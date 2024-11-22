I've been dying my hair a red for years and these are the 8 products that I trust to keep my colour vibrant

Like most, I've experimented with a number of hair colours over the years. I've been very dark and very blonde, and everything in-between. But it wasn’t until I tried an auburn shade, that I found the shade for me.

I’ve been colouring my hair a gingery red for over a decade now, and thanks to my year-round milky skin tone that refuses to tan, most friends and colleagues that I’ve met over the last few years are convinced it's my natural colour. I usually dye it myself with an at-home Clairol Nice 'n Easy box kit, which coats my hair with a cheerful, glossy auburn shade that has plenty of sheen. I love the natural-looking tone, but I find that after a few weeks, the vibrancy can start to fade and my ginger locks can become a little lacklustre.

Over the years I’ve tried plenty of products designed to boost shine and refresh colour and I’ve definitely found some favourites that genuinely perk up my strands in between dye jobs. I find that using colour-protecting and shine-enhancing products like my shampoo and oil, throughout my whole hair routine rather than just a quick finishing product can make all the difference, and can genuinely revive my red tint when it starts to look a little jaded.

(Image credit: Future)

Rich auburn shades are always a winner during the autumnal months and there's a shade to suit most skin tones and hair types. I love how uplifting and youthful ginger strands can look, and the fiery yet playful tone can completely switch up your vibe and give your strands a bold, yet natural-looking rework. If you're unsure or new to colouring though, I'd always recommend speaking to your stylist before making the colour leap.

Whether you have naturally ginger strands or faking your way to auburn like me, the best way to keep your colour looking it's best is to ensure your hair is nourished, smooth and with plenty of shine. These are the products I’d recommend for keeping your red hair looking vibrant at all times.

The very best products for keeping red hair vibrant

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Scrub

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Scrub Best scalp scrub for cleansing coloured hair Today's Best Deals £18 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Deep cleansing + A little goes a long way + Really refreshing Reasons to avoid - A little pricier than some other scrubs

I absolutely love a scalp scrub. It works in the same way a face exfoliator might work and uses salt or sugar to buff away product build up and excess oils to leave your roots squeaky clean and feeling lighter. I’ve used a few but this one has to be my favourite – the zingy tea tree feels fresh and tingly on skin, and the gritty salt texture leaves my strands properly cleansed before I shampoo. No matter your hair colour, it’s great for perking up dull strands, especially if you’ve done a lot of styling during the week or you're post-gym workout.

2. TRESemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo

(Image credit: Tresemme)

TRESemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo Best colour-care shampoo for keeping red hair vibrant Today's Best Deals £6.42 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Softens and adds lots of shine + Smells lovely + Doesn't weigh strands down Reasons to avoid - None, it's brilliant

If you dye your hair, its best to use shampoo and conditioner designed to protect and boost the colour rather than anything too harsh that can strip it away. This one contains ingredients you'd usually find in your favourite skincare, and the formula includes amino acids and ceramides to strengthen strands. Although I haven’t found that my hair looks fresh for up to the promised 12 weeks, it definitely leaves my strands super shiny and soft posh-wash, and it stays that way for the next few days.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Colour Protect Wonder Water

(Image credit: L'oreal)

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Colour Protect Wonder Water Best conditioner for hydrating coloured hair Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Restores sleekness to rough ends + Adds lots of shine to dull colour + Works super fast Reasons to avoid - Using this takes practice because of the watery texture - Very easy to use too much

I absolutely LOVE the Wonder Water range from L'Oréal Paris Elvive. The clear, fine texture slathers over wet hair easily and magically seems to revive and smooth ends in just a few seconds. This colour care version is always on my bathroom shelf – it adds a sleekness to my hair that makes styling much easier and I get far fewer flyaways. The result? Smoother strands equal glossier strands, so my auburn colour looks happy and bright.

4. Kérastase Chroma Absolu Masque Chroma Filler

(Image credit: Kerastase)

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Masque Chroma Filler Best hair mask Today's Best Deals £47 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gives dull colour a lift in just a few minutes. + Softens roughness + Smells like a salon treatment + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive and you don't get a huge amount (but it does last)

I’ve been a fan of every Kérastase product I’ve tried over the years and this mask is up there as one of my favourites. If my hair is feeling particularly frazzled or looking sorry for itself, I slather it on for a few minutes after my usual conditioner and let it get to work. It cleverly uses lactic acid to exfoliate and seal the surface of each strand to leave hair far smoother and fresh after rinsing. It’s expensive but I’ve found I only need a strawberry-sized amount to cover hair, and I’ll use it just once a week, so a tub lasts a while.

5. Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss in Copper

(Image credit: Josh Wood)

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss in Copper Best red hair gloss Today's Best Deals £10 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Quick fix + Lasts for a few washes + Brightens dullness Reasons to avoid - If you have longer hair, you will probably get through the tube quite quickly

I used this for the first time recently and I was seriously impressed with how well it restored vibrancy to my ginger strands. The glossing treatment contains a semi permanent tint, that brilliantly boosts colour for a proper refresh that lasted on my hair for a couple of weeks. It didn’t cover up roots or greys as well as my usual dye, but It’s a great option to get some extra time before my next full colour update.

6. Moroccanoil Original Treatment

(Image credit: Moroccanoil)

Moroccanoil Original Treatment Best hair oil Today's Best Deals £14.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight and non-sticky + Can be used on damp or dry hair + Adds plenty of shine Reasons to avoid - The small bottle empties rather quickly

This do-it-all argan oil can be used on damp strands to condition and protect while styling, and then patted very sparingly over dry hair to add a sleek and glass-like finish. I use it regularly but find that its extra useful during the colder weather months when my hair is prone to static flyaways. It helps to tame rogue strands and keeps my hairdo looking healthy and shiny overall, and I find it less heavy to use than some other oils.

7. Charles Worthington ShinePlex Glossing Mist

(Image credit: Charles Worthington)

Charles Worthington ShinePlex Glossing Mist Best styling product Today's Best Deals £6.66 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells lovely + Quick to use + Adds instant shine + Tames frizz Reasons to avoid - Doesn't contain any heat protection

You can always rely on the Charles Worthington Shineplex products for some serious shine, and this light spray is one of the best. This finishing mist adds a crazy amount of sheen to freshly dry strands and gives my auburn colour an instant lift. Spray over freshly straightened or curled hair and it keeps frizz at bay and creates shine without any stickiness.

8. Color Wow Root Cover-Up in Red

(Image credit: Color Wow)

Color Wow Root Cover-Up in Red Best root touch up Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Quick to use + Handy applicator brush + Blends well Reasons to avoid - If you spill any powder it can be a little messy to clean off skin

If regrowth around my parting or pesky grey strands start to show, it can completely give away the fact that I dye my hair, and my naturally mousy brown roots can kill my auburn vibe. This red tinted touch-up powder is easy to apply thanks to the handy little brush, and I just press and sweep it into my roots. It blends really well and disguises any darker strands for a quick ginger fix.

(Image credit: Future)

What can cause red hair to fade?

I’ve found that my auburn colour seems to dull a little faster than brunette or blonde tones, so I spoke to hair stylist Katie Allan, founder of MAYFIVE Hair to find out what some of the key causes are for fade. Allen explains that “a range of things can speed up the fade of hair colour. Sunlight can significantly dull hair colour due to UV rays breaking down the colour molecules, and red shades are particularly sensitive to this. Shampooing too often, particularly with hot water, can strip hair of both natural oils and colour, leading to faster fading, and products containing sulphates, parabens, and alcohol can sometimes dry out the hair and strip away colour.”

How can I keep the colour looking vibrant for longer?

There are ways to fight the fade, and Allan goes on to give me her top tips for preventing damage to colour. “Look for products specifically formulated for colour treated hair, which often contain ingredients that help lock in colour and keep your red shade looking rich and healthy. Lots of big brands offer sulphate-free products that preserve vibrant colours, and you should aim to wash your hair just 2-3 times a week with luke warm water. A UV filter for your strands can help too, especially during the summer months – try using a UV-protectant spray like Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, especially if you spend time outdoors. Wearing hats or scarves can also shield your hair from direct sunlight too.”