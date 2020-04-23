Your ultimate guide to Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands

And how to shop them

Well it’s official, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. So if you weren’t already familiar with the Suits actress, you will be, as you’re about to see a lot of her – and her wardrobe – once she takes on royal duties.

So what exactly is Meghan Markle’s style like? Well, much like her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, she has a love of tailored dresses, her go-to for red carpet events.

Being from Hollywood, she doesn’t shy away from a bit of glitz, but is equally happy to dress down in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.

And much like we see with Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, Meghan is often spotted wearing these designers and labels. Scroll down to shop her wardrobe.

Meghan Markle wearing Victoria Beckham

The Duchess of Sussex still tries to incorporate local designers whenever she is on official duty in the UK, and that includes Victoria Beckham, whose label she is fond of (and the pair seem to be on good terms as she and David Beckham were at the royal wedding). She wore a bright turquoise tailored dress during one of her last appearances before moving out of the country.

Shop now: T-Shirt Fitted Dress in Turquoise for £950 from Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle wearing Stella McCartney

Ever since wearing a second wedding dress by Stella McCartney, the Duchess has been a firm favourite of the brand, wearing it on several occasions, including Remembrance Sunday.

Shop now: STELLA MCCARTNEY Stretch-crepe halterneck gown for £3,500 from Net-A-Porter

Meghan Markle wearing Reiss

Yep, just like Kate Middleton, the Duchess is a fan of mixing high end with high street. She’s worn Reiss a few times, even during her pregnancy, and wore a camel coat when she landed back in the UK after her Christmas in Canada with Harry and Archie. It did sell out quickly but you can buy a similar version below.

Shop now: WOOL BLEND OVERCOAT CAMEL for £170 from REISS

Meghan Markle wearing Carolina Herrera

Both Meghan and Kate are big fans of Carolina Herrera and we’ve noticed the Duchess of Sussex stepping out in more of the designer’s sophisticated dresses. Most notably, her off-the-shoulder number at Trooping the Colour attracted a lot of attention by bending the royal fashion rules and also for just generally being a stunning piece straight out of our dream wedding guest dresses wardrobe.

She also dressed things down in a classy denim midi at Prince Harry’s charity polo dress which won us over, mainly because it had pockets. POCKETS.

Shop now: CAROLINA HERRERA belted denim shift dress for £1,389 from FARFETCH

Meghan Markle wearing Strathberry

Meghan Markle has fallen in love with Scottish bag brand Strathberry, and has worn it in several colourways. It sells out quite regularly but is often re-stocked, so you can get your hands on the style easily.

Meghan Markle wearing Line the Label

When it was announced that Harry and Meghan would make an appearance shortly after they announced their engagement, everyone was wondering what she would wear. She opted for a white coat by Canadian Line the Label, and their website immediately crashed.

Meghan Markle wearing Parosh

Under her white engagement coat, Meghan opted for a green Parosh dress, which she revealed more of during her interview with the BBC later that day. The dress featured a bow belt which accentuated her waist.

Shop now: P.A.R.O.S.H. fitted dress for £375 from FARFETCH

Meghan Markle wearing Mackage

Meghan chose to wear Canadian label Mackage, which is know for its iconic coats, for a visit to Ireland in March 2018. She opted for the signature waterfall wool coat with waterfall collar, in a neutral sand shade. You can still buy her exact coat below.

Shop now: MAI belted double face wool coat with waterfall collar for around £690 from Mackage

Meghan Markle wearing Mother Denim

When off duty, Meghan loves wearing a white men’s shirt, teamed with a pair of ripped jeans by Mother Denim – a Californian brand favoured by many celebs. She sported this look when she attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017.

Shop now: Mother The Looker jeans for £136 from 24S

Meghan Markle wearing Misha Nonoo

As mentioned previously, Meghan loves a men’s style white shirt, and the one above is by her designer friend Misha Nonoo. You can still buy that exact shirt now.

Shop now: MISHA NONOO ‘The Husband’ shirt for £175

Meghan Markle wearing Wilfred by Aritzia

This is another Canadian brand that appears a lot in Meghan’s wardrobe. She wore this pretty pleated dress earlier at the 2017 Invictus Games, and you can still buy a similar style in black and blue.

Shop now: Wilfred Daphnee Dress for $148 from Aritzia

Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura

Since her acting days, Meghan’s shoe designer of choice for red carpet events is often Aquazzura, and she even wore a pair for her engagement photocall.

Shop now: AQUAZZURA Matilde pumps for £440 from MyTheresa

Meghan Markle wearing Missoma

Meghan has supported London-based jewellery brand Missoma for years, often wearing their delicate stackable gold rings and necklaces.

Shop now: Engravable Bar pendant for £45 from Missoma

Now that she’s engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan is expected to take on many more official duties, so keep your eyes peeled for more fabulous outfits, and to discover new fashion brands.