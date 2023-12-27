I'm going to admit, even I'm a bit exhausted by all of the hair trends that have come our way over the past 12 months. But I have good news, the hair trends of 2024 are set to be easier to keep up with, less fleeting and more classic. While 2023 beauty trends saw micro-moments galore (like the ghost cut and linen blonde), 2024 is set to see a return to the classic styles that promote versatility and wearability. Just like the make-up trends and nail trends also set to dominate 2024, the upcoming hair trends lean into timeless styles that can be adapted for everyone.

To get to the bottom of what sorts of haircuts, hair colours and hairstyles we're set to see over the next 12 months, I spoke with some of the world's leading hair experts – from hairdressers and stylists to colourists. So, without keeping you guessing any longer, here are the 8 hair trends to have on your radar in 2024.

1. Bespoke bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know, I know – bobs are already everywhere. But 2024 is going to see a more bespoke bob come to light, in contrast to the more prescriptive styles we saw in 2023."2024 is about statement hair, chopped effortless styles [like] jaw-length bobs, which are versatile. Go for a consultation [for your stylist] to show you how the bob can work for you," says Dale Herne, hair stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia.

The best thing about the 2024 bob is that you can wear it however you like. "Depending on your hair texture, you can really play around with the style. Wear it sleek or wavy and rounded – you can play around to create a lift in the hair where you need it. A chop like this is a great way to welcome 2024," says celebrity hairstylist and brand founder, Andrew Fitzsimons.

And as for styling your bespoke bob, you can do as you please. "A curly bob puts curls front and centre, offering a simple, yet elegant style," says Louis Driver, Senior Stylist at Bleach London. While Samuel Broadbent, hair stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia says you can wear your bob "slicked back for an edgy look with a touch of class, or embrace a casual messy texture". The beauty of this cut is that how you wear it is entirely up to you.

2. Expensive hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've seen expensive-looking beauty edging its way onto the scene in recent months, and it's going to hit the mainstream in 2024. Forget undone, just-rolled-out-of-bed looks (that are actually very time consuming to execute), this year it's all about luxe, polished finishes. "The whole idea of 'effortless', takes a lot of effort, but it's about having hair that looks super healthy, and shine is a major part of that. It's all about understated glamour," says Antoinette Beenders, Senior Vice President of Global Artistry at Aveda. And while this sounds high-maintenance, I can assure you it's not – it's just about asking for the right thing in the salon.

"Velvet hair is one of the most asked-for looks at present," says Maxine Heale, hair colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "It offers the same things velvet offers: deep, rich and tonal, with a slight shimmer to create a luxe finish. It can be adapted for light blondes to your deepest brunettes." While this colour job requires expert hands to pick the right tones for depth and dimension, you're also going to find help in glosses.

Antoinette explains: "There's another level of shine coming for 2024. I do a double gloss [after treatment]. I curated it myself, but if you want a really gorgeous shine, I take a colourless gloss treatment and do two applications on top of each other. If you want to, you can ask for a bit of gold or warmth to be added – you can get your stylist to customise the treatment to you."

3. Red alert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to colour, red is set to have a moment. "Red is here to stay," says Louis. And it works for all hair types and styles. "It's set to be one of the hottest trends for curly hair in 2024. Whether vivid or muted, it adds a fun, bold and dynamic look [through] enhancing texture, shine and volume."

Whether you fancy an apricot red, a copper red or a fiery red, the good news is you don't have to commit to something too permanent. "For the non-committal types, there are lots of semi-permanents available that you can play around with," he adds.

4. Adorned braids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Protective styles are set to really have a moment in 2024, according to celebrity hair stylist, Charlotte Mensah. "Braids are more in than ever. [They] have remained popular for decades because they give Black women a level of freedom through many styles," she says.

And this year, we're set to see braid adornments take centre stage. "From jumbo, micro, pencil size, extra long, knotless, rope twist to cornrows with adornments such as pearls and beads", Charlotte says we're going to see it all.

5. Volumised layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In further revolt against yesteryear's 'effortlessly undone' hair, 2024 is set to see a volume revival. "Volumising layers are going to make a splash in 2024," says Andrew. "What I love about these layers is that they naturally add volume throughout, depending on your natural hair texture, which is something that I am very passionate about people embracing."

Where your stylist cuts in the layers will make a difference to the final look. "Depending on your curl type, you can start your layers a little higher by your nose or lower by your chin – consult with your stylist to see what works best," he adds.

6. Maple butter blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, I vowed not to include a single food-related colour trend in this round up, but it seems I'd be missing something if I didn't mention maple butter blonde. Yep, this one is set to be everywhere next year. "As seen on Rihanna, this deliciously warm (but not too warm) colour, intertwined with ribbons of flaxen to add glossy dimension and reflection, allows for a look that suits the 'I like warm but not orange, please' lovers," says Marley Xavier, hair colourist at Hershesons Belgravia.