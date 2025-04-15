I’m not ready to embrace my greys just yet—here are the best products I’ve found to disguise silvery strands

I first started to find rogue grey hairs just after I turned 30. They were easy to deal with and minimal, so I wasn’t too fussed, but more recently, those silvery strands have become a persistent streak right at the front of my hair, and it's something that I feel like I have to deal with rather than ignore.

Of course, I’m all for women embracing the greys and just going with the natural change of colour, but in all honesty, the random white strands stress me out, and I am not ready to let them take over just yet.

I have been dying my hair an auburn shade for years now and while the permanent colour keeps my locks looking fresh for a few weeks, it doesn’t seem to take long before I spot a grey hair poking through my fringe or a little flash of white when I pull my hair up into a bun. Thankfully, there are plenty of options when it comes to covering them up, and most of them take minimal effort or time. I have tried plenty of root refreshers over the last few years that are designed to cover regrowth and silver hairs in an instant, and after some trial and error, I have found my favourites.

Whether you’re keeping the greys at bay like me, or are in need of a quick fix for touch-ups over regrowth around your parting, the below products are total winners for a natural-looking colour freshen-up that will last all day.

Best Products for Covering Greys

1. Superdrug Colour Fix Instant Root Cover in Red Brown

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Superdrug)

Superdrug Colour Fix Instant Root Cover Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £4.99 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Long lasting + Quick drying + Strong colour Reasons to avoid - The spray can be a little messy

As this was one of the cheapest products I tried, I had low expectation,s but I was massively impressed by this tinted spray. The colour spritzes on like a dry shampoo but doesn’t feel chalky on hair, and covers greys brilliantly. I can spray it over my roots first thing, and it’ll keep working right through until the next day. If you’re new to this one, though, I recommend being in a room away from towels or clothing the first time you use it, as the mist is quite strong and settles further than you might expect. After a couple of applications, I have mastered it and I can apply quickly without any drama, but I do I tend to spritz it before I get dressed to avoid any accidental mess. I love this one when I wear my hair up, and I can quickly mist over my pulled-back strands and fringe for a fresh and neat finish. There are five wearable shades to choose from, too.

2. Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Root Touch Up

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Goldwell)

Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Root Touch Up Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £31.40 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Easy to use + No mess + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - I think I will get through a pot quite quickly

I like how mess-free this tint is, so I can apply it in a hurry without any worry. The circular powder palette comes with a dome-like sponge that holds onto product easily without much excess. I simply swipe the sponge over the silvery patches, and it coats each strand in colour that then blends well with the rest of my hair and doesn’t feel crunchy. The tint has impressive staying power and keeps my hair looking fresh all day. There are five shades to choose from, and I was impressed with the natural-looking gingery tone of the 'Copper Red' shade.

3. Josh Wood Blending Brush

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Josh Wood)

Josh Wood Blending Brush Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £19 at Boots Reasons to buy + Long lasting + Precise application + Covers grey hair well Reasons to avoid - Not as fast as other products I tried

Unlike the other root refreshers I've used, this one is designed to be applied onto damp hair before blow-drying. When I first pumped the tube and saw the strong colour cream appear through the brush, I was a little bit worried it would be very heavy on the hair, but it was surprisingly light on my strands. I gently swiped it sparingly over the patch of silver and then blow-dried as usual, and it worked brilliantly to cover greys and regrowth, but didn’t leave a crunchy or sticky feel to my parting. It is designed to last for up to three washes, and although I noticed a little fade after just one rinse, it definitely stuck around for a good couple of days. This one is available in four shades, and it does contain a small amount of dye, so make sure you do a patch test first.

4. Color Wow Root Cover Up

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Color Wow)

Color Wow Root Cover Up Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Double ended tool for different sized applications + Handy mirror in compact + Covers well Reasons to avoid - Takes a little more effort to apply than some other powders

For precise touch-ups, this velvety powder is the one. The double-ended applicator has a medium and smaller brush that are both quite firm, which makes it easier to cover different-sized areas of regrowth, and it picks up the powder without any mess. Although it's tempting to sweep the colour on, this one is designed to be pressed and patted over regrowth and silvery patches. Because of this, this product takes a little more time to apply, but it's worth the extra couple of minutes of effort as the tint looks really natural and stays put from morning till night.

5. L’Oreal Magic Retouch

(Image credit: L'Oreal)

L’Oreal Magic Retouch Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Quick drying + Precise spray + Good shade range Reasons to avoid - Can be messy if you hold can too close to hair

This one does live up to its name as it magically covers my stubborn white strands to leave my hair looking fresh and glossy without the need to brush through or reapply. The tinted spray comes with a very precise nozzle to make it easier to target certain areas, and it coats strands with colour, minus any residue. Just avoid holding it too close to your head as it can feel a little heavy and chalky if applied very near strands—keep it a good 15 cm away from your hair for a light and even veil of cover. I have found that the shade range is often limited with root touch-ups, but there’s an impressive nine to choose from, covering everything from blonde to jet black.

What's the best type of product to cover greys?

I have tested out a lot of root-camouflage products over the years, and I like the swipe-on powders best, as I find that I can get a more precise application and can brush the colour on easily without any fuss. Of course, everybody's hair is different, though, and what might work for me might not be the best for you.

I spoke to celebrity session stylist, colourist and PROVOKE Ambassador, Kris Barnes, about what he would recommend for keeping the greys at bay. “I love using sprays for freshening up roots as they are affordable, as well as fast and easy to apply," he says. "There's loads to choose from, but I like PROVOKE Root Perfector and L’Oreal Magic Retouch.

"To get the most out of your product, it's best to apply it to freshly washed and dried hair to ensure your strands are free from any other products and to get better hold. Then, focus the root spray on the visible areas like your hairline and parting. Comb through after to make sure it’s even, and then using a make-up wipe, clean any areas of your skin that the spray reached," he adds.