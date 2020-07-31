Royal fans are saying Meghan dropped an early hint about her engagement by wearing this

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually got engaged earlier than we thought, after falling in love pretty much instantly on their sweet first date.

This was revealed in an extract of their much-talked about unauthorised biography by royal correspondents and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, named Finding Freedom.

According to the book, the couple actually got engaged in August 2017, before announcing it to the world in November 2017.

Now royal fans are saying that an outfit she wore at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September of that year might have been a hint, though it’s admittedly a little far fetched.

She attended the games with Harry, and wore one of her signature white shirt and jeans outfit. The white shirt was by her designer friend Misha Nonoo, and is one of her best-selling styles.

It also happens to be called ‘the husband’ shirt, which is why fans are saying it was a subtle hint at their engagement.

Of course this could all be a coincidence, but given that Meghan likes to wear piece of jewellery with a special significance, it may also be a sign.