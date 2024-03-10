If there's one night of the year to take inspiration from exceptional hair and beauty looks from, it's the Oscars. This year marks the 96th Annual Academy Awards and we are in for an absolute treat with the glam.

Although we all know the Academy Awards is all about excellence in cinema, I'm a beauty editor, so I'm looking focussing on impressive updos and standout smoky eyes. Luckily, attendees and this year's nominees walked the red carpet with some of the best hair and make-up looks we've seen in a while.

Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty Images / JC Olivera)

Billie Eilish's hair was big... real big. And I'm obsessed with it. She's retired her vibrant roots and embracing glossy jet-black lengths. She wore a glossy '90s nude lip and lots of blush to pair with it.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

Emma Stone's custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown was paired beautifully with a fresh, sheen pink lip.

Laverne Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

As soon as Laverne Cox stepped onto the red carpet, we were in for an evening of stunning hair and make-up. This swirled updo deserves awards of its own, especially when paired with this gold shimmer shadow and coral lip.

America Ferrera

(Image credit: Getty Images / Arturo Holmes)

America Ferrera was her best Barbie self at this year's Oscars where she's nominated for Best Supporting Role. She paired her dress with light pink make-up and a blunt bob.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

To show off Emily Blunt's impressive Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown, this chic braided updo. Her make-up was radiant and fresh with a light smoky eye and pink lips.

Issa Rae

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Shearer)

Issa Rae stuns with a tight topknot, dewy skin with a feline flick to accentuate her eyes and a neutral glossy lip.

Hailee Steinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Hailee Steinfeld confirmed that side partings aren't out and are firmed back in the spotlight. She paired her stunning gold and sky blue gown with a peachy eye and lip.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Anya Taylor-Joy's signature long, blonde hair was front and centre of her look on the red carpet this year. To keep her hair and gown the main focus, her lip was a pared-back but beautiful peach and subtle smoky eye.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Lupita Nyong'o gives us a lesson in not stopping the sparkle at your dress, take it to your body, face and hair, too. Glistening was the aim of Lupita's look and she pulls it off so well.

Quannah ChasingHorse

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner)

Alongside her Yidįįłto, Quannah ChasingHorse wore a vibrant red lip and matching eyeliner to complement her entire look. Oh, and a zig-zag parting, which we're adding to our hair inspo right away.

Kirsten Dunst

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Kirsten Dunst channelled old Hollywood glamour with voluminous blonde locks and true red lip.