In need of some hair inspo? Celebrity hair trends are a great source for exactly that, whether you want hairstyle ideas for an upcoming date in the diary or need inspiration for a fresh new haircut.

And if ever there's a time to get such inspiration, it's now. Between fashion month and awards season, the first few months of the year are when celebrities are out in full force—most recently showcasing their Oscars 2024 beauty looks on the red carpet.

In other words, now is the best time to see which hairstyles are proving most popular among some of the world’s most famous faces. Ahead, I analyse seven key celebrity hair trends that the A-list have been making a case for this year so far, from sculpted up-dos to vintage Hollywood hair.

The 7 celebrity hair trends to know about for 2024

1. Sculpted hair

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Red carpet events are a great opportunity for the stars’ hairstylists to showcase their creativity, and to that end, sculpted hair is proving popular this year. Lupita Nyong’o’s hairstylist, Vernon François, designed an afro fascinator for her Oscars red-carpet look, while Florence Pugh stepped out with a half-up style complete with a finger-wave-meets-quiff detail for the BAFTAs.

2. The bob

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The sheer volume of trending variations has calmed down a little from last year’s influx, but the bob is clearly still popular among celebs in 2024. The two particularly on-trend styles seem to be the boy bob, à la America Ferrera or Carey Mulligan, or rounded layers like Ayo Edebiri, above.

3. The anti-bob

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

At the risk of contradicting myself, while the bob is still one of the most popular haircuts RN, it isn’t pulling all the hair trend focus this year. The 'anti-bob' is seeing a resurgence of ultra-long hairstyles on the red carpet. You need only look at recent red carpet appearances from Margot Robbie, Simone Ashley, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah and Emma Stone (you get the idea) for proof.

4. Old Hollywood hair

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

(Image credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, alright, Old Hollywood glamour goes hand in hand with celebrity red carpet events almost every year, so it's more of an enduring classic than a trend. But there have been so many great looks lately that I had to squeeze it in, you know? From Zendaya and Greta Lee’s heavy side-parted and ultra-shiny curved styles to Sydney Sweeney’s modern Marilyn moment, the stars did not disappoint on the vintage glamour front.

5. Braided buns

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The bun is a staple of the red carpet and several celebrities have opted for a classic take by incorporating plaited or braided detailing into their looks of late. Lily Gladstone’s side-parted Golden Globes look and Emily Blunt’s slightly undone take for the Oscars are two excellent examples.

6. All the reds

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

A-listers play no small part in making the biggest 2024 hair colour trends, well, trends.