Princess Diana epitomised strength, elegance and grace, not only through how she appeared and held herself, but how she treated others and dealt with situations. It is that reason she is so lovingly remembered, of course. And this elegance was always outwardly shown with her immaculate hairstyles, which have come to shape decades worth of hair trends.

The late Princess of Wales' chopped layers very subtly varied throughout her time in the public eye; for example, she began with longer hair and experimented a little later with a shorter cut. But in general, she always wore her hair in her signature style, with reflective shine, height-defying volume and bouncy shape. 

So, whether you're looking for inspiration or are simply feeling nostalgic, I've picked out seven times when her iconic hair shone brightest, and shared product recommendations to get the look. 

1. Blown-out volume

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's difficult to talk about anything other than this stunning pearl tiara, but Diana managed to make her hair a conversation starter with ease, no matter the occasion. This gorgeous, glossy blow-out is must, and Color Wow's new Money Mist is an absolute game-changer for achieving expensive-looking shine like this.

2. Long pixie

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This smooth, glossy pixie cut was a favourite in Diana's later years, when she'd honed her elegant style. A smoothing hair cream works wonders when paired with sleeping on a luxurious silk pillowcase every night.

3. Reflective shine

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It often feels impossible to achieve this level of reflective shine as a blonde, but Diana never seemed to have any problems. Her main character-esque wide-brimmed hat is only amplified by the corners of her glossy curls poking out. Invest in a good hair oil for nourishing shine.

4. Short curls

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana often wore her hair curly with ample volume, which allowed her gorgeous tiaras to sit just perfectly. Enhance your curls with a nourishing curl conditioner and styling gel or cream.

5. Straight side part

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This French-inspired look is one of the Princess' most iconic. Her straight yet voluminous hair looks perfect underneath the ultra-chic beret. If you don't have one in your collection, it might be time to invest.

6. Next-level volume

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, the longer hair days. You can't beat a full blowdry, and having a tool like a Dyson Airwrap in your collection can help to maintain height and body. Starting your hair routine with a volume-boosting shampoo can also make all the difference. 

7. Bouncy pixie

Princess Diana Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look really defines Princess Diana's crowning glory. Her hair looks healthy, shiny and with bounce, and that tiara? Well, it's just the cherry on top.

More Princess Diana hair inspiration

1981

Princess Diana Hair - Lady Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace March 1981 the day her wedding to Charles was sanctioned by the Privy Council - GettyImages 515560930


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Buckingham Palace the day her wedding to Charles was sanctioned by the Privy Council.

1981

1981


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a polo match before her wedding.

1981

1981


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo.

1981

1981


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At her wedding to Prince Charles.

1982

1982


(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a Royal visit to Barmouth, Wales.

1982

1982


(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the birth of Prince William.

1983

Princess Diana Hair - Princess Diana Watching A Polo Match In Cirencester - GettyImages 52117839


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a Polo match in Cirencester.

1983

Princess Diana on an official visit in Canada


(Image credit: Getty Images)

On an official visit in Canada.

1984

Princess Diana Visiting Dr Barnardos Charity in East London


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visiting Dr Barnardos Charity in East London.

1984

Princess Diana With the newly born Prince Harry


(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the newly born Prince Harry.

1985

Princess Diana during a skiing holiday in Liechtenstein


(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a skiing holiday in Liechtenstein.

1987

Princess Diana at a fashion show at the Cologne Museum of Art during the Royal Tour of Germany


(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a fashion show at the Cologne Museum of Art during the Royal Tour of Germany.

1987

Princess Diana in Germany wearing sapphire and diamond jewels


(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Germany wearing sapphire and diamond jewels.

1988

Princess Diana in Chenonceaux, France at a chateau in the Loire Valley


(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Chenonceaux, France at a chateau in the Loire Valley.

1995

Princess Diana in New York at The Council for Fashion Designers of America Ball


(Image credit: Getty Images)

In New York at The Council for Fashion Designers of America Ball.

1995

Princess Diana Hair - Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club - GettyImages 76214568


