Some of the best hairdressers out there just told me these 6 hair colour trends will be huge in 2024

I love hair trends and find them fascinating; both cutting and colouring hair are arts. But it feels as though there have been a lot more of them on the go this year, something that will realistically continue with the impending 2024 hair colour trends and viral hairstyles. From caramelised hair to linen blonde, we've seen it all.

There’s been quite a bit of talk recently about the current high speed, revolving door nature of beauty trends, fuelled in no small part by TikTok. I’m in no way against trends coming out of social media—it can be a great tool for sharing information and, specifically to beauty, discovering new products and services. But, as a consumer, it can be hard not to be a bit sceptical about just how long the current haircut or colour du jour will stay popular.

Fortunately, most weeks I speak to colourists who are not only tapped into the trends seen on social media and at fashion weeks around the world, but who actually see those emerging in salons, too. Below they’ve explained six key breakout hair colour trends that they think will be even more popular at the start of 2024.

The 2024 hair colour trends to know about, according to hairdressers

1. Cherry red

“Red hair is still going to be super popular in 2024, but bolder,” says Harriet Muldoon, senior colourist at Larry King. “Think more red, more vibrant—a cherry, plum vibe.” Dua Lipa is a great example of this look.

Hairdresser and trend forecaster Tom Smith has also tipped cherry red as a key 2024 hair colour trend, noting that it sits at the cooler end of the red spectrum. “Copper tones lean to one side (golden-toned reds) while violet tones lean to the other (cool-toned reds),” he explains. “The exact undertone of ‘cherry’ is closer to the cooler side, and so typically suits those with warmer, more golden-toned complexions due to the flattering contrast in tone. Those with very cool undertones may feel more comfortable shifting slightly towards the warmer side of red, which is less cherry and more towards true red with a hint of copper.”

2. Milk tea brunette

“Milk tea brunette can be an all-over global matte ash grey brunette, created on bleached hair and then toned to its muted colour," says Nicole Kahlani, senior stylist at Bleach London. "It is a high-maintenance colour, as its tone easily fades off because of its artificial appearance. It is also seen in a balayage highlight effect for more depth and dimension, as seen on Pink Pantheress and many K-pop stars."

3. Golden and caramel-toned blondes

Caramelised hair has been having a moment and Nicole says that "golden, sandy shades of blonde" are also proving popular as we head into 2024. "[Think] early 2000s Jessica Alba," she says. "Created by lifting all of the hair, [this is] a more uniform blonde with a light root smudge to soften and create a natural effect. It can warm your skin tone to give a sunkissed look, as seen on Rihanna."

4. Red-toned brunettes

"Red tones of brunette, such as chocolate cherry and burnt crimson, will also be popular in the same way that cowgirl copper was popular in 2023,” Tom says. “Hot red hair is a bold choice and another trending shade for 2024, but for those who want a softer, slightly more natural-looking alternative, the brunette version with red tones will be very popular."

5. Deep ink tones

Dark brunette or black hair with a blue tone is a huge trend that more than one colourist I've heard from has touted as a key trend for 2024—with #blueblack hair sitting at 73.3m views on TikTok at the time of writing. Dubbed "Glossed Ink" by Redken ambassador Larry King and "Midnight Navy" by Matrix ambassador Zoë Irwin, this inky-blue, almost gothic quality is set to be a hugely popular look into next year.

6. Muted taupe

As Tom notes, next year will see lots of different brunette shades become popular again, featuring subtle variations in tone. "Muted taupe will be a great choice for next year for those who prefer cooler or neutral brunette shades," he says. "There’s something innocent and pure about this shade of brunette, which sits alongside mushroom browns as a prettier, more sparkly alternative."