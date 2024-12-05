I know how gruelling fringe-maintenance is, but over the years I've perfected it with these 7 products

If you have a heavy and blunt fringe, you’ll know that it can take a lot of upkeep to ensure it looks neat, full and healthy. I’ve had my full set of bangs for years, and I’ve tried an endless amount of products to keep it looking its best. From smoothing shampoos and finishing balms, to the best hair straighteners and nourishing oils, there are all kinds of hero products available to keep strands under control. After plenty of trial and error, I can definitively say that I’ve found the very best products for styling a fringe - the ones that keep it looking defined and sleek for a bold yet wearable look that lasts all day.

Whether you already have a full fringe and you’re in need of some styling tips or you’re considering getting one cut in and wondering what the maintenance involves, I’ve rounded up the products below, that I would be lost without when it comes to hair styling.

Before I get into the best products for styling a fringe, it’s worth pointing out that the key to a flawless looking fringe is keeping your hair nourished and shiny. Dry and damaged strands can take away any bluntness from your style and will lack the oomph you might be looking for, so investing in moisturising hair masks and smoothing products to use during every step of your haircare routine will make all the difference.

(Image credit: Future)

I have naturally thick and quite wavy hair, so what works for me might not necessarily work for you and your hair type, however after years and years of styling my full set of bangs, these are the best products for styling a fringe that I genuinely swear by on a daily basis to keep a statement fringe in check.

The best products for styling a fringe

1. ghd Original Hair Styler

(Image credit: GHD)

ghd Original Hair Styler Best straighteners for styling a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £139 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Quick heating + Smooth on hair without any pulling + Small enough to use on shorter fringe hairs + Straightens kinks easily Reasons to avoid - Not the most technical or innovative heated tool

These much-loved straighteners from cult hair tool brand ghd are a must for me and my naturally-wavy fringe. They heat up to 185°C in less than a minute, and glide over strands easily without any dragging or breakages. This slim-size tool is perfect for getting strands right from the top to bottom on a fringe for a seriously sleek finish.

2. L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Best oil for styling a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £13 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Non-sticky + Pump dispenser avoids mess + Adds shine Reasons to avoid - No notes

I've been using this silky hair oil for months and there's still plenty left in the bottle - a little goes a long way to add shine and softness. I rub a couple of drops between my hands and rake through mid lengths to ends of damp hair - then pat a minimal amount over my fringe before blow-drying. I find that it adds a glossy vibe to my strands, and helps to keep flyaways away during styling. Crucially, it never makes hair look greasy.

3. Kent Tail Comb

(Image credit: Kent)

Kent Tail Comb Best comb for styling a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £4.40 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Lightweight and comfortable to hold + Makes sectioning off hair very easy. Reasons to avoid - Not great on tangles or knots - Won't work well on very thick or curly hair

I've got a wide and thick fringe, so it can be a little tricky to section it off neatly when I'm wearing the rest of my hair up in a ponytail or a bun. That was until I discovered this incredibly handy comb, which is so much easier to use for sectioning my hair than a chunky hairbrush. This glides through my fringe easily without any pulling.

4. Percy & Reed Define & Hold Finishing Cream

(Image credit: Percy & Reed)

Percy & Reed Define & Hold Finishing Cream Best finishing product for styling a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora Reasons to buy + A tube lasts for a long time + Smells lovely + Fights frizz Reasons to avoid - Easy to use too much at first, which can weigh locks down

I really like this luxe-smelling finishing balm and I've used it on my fringe and hair for a long time. After I've blow-dried and straightened, I rub a pea sized amount of this cream between palms and then pat over hair, paying extra attention to the ends. It instantly seals my hair, for a polished finish and all without feeling sticky.

5. OGX Ever Straightening Brazilian Keratin Smooth Shampoo

(Image credit: OGX)

OGX Ever Straightening Brazilian Keratin Smooth Shampoo Best shampoo for a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Smoothes hair well + Adds shine + Smells really nice + Sulfate-free Reasons to avoid - The hydrating formula may feel a little heavy on naturally oily hair types

I'm a big fan of the the OGX range, and this shampoo is one of my favourites. It cleanses well, but doesn't strip or dry-out strands, thanks to a gentle and sulphate-free formula. It's packed full of natural and fruity ingredients which leave my hair feeling super soft and with plenty of shine. The uplifting tropical scent lingers on my hair post-shower too.

6. John Lewis Hair Cutting Scissors

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Hair Cutting Scissors Best scissors for trimming a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £27 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Very precise for a neat trim + Stay sharp for a long time Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable to hold

While I'd always recommend heading to your local salon for a proper fringe trim, when you have a fast-growing blunt fringe like mine, there isn't always time to get a professional snip. Once a week, I will use these precise scissors to very gently cut any rogue longer hairs or to take a couple of millimetres off my bangs that are starting to reach my eyes. This pair are affordable, easy to use and they have stayed sharp after a couple of years use.

7. Garnier Banana Hair Food

(Image credit: Garnier)

Garnier Banana Hair Food Best hair mask for a blunt fringe Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Smells amazing + Multi-uses saves time and money + Adds shine + Repairs brittle strands Reasons to avoid - The banana scent may be a little too sweet for some

I love a multi-tasking product and this clever hair hero can be used as a usual conditioner, a deeply nourishing mask, or applied sparingly on dry hair to tame frizz. I use it as a mask whenever my hair feels a little lacklustre or dry, and after just a few minutes it brings back swish and a gloss, while making my hair smell like a fruit cocktail.

How to blow-dry a blunt fringe?

I find that drying hair well before I straighten can make a huge difference to how it sits and how sleek I can get it. I spoke to Jonathan Andrew, Global Brand Ambassador for Fudge Professional, to get some top tips, and he told me: “Blow-dry with precision, using a flat or round brush and direct the airflow downward while drying. This minimises frizz on your fringe and ensures a sleek finish. Dry your fringe immediately after washing, as it can set into odd shapes if left to air dry."

How can I keep my blunt fringe smooth all day?

During the winter months, going from cold temperatures outdoors to central heated homes and then back out again, can play havoc with my strands and flyaways on my fringe can quickly be an issue. I asked Andrew about keeping them under control : “Apply a small amount of a lightweight styling product like Fudge Professional Blow-Dry Primer to control frizz throughout the day. This one has heat protection up to 230℃, so will help avoid any damage when blow-drying or straightening, and it’s lightweight and enables you to control your style without weighing it down. A light mist of shine spray will give the fringe a smooth, shiny gorgeous frizz-free finish all day too.”

Do certain face shapes suit blunt fringes better than others?

Tempted by a fringe but not sure if a blunt set of bangs will suit you? Andrew explains: “Oval is a versatile shape and pairs beautifully with blunt fringes, creating a polished and balanced look. On heart-shaped faces, a blunt fringe softens a wider forehead and draws attention to the eyes, and If you have a longer face, heavier bangs can shorten the appearance of the face and create balance."

"On a rounded face a blunt fringe can make a face appear shorter and wider, so for this face shape you could consider a curtain or side-swept fringe instead. Lastly on a square face a blunt fringe can emphasise angular features, so softer, feathered styles may be more flattering."