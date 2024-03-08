As the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion month season comes to an end, there’s one thing I can say for sure: this season we have been treated to a veritable feast of beauty inspiration. While the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris no doubt served some exceptional looks and make- up artists pushed the boundaries (case in point: Thomas De Kluyver’s floral brows at Simone Rocha), as somebody very much into the here and now when it comes to beauty trends, I was personally seeking inspiration from the more wearable street style trends.

From rich, 90s-toned nudes swept across lips, eyes and cheekbones to TikTok’s cherry-cola lip, the make-up trends this season were big and bold. But, that’s not to say there wasn’t space for more minimalist styles too. Taking inspiration straight from the catwalks of Proenza Shoueler and Erdem, barely-there bases also had a moment on the streets of Paris, bow stacking made its mark as a dominating hair trend in nearly every city.

So, if you’re wondering what beauty trends to have on your radar for the season ahead, I’ve rounded up the best fashion week beauty trends showcased on the streets this Autumn/Winter 2024 season. Keep scrolling to see them all...

1. 90s nudes

Taking inspo from the 90s supers, soft, smokey beauty looks in beige and brown tones were a winner this season. To achieve the nostalgic feel, matte finishes are a must taken across the eyes, contours of the cheeks and across the lips. Lean into the look by keeping blush minimal and adding a flick of liner.

KVD Beauty Shade and Light Face Contour Refillable Palette £43 at Lookfantastic Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Erin £30 at Sephora

2. Ruby lips

If you take one thing away from this trend report, it’s that the red lip is well and truly back (if it ever really left, that is). Rich rubies and cherry-pie tones were the most worn shades, however tangerine-toned reds also made an appearance. Finishes were all on show too, from glossy to ultra-matte, so don’t feel confined to one style.

3. The hair flick

When it came to hair trends, polished looks reigned supreme, providing a contrast to the more relaxed hairstyles sported in previous years. 60s-style flicked-out ends were incorporated into all hair lengths, from the it-girl scandi bob to bust-length styles, while centre partings gave the look a modern twist.

4. Bow stacking

2023 was officially the year of the bow and, it’s a trend that’s showing no sign of stopping, as Pinterest named bow stacking as one of their biggest hair trends of 2024. Instead of oversized statement styles, face-framing baby bows were the favourite among the fashion month street style set, paired with mini braids or worn alone for a girlish look.

5. Teal Appeal

While colourful beauty looks were few and far between this fashion month, there was one hue that kept cropping up: teal blue. Spotted as a wash of colour across the lid, as well as in more angled eyeliner looks, it was the breakout eyeshadow shade of the season.

Sephora Collection Coloful Contour Eye Pencil in Peacock Blue £9.99 at Sephora Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Blue & Green £27 at Boots

6. Beach waves

Beachy waves may have felt in contrast to the February weather and the autumn/winter collections being shown on the catwalk but that didn’t stop many influencers and street stylers opting for them on the FROW. To achieve the look, work with your hair's natural texture, either spritzing a wave spray, or, for curly or afro hair types, using a waving tool to manipulate the sharp bends.

7. Cherry cola lips

TikTok beauty trends are a dime a dozen these days and it can be hard to know which ones are going to take hold away from the screen. One success story, it seems, is the cherry cola lip, which was being sported in every city. Featuring a black or dark red lip liner and glossy red interior, it’s a high impact look that's surprisingly easy to create.

8. Barely-there base

Natural, barely-there base was a huge trend on the catwalk this season (just look to Chloé's make-up-free vibe), however many were already getting ahead of it and opting for ultra-light bases on the streets, too. To tap into the look, leave skin bare and simply use a light concealer to touch up any blemishes, or apply a skin tint with your fingers for a light, sheer coverage.