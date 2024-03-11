Top knots took over the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars
These celebrities stunned in top knots
When it came to beauty, we were in for a treat with the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Attendees and nominees went all out on their 2024 Oscars beauty looks, but there was one look that dominated the red carpet: top knots.
Every celebrity make their hairstyle their own with various braids and intricacies, all as beautiful as each other—and giving us plenty of inspo. Issa Rae wore a twisted knot updo, Emily Blunt opted for a braided bun and Gabrielle Union Wade a sleek top knot. Here are the best top knots seen on the red carpet this year.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae (and President Barbie) wore a beautifully intricate twisted updo that was slicked-back and as elegant as her gown.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was a total vision on the red carpet and that includes her hair. Celebrity hairstylist, Laini Reeves notes being inspired by Emily's Schiaparelli gown upon creating her “Grecian whimsical” editorial soft bun. Products used include Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris Brush and Invisible Hair Spray.
Gabrielle Union Wade
From the front, it looks like Gabrielle Union Wade only has a small, tight top knot but from the side you'll see that it's actually a high but long twisted bun. It's a lot more intricate than it looks with twists that intertwine beautifully.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox wore a pinned curl strutural bun that was complex and stunning—definitely not the kind of top knot I run out of the house wearing. It showed off her honey blonde hair beautifully.
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Perhaps the most regal bun on the carpet came from Ryan Michelle Bathe. Her top knot included a high bun highlighting her hair texture with a twisted braid at the base.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
