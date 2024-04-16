Trust me, now is the time to take short hair inspiration from Princess Diana—here are her best looks ever
They have gone unrivalled
Princess Diana epitomised strength, elegance and grace, not only through how she appeared and held herself, but how she treated others and dealt with situations. It is that reason she is so lovingly remembered, of course. And this elegance was always outwardly shown with her immaculate hairstyles, which have come to shape decades worth of hair trends.
The late Princess of Wales' chopped layers very subtly varied throughout her time in the public eye; for example, she began with longer hair and experimented a little later with a shorter cut. But in general, she always wore her hair in her signature style, with reflective shine, height-defying volume and bouncy shape.
So, whether you're looking for inspiration or are simply feeling nostalgic, I've picked out seven times when her iconic hair shone brightest, and shared product recommendations to get the look.
1. Blown-out volume
It's difficult to talk about anything other than this stunning pearl tiara, but Diana managed to make her hair a conversation starter with ease, no matter the occasion. This gorgeous, glossy blow-out is must, and Color Wow's new Money Mist is an absolute game-changer for achieving expensive-looking shine like this.
2. Long pixie
This smooth, glossy pixie cut was a favourite in Diana's later years, when she'd honed her elegant style. A smoothing hair cream works wonders when paired with sleeping on a luxurious silk pillowcase every night.
3. Reflective shine
It often feels impossible to achieve this level of reflective shine as a blonde, but Diana never seemed to have any problems. Her main character-esque wide-brimmed hat is only amplified by the corners of her glossy curls poking out. Invest in a good hair oil for nourishing shine.
4. Short curls
Diana often wore her hair curly with ample volume, which allowed her gorgeous tiaras to sit just perfectly. Enhance your curls with a nourishing curl conditioner and styling gel or cream.
5. Straight side part
This French-inspired look is one of the Princess' most iconic. Her straight yet voluminous hair looks perfect underneath the ultra-chic beret. If you don't have one in your collection, it might be time to invest.
6. Next-level volume
Ah, the longer hair days. You can't beat a full blowdry, and having a tool like a Dyson Airwrap in your collection can help to maintain height and body. Starting your hair routine with a volume-boosting shampoo can also make all the difference.
7. Bouncy pixie
This look really defines Princess Diana's crowning glory. Her hair looks healthy, shiny and with bounce, and that tiara? Well, it's just the cherry on top.
More Princess Diana hair inspiration
1981
At Buckingham Palace the day her wedding to Charles was sanctioned by the Privy Council.
1981
At a polo match before her wedding.
1981
At a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo.
1981
At her wedding to Prince Charles.
1982
On a Royal visit to Barmouth, Wales.
1982
After the birth of Prince William.
1983
At a Polo match in Cirencester.
1983
On an official visit in Canada.
1984
Visiting Dr Barnardos Charity in East London.
1984
With the newly born Prince Harry.
1985
During a skiing holiday in Liechtenstein.
1987
At a fashion show at the Cologne Museum of Art during the Royal Tour of Germany.
1987
In Germany wearing sapphire and diamond jewels.
1988
In Chenonceaux, France at a chateau in the Loire Valley.
1995
In New York at The Council for Fashion Designers of America Ball.