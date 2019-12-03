Hair updos that are so chic they’ll work for any occasion

Instantly update your look by taking inspiration from the red carpet

If you’re heading to a glamorous event, you can’t go past the elegance of hair updos.

Not only do they work for formal events and special occasions, but they’re also the easiest way to keep your hair out of your face.

Red carpets, from fashion parties to movie premieres, are all lined with celebrities wearing their hair up. Pulling the hair away from the face is the perfect way to show off a stunning make-up look, whether a smokey eye or a splash of your best red lipstick, and accentuate your face shape.

There’s never been a better time to start looking for hair ideas, and with our gorgeous red-carpet finds you’re spoilt for choice.

Easy hair updos

Without a doubt the easiest updo is the classic topknot. How something so simple can look so elegant, we’ll never know, but we’re eternally grateful that it does.

A tight topknot can take years off your face as it accentuates your cheekbones – there’s a reason some refer to it as the ‘instant face lift’. Bun hairstyles are another great updo choice – see how to do a messy bun for the perfect lived in style.

Wedding updos

Because of their natural elegance, ability to work well with a veil and the fact that you can see both make-up and your face structure better, updos are particular popular wedding hairstyles for both brides and guests alike. There really is no limit on what works for a bride; simply take a picture to your trial hair appointment to perfect the look.

Hair updos with braids

Braided styles require a bit more dexterity to plait and secure in place, as well as a job lot of the best hairspray that doesn’t leave your hair crunchy. Read our guide on how to do a French braid with six different variations, next to master the art.

For celebrity inspiration, look to the likes of Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Watson and Sienna Miller for the perfect braided styles.

Scroll on for prettiest updos to ever grace the red carpet.