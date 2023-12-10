'Bow stacking' is the new hair trend that social-media experts are predicting to be *major* news in 2024

A new year means a whole 12 months of new make-up and hair trends. 2023 has certainly had its fair share, from pumpkin spice hair to the continuation of skinimalism and skincare make-up hybrids, and trend forecasters are already speculating what 2024 will bring. Hair accessories have long been a fun and chic way to elevate a hairstyle and, according to Pinterest, next year will be all about bow stacking—AKA bows all over our outfits and, naturally, in our hair.

According to the 2024 Pinterest Predicts report, "Millennials and Gen Z will adorn their outfits, shoes, hair and jewelry with this oh-so-delicate detail. Bow large or bow small, next year brings bows for all." Searches in the app for "bow aesthetic" increased by 55% and "bow outfit" by 190% between September 2021 and August 2023. Whether you opt for an oversized bow or lots of small ones in your hair, this is the hair accessory trend to know about.

Now, I may not be someone who personally wears hair accessories that often, but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate a chicly-styled bow, scrunchie or headband. With the new year just a few short weeks away, I’ve collated some of the best hair bow inspiration from social media, plus some hair accessories that you can shop now for a bow stacking look.

