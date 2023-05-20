Hailey Bieber uses this £17 hair wax for her slicked-back bun—here's 5 more products to do the job

If you haven't heard, Hailey Bieber's skincare line, Rhode, has just launched in the UK, and we were luckily enough to sit down with the star and ask her all of her beauty tips and tricks.

Aside from her skincare routine and her go-to make-up products, we were desperate to know how the star does her iconic slicked-back bun.

It's no secret that Hailey's hairstyles are always on point, and her slicked-back buns are no exception. Everytime she appears on our Instagram feed, there isn't a hair out of place, and luckily, she shared the exact product she uses to help tame those flyaways.

Interested? We thought so. Apparently, it's all down to the Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick.

According to Hailey, for the perfect slicked-back bun, "you need to use a wax stick."

"The Tigi Bed Head one is great, and that's what I use. But the only thing I'll say about wax sticks is that you need to use a clarifying shampoo to get them out. But for slicking down flyaways and baby hairs, they're the best."

We love these sticks are they are super easy to use, and you can chuck them in your bag and take them with you wherever you go.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we are big fans of the slicked-back hairstyle. Not only does it look chic, but it's easy to do and you don't have to worry about how greasy your hair is. In fact, the greasier the better.

That being said, we have often struggled with flyaways ourselves, and we've tried our fair share of waxes, gels and oils to help keep them under control. Therefore, we thought it was only right that we shared our top products with you, to help you achieve that sleek finish.

Keep on scrolling for our top picks, and for more hair inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best hair oils and the best dry shampoo.

The best products to achieve a slicked-back bun, tested by team Marie Claire UK

Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel £7 at ASOS Our Social Media Editor, Alice Carter, swears by this styling gel for keeping her slicked-back bun in place. It's designed to help reduce flyaways, and the olive oil will help to hydrate your hair.

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2 in 1 Vegan Gel £5 at Amazon £5 at Ocado £5 at Tesco Stores - Groceries Alice also loves this gel for popping in her bag and keeping her hair in place throughout the day. This product is great as it can be used on your hair and your eyebrows, and comes with a two-sided fibre brush for easy application.