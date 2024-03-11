When it came to beauty, we were in for a treat with the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Attendees and nominees went all out on their 2024 Oscars beauty looks, but there was one look that dominated the red carpet: top knots.

Every celebrity make their hairstyle their own with various braids and intricacies, all as beautiful as each other—and giving us plenty of inspo. Issa Rae wore a twisted knot updo, Emily Blunt opted for a braided bun and Gabrielle Union Wade a sleek top knot. Here are the best top knots seen on the red carpet this year.

Issa Rae

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Shearer)

Issa Rae (and President Barbie) wore a beautifully intricate twisted updo that was slicked-back and as elegant as her gown.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Emily Blunt was a total vision on the red carpet and that includes her hair. Celebrity hairstylist, Laini Reeves notes being inspired by Emily's Schiaparelli gown upon creating her “Grecian whimsical” editorial soft bun. Products used include Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris Brush and Invisible Hair Spray.

Gabrielle Union Wade

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

From the front, it looks like Gabrielle Union Wade only has a small, tight top knot but from the side you'll see that it's actually a high but long twisted bun. It's a lot more intricate than it looks with twists that intertwine beautifully.

Laverne Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Laverne Cox wore a pinned curl strutural bun that was complex and stunning—definitely not the kind of top knot I run out of the house wearing. It showed off her honey blonde hair beautifully.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aliah Anderson)

Perhaps the most regal bun on the carpet came from Ryan Michelle Bathe. Her top knot included a high bun highlighting her hair texture with a twisted braid at the base.