With awards season officially over, these are the iconic celebrity hair trends worth taking to the salon

From sculpted hair to the anti-bob

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lucy Abbersteen
By Lucy Abbersteen
published

In need of some hair inspo? Celebrity hair trends are a great source for exactly that, whether you want hairstyle ideas for an upcoming date in the diary or need inspiration for a fresh new haircut. 

And if ever there's a time to get such inspiration, it's now. Between fashion month and awards season, the first few months of the year are when celebrities are out in full force—most recently showcasing their Oscars 2024 beauty looks on the red carpet. 

In other words, now is the best time to see which hairstyles are proving most popular among some of the world’s most famous faces. Ahead, I analyse seven key celebrity hair trends that the A-list have been making a case for this year so far, from sculpted up-dos to vintage Hollywood hair. 

1. Sculpted hair

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Red carpet events are a great opportunity for the stars’ hairstylists to showcase their creativity, and to that end, sculpted hair is proving popular this year. Lupita Nyong’o’s hairstylist, Vernon François, designed an afro fascinator for her Oscars red-carpet look, while Florence Pugh stepped out with a half-up style complete with a finger-wave-meets-quiff detail for the BAFTAs

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

ARKIVE The Veil Hairspray
Arkive The Veil Hairspray

2. The bob

America Ferrera at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The sheer volume of trending variations has calmed down a little from last year’s influx, but the bob is clearly still popular among celebs in 2024. The two particularly on-trend styles seem to be the boy bob, à la America Ferrera or Carey Mulligan, or rounded layers like Ayo Edebiri, above. 

ghd Creative Curl Wand
ghd Creative Curl Wand

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk

3. The anti-bob

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Simone Ashley attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

At the risk of contradicting myself, while the bob is still one of the most popular haircuts RN, it isn’t pulling all the hair trend focus this year. The 'anti-bob' is seeing a resurgence of ultra-long hairstyles on the red carpet. You need only look at recent red carpet appearances from Margot Robbie, Simone Ashley, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah and Emma Stone (you get the idea) for proof. 

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment

4. Old Hollywood hair

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Greta Lee arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024

(Image credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, alright, Old Hollywood glamour goes hand in hand with celebrity red carpet events almost every year, so it's more of an enduring classic than a trend. But there have been so many great looks lately that I had to squeeze it in, you know? From Zendaya and Greta Lee’s heavy side-parted and ultra-shiny curved styles to Sydney Sweeney’s modern Marilyn moment, the stars did not disappoint on the vintage glamour front. 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Drybar The Wrap Party Curling and Styling Wand

Drybar The Wrap Party Curling and Styling Wand

5. Braided buns

Lily Gladstone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The bun is a staple of the red carpet and several celebrities have opted for a classic take by incorporating plaited or braided detailing into their looks of late. Lily Gladstone’s side-parted Golden Globes look and Emily Blunt’s slightly undone take for the Oscars are two excellent examples. 

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray

6. All the reds

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

A-listers play no small part in making the biggest 2024 hair colour trends, well, trends.