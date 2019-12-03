Hair updos that are so chic they’ll work for any occasion

Instantly update your look by taking inspiration from the red carpet
If you’re heading to a glamorous event, you can’t go past the elegance of hair updos.
Not only do they work for formal events and special occasions, but they’re also the easiest way to keep your hair out of your face.
Red carpets, from fashion parties to movie premieres, are all lined with celebrities wearing their hair up. Pulling the hair away from the face is the perfect way to show off a stunning make-up look, whether a smokey eye or a splash of your best red lipstick, and accentuate your face shape.
There’s never been a better time to start looking for hair ideas, and with our gorgeous red-carpet finds you’re spoilt for choice.
Easy hair updos
Without a doubt the easiest updo is the classic topknot. How something so simple can look so elegant, we’ll never know, but we’re eternally grateful that it does.
A tight topknot can take years off your face as it accentuates your cheekbones – there’s a reason some refer to it as the ‘instant face lift’. Bun hairstyles are another great updo choice – see how to do a messy bun for the perfect lived in style.
Wedding updos
Because of their natural elegance, ability to work well with a veil and the fact that you can see both make-up and your face structure better, updos are particular popular wedding hairstyles for both brides and guests alike. There really is no limit on what works for a bride; simply take a picture to your trial hair appointment to perfect the look.
Hair updos with braids
Braided styles require a bit more dexterity to plait and secure in place, as well as a job lot of the best hairspray that doesn’t leave your hair crunchy. Read our guide on how to do a French braid with six different variations, next to master the art.
For celebrity inspiration, look to the likes of Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Watson and Sienna Miller for the perfect braided styles.
Scroll on for prettiest updos to ever grace the red carpet.
Lupita Nyong’o
Actress Lupita Nyong'o is often changing up her hair, wearing her braids in a bun for a recent movie premiere.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence often wears her blonde hair in a wispy looking updo with loose hair to frame the face. Can we also take a moment to appreciate this magical make-up look?
Kerry Washington
Often called an 'instant facelift', a tightly pulled back updo works wonders for the cheekbones, as Scandal's Kerry Washington knows.
Gal Gadot
Bringing back a quiffed updo is Gal Gadot, paired perfectly with a power red lip.
Emma Watson
It might seem like a more mature style for English rose Emma Watson, but she really knows how to rock this plaited updo. Parting her hair on one side, Emma braids the hair on each side into a low bun and teams the up hairstyle with a striking red lip. Perfection.
Olivia Munn
A timeless classic is the topknot – probably the easiest hairstyle out there, but also the most elegant. It adds emphasis to your facial structure and whatever make-up look you've opted for for the evening.
Sienna Miller
An updo with a braided twist (literally), we love the prettiness of Sienna's updo here.