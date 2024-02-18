These are, hands down, the best BAFTA beauty looks I’ve ever seen

For any beauty fan, let alone a beauty editor, awards season is an exciting time. Not only does it bring a whole host of A-listers out onto the red carpet for us to fangirl over, but it also provides us with some serious beauty inspiration for the year ahead.

Tonight marks the return of the BAFTAs, and while the awards ceremony itself had many on tenterhooks, my eyes were firmly on the red carpet where A-listers from Dua Lipa to Lily Collins and Brigderton’s Charithra Chandran, all turned out some incredible beauty looks that i’ll be swiftly recreating at home.

While glowy skin, nude lips and soft colour washed eyes reigned supreme, there was also an undercurrent of moody old hollywood glamour in the form of soft waves and vampy lips courtesy of Lily Collins and The Bear’s, Ayo Edebri. The haircut of the season, the Scandi bob , also had a red carpet moment with Florence Pugh and Charithra Chandran both opting for the cool girl cut. My favourite look however has to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who ahead of performing at the awards show, took to the red carpet with a swishy high pony and a hot pink smokey eye, proving breaking the beauty mould can pay off.

While I can wax lyrical about these beauty looks all night, I’m sure by now you’re shouting at your screen begging me to see them. So without further ado, here are the best beauty looks from the 2024 BAFTAs...

1. Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's undeniable that's Lily's vampy lip is the real star of the show with this look. Paired with a soft shimmery eye, flushed cheek and sweeping soft waves, she looks every bit the old Hollywood dream.

2. Charithra Chandran

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup) A photo posted by on

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran said goodbye to her usual long locks opting for a choppy fringe and chin skimming bob instead. I'm also obsessed with her brick red lip, which her makeup artist Kenneth Soh revelled is Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Dramatised Nude.

Shop Charithra Chandran's BAFTA 2024 Beauty Look

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Dramatised Nude £32 at Lancome

Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow £38 at LookFantastic

3. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie's pop of pink eyeshadow was a breath of fresh air on the red carpet and just epitomises the fun she's been having since her 00's hit Murder on the Dancefloor came back into our lives in Saltburn.

4. Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) A photo posted by on

Margot's been channelling her inner Barbie for a while now and her soft glam look on the BAFTAs red carpet was no different. While we aren't sure on the exact products used just yet, Margot's makeup artist Pati Dubroff, is a Chanel beauty makeup artist so we can guarantee she'll owe her glam to the brand.

5. Ayo Edebri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup) A photo posted by on

With rosy brown shades swept across both her eyes and lips, The Bear's Ayo Edebri, also tapped into the vampy beauty trend on the red carpet. Created using Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette alongside the K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Rose to Fame, the look perfectly balances soft pink tones with more moody browns.

Shop Ayo Edebri's BAFTA 2024 Beauty Look

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette £45 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Rose to Fame £27 at Cult Beauty

6. Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a big fan of Dua Lipa's cherry cola toned locks so I'm especially happy to see she's still rocking them this awards season. So as not to overshadow her look, she kept her makeup look minimal opting for a delicate contour and matte nude lipstick.

7. Sophie Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't know newcomer Sophie Wilde yet, it's time to get to know. Nominated for BAFTA's rising star award, she's one to watch in the beauty stakes as much as on our screens. Just take her dramatic feline flick and stunning slicked hair as proof.

8. Phoebe Dynevor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking glazed doughnut skin to a whole new level, Phoebe Dynevor looked good enough to eat with fresh glowing skin and a sleek slicked back bun.

9. Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, beauty editor Shannon Lawlor proudly shared Florence Pugh never turned out a beauty look she didn't like. I'm glad to say this year I feel no different, from her slicked back bob to peachy toned makeup, it's another winner.

10. Sheila Atim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-toned lips have been a big hit on Tik Tok as of late and now it seems they've taken to the red carpet too, courtesy of actress Sheila Atim. Her makeup artist James Molloy described the look as "impeccable skin with a rust orange lip" and we have to agree.

11. Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of the cat eye, Naomi turned out another standout beauty look for the BAFTAs. Paired with a soft blush and a barely there lip, the effect was effortlessly mesmerising.

12. Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily asked makeup artist Jenn Streicher to create a "modern Bardot inspired look" and I have to say she achieved it. Nodding to the 60s icon, her look feels classic with a twist thanks to the glowing skin and pretty peach toned lip.