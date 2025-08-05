This Nineties–Noughties Revival Hairstyle Is Everywhere This Year—Here's How To Make It Work For You

When we think of trending shorter haircuts, it’s fair to say that bob hairstyles get a lot of the airtime. At this point, when you look back at the sea of buzzy nicknamed styles we’ve seen trend over the past few years, from the Scandi bob to the Riviera bob, I think it’s now more accurate to say we’re in the decade of bob trends. That said, various pixie haircuts continue to creep back onto trend agenda, too—and this season, the grown-out pixie is having her moment in the sun.

“I think the resurgence of the grown-out or longer pixie cut this season taps into a broader movement all leaning towards effortless, lived-in hair that still feels polished and fashion-forward,” says Neale Rodger, style director at STIL London. “It sits perfectly at the intersection of low maintenance and editorial style and reflects a shift away from ultra-structured or high-commitment looks, moving towards soft structure and natural movement.” As such, “Many people who initially chopped their hair are now embracing the in-between lengths rather than rushing back to ultra short crops,” he adds.

Another reason these styles are popular is because they tap into the appeal of days gone by, with Rodger citing the ongoing ‘90s and ‘00s trend revival as driving their popularity. “Think Winona Ryder or Keira Knightley during their pixie phases; this softer, shaggier variation feels nostalgic yet modern,” he says. And with celebrities like Emma Stone, Tyla and Taylor Hill all working the trend recently, the look feels "both aspirational and wearable.”

If you’re intrigued and are toying with the idea of chopping your hair—or are already growing out a shorter crop—here’s what you need to know about the grown-out pixie trend.

Who does the grown-out pixie suit?

The good news is that most people can pull off these styles. “Grown-out pixies are surprisingly versatile,” confirms Rodger. “More so than a classic cropped pixie, because they offer a bit more length to play with.”

This versatility means they can also be adapted to suit various face shapes. “If you have an oval or heart-shaped face, these suit this style particularly well, as the layers can enhance cheekbones and balance the forehead-to-chin ratio,” Rodger continues. “For those with square faces, a longer pixie with soft, feathered layers can offset a strong jawline, and on those with round faces, they work by adding volume at the crown—keeping the sides a bit sleeker will elongate the face beautifully.”

In other words, you can tweak it to make if yours and compliment your features. “It’s a more universally flattering option than a traditional pixie because it allows for customisable layering, Rodger concludes, “so you can go softer, shaggier, more side swept, or add curtain bangs to tailor the shape into a more nostalgic style.”

How to style a grown-out pixie at home

How you style your grown-out pixie depends on both how you want the finished style to look in line with your natural hair texture. “On fine [and] straight hair I would recommend using a volumising mousse or texture spray at the roots when the hair is damp, then rough dry with your fingers to build volume, Rodger advises. “For a polished look, run a flat iron lightly through the ends and tuck behind the ears, or sweep into a soft side part. Dry shampoo can be used to add grip and grit on day two.”

On curly hair types, you’ll know how much moisture your hair needs and can take on from styling products, but generally, Rodger recommends a light curl cream for wavy hair or sea salt spray if you want that textural feel. “[Dry with] a diffuser for added volume and a tousled finish, or air dry for a more relaxed, undone look,” he advises. “You can also define a few key sections with a tong for a semi-structured wave.”

On curlier textures, a leave-in conditioner and/or curl defining serum or cream are great for both moisture and definition. Depending on how your hair plays with oils, this can add extra nourishment when applied to damp hair or work as a nice finishing step once dry.

“A grown-out pixie on curls can look sculptural and bold,” Rodger notes. “Pick or fluff out the crown for height, or slick the sides for contrast. The edges can be styled or left natural depending on the desired look—both give the cut a chic, editorial edge.”

Alternatively, “For a smooth finish, I would blow dry with a round brush or gently use a flat iron for sleekness,” he continues. “A light serum or balm through the ends helps create separation and shine. Tuck one side behind the ear or pin it back with a statement clip for a more styled, asymmetrical look.”