The Late Queen Elizabeth II Had One Huge Concern Over Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the spotlight this year, with Meghan Markle releasing new Netflix show With Love Meghan, and luxury lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', to major success.

And following Prince Harry's tell-all BBC interview, and reports of the couple's strained relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, the Duke and Duchess have been front and centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is their 2018 royal wedding that got the world talking this week, with the couple's seven-year anniversary falling today.

And as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate in private at their Montecito home, the world has been sharing resurfaced anecdotes and details from the big day.

One particular behind-the-scenes story about Meghan Markle's wedding dress has gone especially viral, with news resurfacing that the late Queen Elizabeth II originally had major concerns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle wore a stunning open bateau gown with three-quarter length sleeves designed by Clare Waight Keller, the Artistic Director of Givenchy.

And while the design was celebrated by the public, the Queen was reportedly surprised by the colour palette, with royal sources telling the Mail on Sunday that she wasn't expecting the Duchess to wear white.

"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcée, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," a source reported to the Mail on Sunday, suggesting that an off-white shade like a champagne was the expected colour palette.

"The Queen never voiced her true opinions except to her close confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends," Royal editor and biographer Ingrid Seward added in her book, My Mother and I. "She told me that the Queen had made only one remark about Meghan and Harry's wedding and that was that Meghan's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white.'

"In the monarch's view, [Meghan's wedding dress] was not appropriate for a divorcée getting remarried in church," Seward added, later reporting that the Queen was also unsure about "the Disneyesque spectacle of the day itself."

Either way, the 2018 royal wedding went off without a hitch, and has gone down as one of the most iconic in history.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!