This Dry Shampoo ‘Paste’ Is a Dream for Brunettes—It Leaves Zero White Cast, and Texturises for Perfect Beachy Waves

I'm rarely blown away by a dry shampoo—I've tried the gamut, and love many, but most of the time, they're a variation of the same thing. If it's broke, don't fix it, you know? But when I saw R+Co's Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste had gone viral online, I was intrigued. A dry shampoo paste? That doubles as a texturiser, styling product and volumiser? Consider me sold.

Described as a dry shampoo, styling paste hybrid, it's meant to be used to extend the life of a fresh wash, blow dry, or to add volumising texture—especially on second-day hair. It's matte, claims to leave no build-up, and can also be used on damp hair before styling to add volume.

The first time I tried it, I was left a little baffled. It has a unique, gritty texture that you need to use some force on. But after a scroll through the many reviews online, I learnt that the best way to use this is to melt a pea-sized amount between fingers by rubbing them together. I then massaged it into my roots, focusing on the oiliest bits—and the results were instant, and completely invisible, unlike the vast majority of dry shampoos I've tried before.

It also completely mattified any oily bits, leaving my hair looking like it had just been washed. It does feel gritty and almost dry to the touch, but that just takes a little getting used to, and really, that's what leaves the strands looking so beautifully tousled. It's great to use on a fringe, and to add some zhoosh to limp, greasy hair. It's made it into my daily rotation, and I've already chucked it into my case in anticipation of my upcoming vacation. Plus, it smells seriously good; a little musky, a little citrus-y and a bit spicy.

In terms of the finer details, this paste uses volcanic ash to promote a healthy, balanced scalp. It also features Brazilian coconut oil to define the hair and thicken, as well as Chilean sunflower seed extract to protect against free radicals and to repair damaged hair.

Using this product called to mind other "unconventional" dry shampoos, like Violette_FR's Frange Puff—which is also excellent for fringes. Browse my three holy grails below.

