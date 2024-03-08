As fashion month concludes, I can confirm these 11 beauty trends will be *everywhere* from here on out

Consider this your street style beauty report

Fashion week beauty trends Vilma Sjoberg wearing the teal beauty trend at NYFW AW24
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
published

As the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion month season comes to an end, there’s one thing I can say for sure: this season we have been treated to a veritable feast of beauty inspiration. While the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris no doubt served some exceptional looks and make- up artists pushed the boundaries (case in point: Thomas De Kluyver’s floral brows at Simone Rocha), as somebody very much into the here and now when it comes to beauty trends, I was personally seeking inspiration from the more wearable street style trends.

From rich, 90s-toned nudes swept across lips, eyes and cheekbones to TikTok’s cherry-cola lip, the make-up trends this season were big and bold. But, that’s not to say there wasn’t space for more minimalist styles too. Taking inspiration straight from the catwalks of Proenza Shoueler and Erdem, barely-there bases also had a moment on the streets of Paris, bow stacking made its mark as a dominating hair trend in nearly every city.

So, if you’re wondering what beauty trends to have on your radar for the season ahead, I’ve rounded up the best fashion week beauty trends showcased on the streets this Autumn/Winter 2024 season. Keep scrolling to see them all...

1. 90s nudes

Brooks Nader wearing 90's inspired nude makeup look at MFW AW24

Taking inspo from the 90s supers, soft, smokey beauty looks in beige and brown tones were a winner this season. To achieve the nostalgic feel, matte finishes are a must taken across the eyes, contours of the cheeks and across the lips. Lean into the look by keeping blush minimal and adding a flick of liner.

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 KVD Beauty Shade and Light Face Contour Refillable Palette
KVD Beauty Shade and Light Face Contour Refillable Palette

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede® Lipstick in Erin
Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Erin

2. Ruby lips

Tamu McPherson wearing the red lip beauty trend at PFW AW24

If you take one thing away from this trend report, it’s that the red lip is well and truly back (if it ever really left, that is). Rich rubies and cherry-pie tones were the most worn shades, however tangerine-toned reds also made an appearance. Finishes were all on show too, from glossy to ultra-matte, so don’t feel confined to one style. 

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil in Kiss Me Deadly
Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil in Kiss Me Deadly

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen

3. The hair flick

Thylane Blondeau wearing the hair flick beauty trend at PFW AW24

When it came to hair trends, polished looks reigned supreme, providing a contrast to the more relaxed hairstyles sported in previous years. 60s-style flicked-out ends were incorporated into all hair lengths, from the it-girl scandi bob to bust-length styles, while centre partings gave the look a modern twist.

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Drybar High Tops Self-grip Rollers
Drybar High Tops Self-grip Rollers

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Kevin.Murphy Session Spray Flex
Kevin.Murphy Session Spray Flex

4. Bow stacking

Callisto wearing the baby bows beauty trend at PFW AW24

2023 was officially the year of the bow and, it’s a trend that’s showing no sign of stopping, as Pinterest named bow stacking as one of their biggest hair trends of 2024. Instead of oversized statement styles, face-framing baby bows were the favourite among the fashion month street style set, paired with mini braids or worn alone for a girlish look.

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 H&M 2-pack bow-decorated hair grips - Black - Ladies | H&M GB 3 2-pack bow-decorated hair grips
H&M 2-pack bow-decorated hair grips

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Free People Mona Mini Bow Set Of 2
Free People Mona Mini Bow Set Of 2

5. Teal Appeal

Vilma Sjoberg wearing the teal eyeshadow beauty trend NYFW AW24

While colourful beauty looks were few and far between this fashion month, there was one hue that kept cropping up: teal blue. Spotted as a wash of colour across the lid, as well as in more angled eyeliner looks, it was the breakout eyeshadow shade of the season.

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Sephora Collection Coloful Contour Eye Pencil in Peacock Blue
Sephora Collection Coloful Contour Eye Pencil in Peacock Blue

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Blue & Green
Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Blue & Green

6. Beach waves

Fer Millán Delaroière wears the beach waves beauty trend at MFW AW24

Beachy waves may have felt in contrast to the February weather and the autumn/winter collections being shown on the catwalk but that didn’t stop many influencers and street stylers opting for them on the FROW. To achieve the look, work with your hair's natural texture, either spritzing a wave spray, or, for curly or afro hair types, using a waving tool to manipulate the sharp bends. 

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Ouai Wave Spray
Ouai Wave Spray

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Beauty Works Waver
Beauty Works Waver

7. Cherry cola lips

Malvika Sheth wearing the cherry cola lip beauty trend at PFW AW24

TikTok beauty trends are a dime a dozen these days and it can be hard to know which ones are going to take hold away from the screen. One success story, it seems, is the cherry cola lip, which was being sported in every city. Featuring a black or dark red lip liner and glossy red interior, it’s a high impact look that's surprisingly easy to create.

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Huda Beauty Lip Contour in Very Berry
Huda Beauty Lip Contour in Very Berry

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Kosas Wet Lip Oil in Jaws
Kosas Wet Lip Oil in Jaws

8. Barely-there base

Sarah Lysander wearing the barely there base beauty trend at PFW AW24

Natural, barely-there base was a huge trend on the catwalk this season (just look to Chloé's make-up-free vibe), however many were already getting ahead of it and opting for ultra-light bases on the streets, too. To tap into the look, leave skin bare and simply use a light concealer to touch up any blemishes, or apply a skin tint with your fingers for a light, sheer coverage. 

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint and Brighten
Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint and Brighten