkeep. And while all hair colours can enjoy this trend, those with naturally dark hair may need to have some pre-bleaching done first.

“If the hair is darker then ideally there will need to be an all-over lift or some highlights to remove the underlying depth and warmth, while hair that is naturally lighter might need to be toned down to achieve that neutral mocha bronde shade,” he explains. Once that initial step is done, the colour itself can be applied. If you don’t want the harsh grow out of an all-over colour, he suggests “achieving the mushroom bronde tone on top of a highlighted or balayage design for a multi-tonal effect and a softer grow out”.

Mocha bronde inspiration

How to look after mocha bronde hair

Caring for your mocha bronde colour shouldn’t be too intense. Smith recommends utilising a blue or purple shampoo and having regular salon toners. And the key to maintaining that expensive-looking shine is with gloss-boosting serums and masks.