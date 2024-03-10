The 2024 Oscars beauty looks are some of the best we've seen
These are the best looks so far
If there's one night of the year to take inspiration from exceptional hair and beauty looks from, it's the Oscars. This year marks the 96th Annual Academy Awards and we are in for an absolute treat with the glam.
Although we all know the Academy Awards is all about excellence in cinema, I'm a beauty editor, so I'm looking focussing on impressive updos and standout smoky eyes. Luckily, attendees and this year's nominees walked the red carpet with some of the best hair and make-up looks we've seen in a while.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's hair was big... real big. And I'm obsessed with it. She's retired her vibrant roots and embracing glossy jet-black lengths. She wore a glossy '90s nude lip and lots of blush to pair with it.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone's custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown was paired beautifully with a fresh, sheen pink lip.
Laverne Cox
As soon as Laverne Cox stepped onto the red carpet, we were in for an evening of stunning hair and make-up. This swirled updo deserves awards of its own, especially when paired with this gold shimmer shadow and coral lip.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera was her best Barbie self at this year's Oscars where she's nominated for Best Supporting Role. She paired her dress with light pink make-up and a blunt bob.
Emily Blunt
To show off Emily Blunt's impressive Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown, this chic braided updo. Her make-up was radiant and fresh with a light smoky eye and pink lips.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae stuns with a tight topknot, dewy skin with a feline flick to accentuate her eyes and a neutral glossy lip.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld confirmed that side partings aren't out and are firmed back in the spotlight. She paired her stunning gold and sky blue gown with a peachy eye and lip.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy's signature long, blonde hair was front and centre of her look on the red carpet this year. To keep her hair and gown the main focus, her lip was a pared-back but beautiful peach and subtle smoky eye.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o gives us a lesson in not stopping the sparkle at your dress, take it to your body, face and hair, too. Glistening was the aim of Lupita's look and she pulls it off so well.
Quannah ChasingHorse
Alongside her Yidįįłto, Quannah ChasingHorse wore a vibrant red lip and matching eyeliner to complement her entire look. Oh, and a zig-zag parting, which we're adding to our hair inspo right away.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst channelled old Hollywood glamour with voluminous blonde locks and true red lip.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
