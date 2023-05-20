Hailey Bieber uses this £17 hair wax for her slicked-back bun—here's 5 more products to do the job
If you haven't heard, Hailey Bieber's skincare line, Rhode, has just launched in the UK, and we were luckily enough to sit down with the star and ask her all of her beauty tips and tricks.
Aside from her skincare routine and her go-to make-up products, we were desperate to know how the star does her iconic slicked-back bun.
It's no secret that Hailey's hairstyles are always on point, and her slicked-back buns are no exception. Everytime she appears on our Instagram feed, there isn't a hair out of place, and luckily, she shared the exact product she uses to help tame those flyaways.
Interested? We thought so. Apparently, it's all down to the Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick.
According to Hailey, for the perfect slicked-back bun, "you need to use a wax stick."
"The Tigi Bed Head one is great, and that's what I use. But the only thing I'll say about wax sticks is that you need to use a clarifying shampoo to get them out. But for slicking down flyaways and baby hairs, they're the best."
We love these sticks are they are super easy to use, and you can chuck them in your bag and take them with you wherever you go.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we are big fans of the slicked-back hairstyle. Not only does it look chic, but it's easy to do and you don't have to worry about how greasy your hair is. In fact, the greasier the better.
That being said, we have often struggled with flyaways ourselves, and we've tried our fair share of waxes, gels and oils to help keep them under control. Therefore, we thought it was only right that we shared our top products with you, to help you achieve that sleek finish.
Keep on scrolling for our top picks, and for more hair inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best hair oils and the best dry shampoo.
The best products to achieve a slicked-back bun, tested by team Marie Claire UK
Our Social Media Editor, Alice Carter, swears by this styling gel for keeping her slicked-back bun in place. It's designed to help reduce flyaways, and the olive oil will help to hydrate your hair.
Alice also loves this gel for popping in her bag and keeping her hair in place throughout the day. This product is great as it can be used on your hair and your eyebrows, and comes with a two-sided fibre brush for easy application.
Our Beauty Writer, Grace Lindsay, has quite thick, naturally curly hair, so likes something a little heavier to keep her bun in place. This OUAI Matte Pomade does just the trick, but be warned, a little bit goes a long way.
Grace also loves going over her flyaways with an oil for that shiny look. Her go-to is the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, as it's nice and lightweight on the hair.
If you want a stick product like Hailey, our Producer, Sofia Piza, loves this one by Anwoor. In fact, she loves it so much that she even used it on her wedding day. "I have naturally oily hair so I tend to avoid waxes and gels that might make my hair look greasy rather than polished. I have found these wax sticks deliver lasting results and are simple to use."
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
