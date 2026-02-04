As is my new year tradition, January and February weekends are kept clear for quiet days and nights in, DIY home improvements and clear-outs. It was during my beauty stash detox that I lined up each of my hairbrushes in order to make an audit. Reader, it was at this point that I clutched my pearls in disgust. Not because of the number of brushes that I've accumulated over the years, but the filth that seems to have gathered amongst the bristles.

We all know that we should clean our makeup brushes more often, but hairbrushes? I can honestly tell you that I have never cleaned a hairbrush in my life. And it shows. I was so horrified, I immediately emailed Trichologist, Stylist and Colourist Jade Summers. I wanted to know how to clean your hairbrush and how often this event should take place. Here's what she had to say...

How to clean your hairbrush

Turns out the most effective way to keep your brushes clean is to remove any trapped hair after each use, as this helps prevent build-up. Thankfully, I do this every time I brush my hair. "I recommend using a metal pin-tail comb and gently sliding the tail down into the base of the bristles, then lifting upwards to remove the hair," says Summers. "This helps prevent sebum (the hair’s natural oils) and residue from being pushed deeper into the brush. Because it’s metal, it’s also very easy to sanitise between uses." She says you can get your hands on purpose-made tools too, which help remove hair and debris.

Once the hair has been removed, you can clean the brush. She says those with synthetic or nylon bristles can be soaked in warm water with a small amount of gentle shampoo for five to ten minutes. "This helps loosen oils, styling product residue, and everyday debris such as lint and dust. Lightly scrub the bristles with a clean toothbrush, rinse thoroughly, and allow the brush to air dry completely before using again.

"Brushes made with natural fibres, such as boar bristles, or those with wooden handles, need a gentler approach and should not be soaked. Instead, lightly dip just the bristles into warm water with a gentle shampoo, avoiding the base and handle, as excess moisture can damage wood or loosen the brush pad over time."

Once you've washed your brush, leave it to air dry completely before using it again. Summer warns that microorganisms thrive in warm, damp environments.

Summers says that in salon and professional settings, sanitising hairbrushes after each use is necessary to prevent cross-contamination between clients. She says that whilst that's not strictly needed at home, you can use makeup brush disinfectant sprays. "Rather than spraying disinfectant directly onto the brush, it’s best to apply it to a microfibre cloth and gently wipe the bristles. This gives better control, helps prevent over-saturation, and keeps the brush hygienic without compromising its longevity."

How often should you clean your hairbrush?

Hair should be removed from your brush every time you use it, so if you brush your hair every day then daily care is needed. However, "a deeper clean should be done every one to two weeks for regularly used brushes", which can stretch to once a month for those brushes that you use less frequently.

"If you use a lot of styling products, have an oilier scalp, or experience scalp conditions such as dandruff or seborrhoeic dermatitis, brushes will accumulate sebum and residue more quickly and should be cleaned more frequently," says Summers. "These conditions are associated with an overgrowth of Malassezia yeast (a naturally occurring yeast on the scalp), which thrives in oily environments, making regular brush hygiene particularly important."

What is the grey fuzz on my hairbrush?

As vile as this sounds, what I noticed most about my brushes was a layer of grey fuzz in the bristles. "That greyish build-up commonly seen on hairbrushes is a combination of lint and dust from the environment, sebum, microscopic skin scale, and styling product residue. When brushes aren’t cleaned regularly, this build-up is simply brushed back through freshly washed hair and onto the hair and scalp."

Something that I had completely overlooked was how I store my brushes, something that Summers says is common. "Keeping hairbrushes in a drawer or cupboard helps protect them from everyday dust and lint, allowing them to stay cleaner for longer between washes."

What happens if you don’t clean your hairbrush?

"Using a dirty hairbrush can reintroduce oil, flakes, product residue, and microorganisms back onto clean hair and the scalp," Summers explains. "Over time, this can cause hair to feel dull or greasy more quickly and may exacerbate scalp irritation, particularly for those prone to dandruff or seborrhoeic dermatitis."

How often should you change your hairbrush?

I've had some of my hairbrushes for years. I noticed one that I've had since before I had my son—he'll be seven this year. Summers says that a good-quality hairbrush can last you years, but it does need to be cleaned and maintained properly. "If the bristles are bent, cracked, no longer return to shape, or the base is deteriorating, it’s time to replace it. As a rule, most people should reassess their hairbrush every one to two years."