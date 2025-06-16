Meghan Markle’s Sweet Father’s Day Tribute to Prince Harry Is Going Viral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - something that has only increased since their step back from royal life and relocation to California.

This has mainly centred around their strained relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, with Prince Harry giving a tell-all interview about the situation earlier this year.

And with Meghan Markle's recent career pivot, launching her With Love, Meghan TV show and luxe sell-out brand 'As Ever', the A-list couple has been front and centre in 2025.

It was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home life with children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, that made headlines this week, as the family celebrated Father's Day across the pond.

And judging by Markle's Instagram, it featured an intimate party for the 40-year-old royal, thrown by his wife and two children.

Markle also released a video montage to her Instagram page, featuring never before seen footage of Prince Harry and his children behind closed doors.

"The best," she captioned the viral video. "Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy 💕".

This is not the first time Markle has paid a personal Instagram tribute to her husband, releasing a touching photograph of Prince Harry and their children, following his security battle challenge loss in May.

And on Valentine's Day earlier this year, she posted a rare photograph of the two of them, and penned a personal message.

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families," she posted. "Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins."

Well, this is lovely.

