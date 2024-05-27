No matter your age , style or hair type, it’s impossible to ignore the bob haircut renaissance that’s currently taking hold. From the chic hollywood bob to low-maintenance relaxed bob styles , short cuts are most definitely in with more of us than ever reaching for the scissors (including A-listers like Gigi Hadid who entered the bob game earlier this year).

“Bob cuts are experiencing a resurgence due to their timeless appeal and versatility,” says Darren Fowler, Founder of Fowler35 and Kérastase global ambassador. “We have seen [new styles] every season from the French to the Italian to the midi bob and now the macro bob. With its effortless elegance and universal appeal, this trend shows no signs of slowing down.”

If you haven’t been tempted to take the chop yet, the latest bob trend, the macro bob, may just convince you, as it’s the perfect high-impact take on the short cut. To get all the details on the new must-have style, I quizzed Fowler on everything you need to know to achieve the look, from what to ask for at the salon to how to style the macro bob at home. Keep scrolling for all the details…

So, what is the macro bob?

“Unlike traditional bobs, the macro bob features longer lengths and subtle layering, creating a soft and effortless look,” Says Fowler. “Its versatility lies in its ability to complement various face shapes and hair textures with ease. It’s all in the haircut which can be caught with a razor or scissors to give very different effects and textures. When visiting the salon, ask your stylist for a macro bob with longer layers and seamless blending. Be sure to communicate your desired length and texture preferences to ensure the perfect result.”

Macro bob inspiration

A post shared by Евгения Ревенко (@evgenia.revenko) A photo posted by on

The side parting is officially back and it's a great way to add volume and lift to a macro bob.

A post shared by Bella Sabo (@bellasabo_) A photo posted by on

The macro bob relies on long layers to frame the face and create soft movement.

A post shared by Nojoud - نجود الرميحي (@nojoud_alrumaihi) A photo posted by on

Work with your hair’s natural texture to create a look that feels personal to you.

A post shared by Lana Tarek (@iamlanatarek) A photo posted by on

If curls aren't your style, simply roll the brush under at the ends for a sleek full look.

How to style the macro bob

The key to achieving this look is all in the styling, as you want to work with your hair’s natural texture to create serious volume and movement. Think of the macro bob as a 90’s blowout in bob form, offering a glamorous look that is big, bouncy and beautiful.

“Styling the macro bob at home is simple yet effective,” says Fowler. “For a sleek look, blow-dry your hair straight using a round brush and a great smoothing, shine-enhancing hair oil. I love the new Elixir Ultime Refill from Kérastase for adding shine and for the perfect sleek look." By using a round brush, you can build up volume at the root for serious lift, shaping the hair as it dries.

"Then, for added texture, use a curling iron to create loose waves," says Fowler. I love ghd's tong which has a large barrel for soft waves. I’d also suggest setting the look with a flexible hairspray for hold and movement that won’t weigh hair down.