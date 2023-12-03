'The Stevie' is the 70s-inspired haircut we anticipate we'll be seeing everywhere in 2024

Some classic and timeless haircuts from decades past, like the nineties bob, will probably never go out of style. The same can also be said of the seventies shag haircut, as a newer iteration has emerged recently—a look we’re calling 'the Stevie' haircut.

Now, credit where credit’s due, it was actually Marie Claire’s Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, who came up with this name in a nod to the great seventies (hair) icon, Stevie Nicks. But, knowing how much I love writing about hair trends, she passed this gem on to me as part of this guide to the seventies-inspired look that’s set to be everywhere in 2024.

For a professional's insights on the need-to-knows on recreating it, I asked a hairdresser at a leading salon for their insights. Here’s what you need to know about the Stevie haircut...

What is the Stevie haircut?

Dakota Johnson is a great example of the Stevie haircut; it’s all about a slightly lived-in, grown-out look on longer length hair. According to Mark Smith, senior stylist at John Frieda Salons, this look is a long shag haircut similar to those popular in the mid-seventies. Confirming its namesake, he says: “Stevie Nicks had a great version.”

The modern Stevie cut still has the movement that characterizes a shag cut, but you can see that the layers are longer and the style doesn't have quite as much body as the classic seventies look.

(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for World Class Canada)

Who is the Stevie haircut good for?

The good news is that longer hairstyles, particularly with grown-out layers like the Stevie, suit pretty much any face shape. “[This style] is all about the fringe, really, so your hairdresser needs to work out if you have the right root movement and enough hair [around] the hairline area to be able to pull this off,” Smith says.

However, "This can suit all longer length hair, textures and face shapes—you can do different versions of the fringe to [make the style] suit you," he adds. If you don’t want to commit to the full fringe, curtain bangs also work well on a longer seventies-esque shag haircut—plus they’re a lower maintenance haircut.

The best Stevie haircut inspiration

How to style the Stevie haircut

The Stevie is all about the fringe, so this is your starting point when styling this haircut—Smith recommends using a hair dryer and brush to style the fringe, before moving on to the sides of the cut. However, there are no hard or fast rules, and you can style a longer layered style however you like.

To recreate the look seen on Dakota Johnson, unless your hair is naturally straight or only has the slightest wave to it, you’ll probably need to dry the hair smoothly first before adding in the movement. "To add volume and a bend, you can use a large hot tong to create some sexy waves,” Smith adds. “Finish with a texture spray like Sam McKnight’s Cool Girl." Wearing a shag haircut curly is also a great look.