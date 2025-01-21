Kate Middleton’s handbag collection features some of the best designer styles - these are the brands she reaches for on repeat

Over the years, I’d like to think I’ve become a bit of an expert when it comes to the Princess of Wales’ style. From her favourite brands to the wardrobe staples she relies upon to look polished and put together, I’ve become somewhat of an encyclopedia on Kate Middleton’s best outfits (and most importantly, how you can get your hands on them and recreate her looks at home). From her favourite blazers to how to dress like a royal over the festive period , there’s no area of the princess’ style I’m not prepared to share my knowledge on, and now, I’m turning my expert eye to another area of her wardrobe: her handbag collection.

If you’re thinking Kate Middleton’s handbag collection will be filled with one of a kind styles you can only dream to afford, I’ve got some exciting news for you. While yes, she does occasionally opt for custom and one-of-a-kind designs (including a pretty impressive collection of vintage Chanel), much like in her wardrobe, she also regularly pairs her favourite outfits with accessible styles from some of our favourite designers. Alongside sleek clutch bags, you’ll find ladylike top handle styles in statement shades and finishes with many still available to shop right now. Now we’ve just got to wonder, what does Kate Middleton keep in her handbag…

Shop Kate Middleton’s favourite handbag brands

1. Mulberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British heritage brand Mulberry has long been one of Kate’s go-to brands for elegant, elevated handbags. What started with a love for their simple Bayswater clutches quickly grew and she’s now regularly spotted carrying their Amberley top handle and Amberley satchel styles too.

2. Strathberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard of Strathberry, you’ll most likely still recognize them, as they’re a favourite with not just Kate but also other royals too including Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall. Noted for their signature music bar detailing, Strathberry’s styles are classic with a twist and perfect for upgrading your everyday outfits.

3. Emmy London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s one bag from Emmy London that Kate is such a fan of that we’ve spotted her carrying it in nearly every colour way over the years. The Natasha clutch features a simple sleek envelope design making it a chic addition to all your evening outfits. Plus, there’s a removable crossbody chain in case you want to go handsfree.

4. Asprey London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, while visiting the Royal Masden in Chelsea, Kate was spotted carrying a burgundy bag by British accessories brand, Asprey. Her top handle style appeared to be a custom version of the Wiltshire bag made especially for the Princess, however we think the original is just as good if you want a similar look and feel.

5. Aspinal of London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’re probably seeing a theme here, as last on this list, is another iconic British accessories brand, Aspinal of London. Known for their timeless leather designs, Aspinal creates high quality accessories that exude elegance. The Mini Mayfair is a firm favourite of Kate’s but we could also see her carrying the Luna to more formal events for a modern feel.