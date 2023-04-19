TikTok's Cherry hair is already the colour of the season, here's the proof

TikTok trends come with the good, the bad and the ugly. Sometimes we love them, sometimes we hate them, but for me, the latest TikTok hair trend is a big win. Yep, cherry hair is definitely a love situation.

It all started with the cherry hair filter. The filter has already been used in over 300,000 videos. And the ones who have used the filter and became inspired to go cherry have tempted me.

Unlike TikTok's Bold Glamour filter (opens in new tab), the cherry hair filter is just a bit of harmless fun. It shows you what you will look like with a popping red hue to your hair, and it's kind of making me want to book in at the salon.

It's deeper and more vibrant than the popular copper-red hair (opens in new tab) trend we're seeing everywhere this spring, and it would look exceptional with a bob hairstyle (opens in new tab) (this season's 'it' cut). The best bit? If you're not fully sold, you can always opt for a semi-permanent, wash-out dye to test it out.

Tried the filter yourself and feeling inspired? Keep scrolling for all the cherry hair inspiration you could need.

1. Julia Fox's DIY cherry hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Fox is serving us all the cherry hair inspiration we need with her Fashion Week 'do. In true Julia style, she 'actually did it herself... yeah'. In a recent TikTok video, Fox showed her followers exactly how she gets her cherry-red lengths, and it is all down to a semi-permanent formula—Manic Panic Cream Formula Semi-Permanent Hair Colour in Wildfire, (opens in new tab) to be exact.

2. Cool-girl cherry hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only at Paris Fashion Week would you see someone that cool to rock both the on-trend bob and cherry hair. If I was brave enough to go for a bob, I'd be taking this photo I'm taking to my stylist.

3. Ri-Ri cherry-red hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this photo may be from 2011 but it's impossible not to think of Rihanna when cherry-red hair is mentioned. She is the Queen of red. Here's hoping the cherry hair trend reaches Ri-Ri again this year, that's what 2023 needs.

4. The sweetest cherry

A post shared by Philly Hair Salon (@salon_moda) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This particular colour is wins as the sweetest cherry hue because it looks exactly the same shade as the TikTok filter.

5. Black cherry

A post shared by Kayla Diaz (@kaylien_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The darker undertones to this cherry are so sweet and subtle—I'm sold.

6. Black cherry balayage

A post shared by Hairven Salon ® (@hairven_salon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This look is simply stunning.

Cherry hair is proof of a TikTok trend gone right, and I can't wait to see who will sport cherry hair next.