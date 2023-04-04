14 looks that prove copper-red hair is the most wearable colour trend of 2023

We're not sure about you, but with spring officially here, we're getting the itch to switch our hairstyles up. In a bid to find some inspiration, we've been looking at all of the biggest hair trends of 2023 (opens in new tab). We've pondered over the awkward bob (opens in new tab), paid close attention to the lob hairstyle (opens in new tab) and even contemplated the butterfly cut (opens in new tab). When it comes to haircuts, we've got plenty of food for thought.

However, when it comes to colour, there's only one thing on our minds—and that's all things red. So far this year, we've seen red hair come back in with bang. Most notably, copper tones of red. In fact, Clearpay (opens in new tab) has seen a particular spike in customers opting for vibrant copper palettes. New data shows a 71% increase in sales of copper hair dye, year of year.

"Copper has evolved way beyond the standard classic, bright copper look we know and love. It can suit anyone and any trend," says Harriet Muldoon, (opens in new tab) Redken (opens in new tab) advocate and Senior Colourist at Larry King (opens in new tab). "This season, I've found a lot of blondes wanting a long lasting finish—peach with a punch. Brunettes are suiting a slightly more burnt orange tone. For anyone nervous about trying copper, starting with a gloss on top of a copper blonde is always a good place to start," she adds.

And not only is copper-red hair impressively versatile, it's also easier to care for than ever before. Coloured red hair has historically been difficult to maintain—red pigment fades quicker than most others. However, new product technologies mean this isn't necessarily the case anymore. How? Between-appointment glosses are sure to help keep vibrancy. "I always recommend my clients come in for a Redken Shades EQ gloss (opens in new tab) between colour appointments to maintain vibrancy and keep shine," advises Muldoon.

Feeling tempted by copper-red tones? Keep scrolling for all of the celebrity inspiration you could possibly ask for.

1. Emma Chamberlain

What Emma Chamberlain does, we follow. This nineties-style, copper bob is the epitome of cool.

2. Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron’s iconic length but in a stunning cherry red is just perfection. Sleek, lengthy and lightly waved, when it comes to this look, it’s certainly the way to make her hair the main event.

3. Ice Spice

Ice Spice has been rocking reddish, copper hair for as long as we can remember. We adore that she embraces Afro curls.

4. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner surprised us with copper hair for the Prada runway show back in 2022, and we are still obsessed. Mid-length with light layers, it was the perfect move to kickstart the copper-red hair trend.

5. Megan Fox

We have Megan Fox to thank for the major return of copper-red hair to the colour trend lists. At the Vanity Fair Oscar's After Party earlier this year, Fox debuted her mid-length copper-red style, and we're here for it.

6. SZA

SZA recently blessed us with a red-hair look for a SKIMS photo shoot, but this wasn't her first time rocking a copper-red colour. A couple of years ago, she shared this slick look to her Instagram, and we never forgot it.

7. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has been on the copper-red hair trend since day one. Styled with big, bouncy curls and paired with a fierce red lip, this look is flawless.

8. Crystal Reed

American actress Crystal Reed recently took to Instagram to show off her wine-red hair in the golden hour sun. Complemented by a rosy, red lip and red floral background she is clearly indulging in the red vibes this spring.

9. LaLa Anthony

LaLa Anthony's super-long, tousled red hair is giving us all of the inspo and ideas.

10. Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s hair coloured in a copper red with choppy layers is just stunning—we love it.

11. Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch goes all out when it comes to red. She took to Insta to pose in a red dress, with red nails and beautifully bouncy copper-red curls. We think she loves red, but we love it on her more.

12. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith has got our attention with these floor-length red braids. Jorja really told her hair stylist long and she meant long. And as for the colour? Beyond beautiful.

13. Emma Stone

Emma has nailed the copper hair look, as usual. We're major fans of this light-toned look on her.

14. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has been rocking her long, copper-red hair since the early 2000s. This super-glam, blow-out look is serving major Hollywood vibes in all of the right ways.